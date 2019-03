View this post on Instagram

After I had Batel I felt betrayed by my body. That was denial. I denied the fact that I CHOSE terrible foods to satiate the incredible hunger I felt from breastfeeding. It can be an overwhelming feeling. One that was foreign to me. I no longer was pregnant, but was even hungrier than when I was. My body ballooned. My confidence shrank. I remember asking my husband to shoot the picture on the left from the boobs up so my body didn’t show. I avoided mirrors. I photoshopped. I have never pinned happiness on my weight, but I knew I was betraying my body. This body that survived the ugliest things that not many would have. I see now how important self love is, and treating your vessel with respect and love is imperative. Everyone asks me how do I start this lifestyle. I recommend learning to love your body and strive to treat it right! #transformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #selflove #ketotransformation #keto #ketodiet #weightloss #intermittentfasting #biohacking #mombod #postpartumbody #postpartumbody #wholefoods