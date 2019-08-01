Magnaðar fyrir og eftir myndir af fólki sem byrjaði á ketó

View this post on Instagram

carb face vs. keto face! #facetofacefriday . for years, the woman on the left ate brown rice, oatmeal, low fat yogurt, lean meat, 100 calorie snack packs and got herself to almost 170 lbs. I couldn’t figure out what wasn’t working! Weren’t these healthy foods? It wasn’t until a year ago, when I first heard the word keto, that it finally all clicked. it feels so good to break the yo-yo diet cycle and finally find a truly healthy, sustainable way of eating. . . . . #keto #ketotransformation #ketoweightloss #ketojourney #ketobeforeandafter #ketoinspiration #weightloss #ketosis #weightlosstransformation #ketodiet #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney