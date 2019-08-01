Magnaðar fyrir og eftir myndir af fólki sem byrjaði á ketó

Það er sannkallað ketó-æði um allan heim. Fjölmargir hafa tileinkað sér ketó lífsstílinn og sagt skilið við aukakílóin í leiðinni. Fyrrverandi klámstjarnan Jenna Jameson fór á ketó fyrir rúmlega ári síðan og hefur misst tæplega 40 kíló. Bjarni töframaður missti 20 kíló á tveimur mánuðum þegar hann byrjaði á ketó. Hann sagði frá því í viðtali við DV í júlí.
Hér eru nokkrir aðilar sem fóru á ketó og breyttust alveg svakalega. Þessir aðilar birtu fyrir og eftir myndir af sér á Instagram undir myllumerkjum eins og #ketotransformation og #ketofam. Skoðaðu myndirnar hér að neðan og lestu hvað þau hafa að segja, mörg þeirra skrifa hvetjandi skilaboð með myndunum og segja hvernig þau fóru að þessu.
carb face vs. keto face! #facetofacefriday . for years, the woman on the left ate brown rice, oatmeal, low fat yogurt, lean meat, 100 calorie snack packs and got herself to almost 170 lbs. I couldn’t figure out what wasn’t working! Weren’t these healthy foods? It wasn’t until a year ago, when I first heard the word keto, that it finally all clicked. it feels so good to break the yo-yo diet cycle and finally find a truly healthy, sustainable way of eating. . . . . #keto #ketotransformation #ketoweightloss #ketojourney #ketobeforeandafter #ketoinspiration #weightloss #ketosis #weightlosstransformation #ketodiet #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney
Gooooood morning #ketofam if you would have asked my 5 years ago if I would ever be comfortable wearing a bathing suit I would have laughed in your face!! But honestly, 5 years later I have to say I am loving the person I am becoming! I have overcome anxiety and depression! I still have a long way go! I will be 42 in a couple of days and I must say I look pretty damn good!! Happy #transformationtuesday my friends!! #wlscommunity #wlstransformation #panniculectomy #ketotransformation #ketoweightloss #ketobeforeandafter #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlosssuccess #fatlossmotivation #weightlossprogress #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #fatlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #lowcarbweightloss #healthjourney #ketocommunity #ketoweightloss #ketoresults #motivation
The first picture was the first set of gym clothes I ever bought for myself. They were very expensive and barely fit. I love that I can walk into a store and buy them now. No more special orders for this girl! . . . #transformationtuesday #keto #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #gym #GymLife #gymmotivation #workout #exercise #hiit #personaltrainer #fitspo #weightlossmotivation #extreameweightloss #ketotransformation #GirlsWhoLift #obesetobeast #fatgirlfedup #evolve #elevate #effyourbeautystandards #bodypositive
Size 22 to Size 6 in 14 months. Purchased these #oldnavy super skinny jeans a few weeks ago . I couldn’t actually get into them comfortably, but now I can! #strictketo & #if helped me take off 105 lbs in 14 months. I hit rock bottom in December 2017 when I was diagnosed with type2 diabetes 😢! It was a blow to my heart. I knew I had to make a major change in order for my survival! Keto was/is the answer! Keto on my friends 💪🏾😉👍🏽! . . . . . . #extendedfasting #myweightloss #myweightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney #intermittentfasting #intermittentfastingresults #nsv #nonscalevictory #naturalweightloss #naturalweightlossjourney #motivation #fastingforweightloss #fatadapted #fatforfuel #fatforweightloss #losebellyfat #losebelly #ketotransformation #ketoweightloss #myketotransformation #tbt #tbt❤️ #throwbackthursday #oldnavy#breastcancerawareness
🌼It’s amazing what you can do when you have a little faith in yourself 💫 . . . . . . . . #bodytransformation #beyourself #loveyourself #selflove #trending #keto #fitness #bodypositive #curvy #curvyfit #cleaneating #health #healthylifestyle #celebrateyoursize #transformation #transformationtuesday #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #over100lbslost #ketodaily #instagram #instagood #beforeandafter #fitness #curves #fitnessmotivation #workoutmotivation #instagood #accountability #ketotransformation #weightlosssuccess
• TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY • . . Over here trying to shrink while she grows . 40lbs down. That’s a whole Mila!! 😂 . . #keto #transformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #ketoresults #beforeafterweightloss #beforeafterdiet #ketotransformation #lowcarb #lchf #lchfdiet #ketogenic #intermittentfasting #momlife #motivation #weightlossmotivation #healthylifestyle
#TRANSFORMATION STORY PLEASE READ: I used to be severely overweight for a period of my life (probably considered obese). Some people have known me a long time and have seen my #progress, but some only know me now and don't know what I used to be. There are a few years of my life with zero to very few pictures of me because I hated the way I looked. After getting out of a toxic relationship (when I ate my feelings out of depression), I was able to lose a little bit on my own by focusing on #me and getting back into activities I loved (musical theater) and overall being happy again. But I was still overweight and sort of hit a plateau, so I gave up on trying because nothing seemed to be working. It wasn't until October of 2016 that I learned about the #ketogenic lifestyle and started that way of eating and was able to lose 10 pounds in 2 months, just from making better food choices. In January of 2017, I began a fitness regime, going to the #gym about 4-5 days a week doing a mix of weight lifting and cardio. My plan was to hit my #goal weight within one year. (To be honest, I didn't think I was going to do it, but told myself I'd be happy if I got close.) It's been one year since I did my first #workout on my own and I am so excited to say that I did it…I HIT MY GOAL WEIGHT!!! From June 2015 to now, I have lost about 76 pounds/7 dress sizes and I'm a happier, healthier, and stronger version of myself than I ever was before! It's not just about the number and how I look, but I've learned that I need to take care of my body from the inside out for #health reasons too. I now have more energy and I feel absolutely amazing. I finally feel like the version of myself that I always envisioned in my head. This has been a long and hard #journey and there were many times I thought I might give up. I'm sharing these pictures not out of vanity, but because I'm just so #happy that I did it and I want people to know that you can do whatever you set your mind to!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #follow
I’ve been asked a lot about #Keto, and if I think it really works. As of today…I’ve lost almost 40 pounds, have a ton of energy and am seeing a difference with my memory (also had a TBI in my accident). This isnt a “diet” it’s a way of life. If I can eat cheese and lose weight…count me in. #amysarmy #ketogenic @jason.wittrock
"One of the most amazing things that can happen is finding someone who sees everything you are and won't let you be anything less. They see the potential of you. They see endless possibilities. And through their eyes, you start to see yourself the same way. As someone who matters. As someone who can make a difference in this world. If you're lucky enough to find this person, never let them go" . . . . . From the day we met, he's never seen me for my weight. He saw me for me. It's so much fun to go through life with this guy. He's always KNOWN the real me… and now he gets to SEE the real me. #throwbackthursday . . . . . . . . #tbt #transformation #ketojourney #fitnessjourney #weightlossjourney #fitnesstransformation #ketotransformation #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #losingweight #bodytransformation #love #mrandmrs #couplepreneurs #husbandandwife #powercouple #ketocouple #ketogeniclifestyle #fatfueled #ketogenic #ketolife #ketomom #ketofamily #ketoworks
Transformation Tuesday::: I wore shorts once last year, i felt good because they were a size 16 I think, down from a size 20. My size 2 shorts in the after picture are now too big. About a year between these pictures and at least 100lbs. I was working out, but @coach_jmo had just had the food conversation with me. It was vacation time and I was sad about not being beach ready in a little over 3 months. 😂 I was still making bad choices to help me cope with my weight gain from Postpartum depression and anxiety. I was still eating horribly, with cheat weekends and lots of pizza. 😂 I still thought exercising was enough to help me reach my goals. Working out 7 days a week with my trainer and a Ketogenic diet have changed my life. Down from a size 18/20 to a Size 0/2, over 130 pounds, and over 115 inches. 🎉🙌🎊
(60/60) 17.5 inches 👇 and I lost 23 pounds!!! . Today is a BIG, BIG deal for me. I'm celebrating #60daysketo and I've lost and gained so many things! . What I've lost on #keto : 👉23 pounds 👉2.25 inches on arms 👉3 inches on waist 👉 5.5 inches on pooch 👉3.5 inches on hips 👉1.75 inches on each thigh 👉1.5 inches on each calf . YOU GUYS, I lost 23#, and more than 17.5 inches in only 60 days in #ketosis !!! . Because of having surgery only a couple of weeks into my 60 day goal, I wasn't even able to work out much, and so I'm just now getting back into the swing of #powerlifting again, so almost ALL of this is by diet alone. . I didn't count calories, I only counted my carb and stayed below 40 net carbs every day. . So what comes next? . Well first, new swimsuits. Mine are falling off, and I can see baby abs coming through, so HELLO TWO PIECE! . I am also sticking with keto a bit longer, because @matthewlindow is still on it to lose weight for the military (I'll post his progress pics soon) but after that I'm going to be doing #modifiedketo where I consume about 25 g of carbs 30 minutes before my workout for a couple of months, and the guage if I'm still losing fat and gaining muscle. . My body is an experiment right now, but worst case scenario I'll be unhappy with adding in more carbs and will go back to keto . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #gains #muscle #fitness #fitspo #weightloss #fitnessfriday#cardio #obesetobeast #fitfam #fattofit#noexcuses #flexfriday #flex#weightlossjourney #bodyrecomposition#fitnessmotivation #thickfit #girlswholift#goals #legendary #health #diet#countingcalories #weightlossmotivation#foodisfuel
O n e Y e a r : Thankful for the Gospel and it’s power to transform all areas of life. Only God’s grace allows me to look back one year ago (almost to the day) to reflect on how far He’s actually brought me and my family. Lots of “negative” circumstances took place over the course of the last year, but the perspective of the guy on the left is VASTLY different from the guy on the right. I truly believe there are no negative circumstances in this life, only misunderstandings of what’s actually good (dare I say, “best”) for us. Keep pressing on, keep pursuing, keep searching for the only One worth anchoring your hope to. | #wonthedoit #godisgoodallthetime #stewardshipoflife #identity #hope #fattofitjourney #50lbsandcounting #Keto
Congrats to Vanessa Von Reth (@ketoquestgirl)! You faced your fears and took a leap of faith that paid off tremendously. Your physical transformation is incredible, but the transformation you made on the inside is what matters most. We are so proud of you! You will receive $100 and a FREE keto t-shirt from @mamamadeink
Gosh I remember the feelings I had before I started keto… feelings of fear, feelings of being discouraged or letting myself down again… what if I fail at this like I have with every other thing I’ve tried the past 12 years. Looking back a year ago on Mother’s Day reflecting where I was then to where I am now not just my weight loss but also my mental state at the time. Things were better but I was no where near where I am now. The weight loss and drastically changing my eating habits have all contributed and I’m so thankful I made myself show up everyday. So what if? What if I never gave myself the chance? I preach believing in yourself a lot because you are the only one who can push yourself to make the change. No one else just you. Don’t let the what’s ifs hold you back. Believe in YOU. Show up for YOU. Tip toe if you must but if it’s something you want soooo bad… everyday wake up and TAKE THAT STEP! It’s worth it💕 Happy #transformationtuesday 🌸
hey everyone I know I got some new followers! (Thank you so much) let me introduce myself I’m angelina (my friends call me angi) I’m 16🥳 I’ve always been a big girl “chunkster “ if you will. Nooooow the first picture is probably me in my heaviest weight. The second picture is last week! (This is the same shirt )When i took the first picture I didn’t feel ugly or fat. (I was used to seeing my body and thinking I cant do anything about it ) But in the second picture I felt hideous I saw my flaws and to be honest my whole day was ruined because of this picture “I’ve been trying so hard….killing myself why God why do I still look like this “ but when I compared the pictures THE SAME SHIRT! Sis I’m practically swimming in it now! The first picture I was so depressed so lost with a big fat fake smile and in the second picture I’m happy,independent and I know my worth yeah I had a bad day but those flaws are my successes …I did that! What girl my age can say that …not a lot. Anyway if you’re feeling like it’s not working just look back at who you once were and who you are now….I love the new me! “Thank you god I’ve been killing myself trying and because of you I’m not giving up thank you for making me healthy again” #transformationtuesday #transformation #selfcare #selflove #glowup #keto #teenweightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlosss #ketotransformation #ketoadapted #explore #explorepage
Heimild: The Women’s Health Magazine