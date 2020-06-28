fbpx
Sunnudagur 28.júní 2020

Lokalag Eurovisionmyndarinnar þykir magnað en hver er íslenski textinn?

Kristján Kristjánsson
Sunnudaginn 28. júní 2020 18:30

Á föstudaginn hóf Netflix sýningar á kvikmyndinni Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga með Will Farrell og Rachel McAdams í aðalhlutverkum. Eins og nafnið gefur til kynna snýst myndin um Eurovision og er Húsavík í aðalhlutverki.

Mikið hefur verið tíst um myndina á Twitter og eru auðvitað skiptar skoðanir um hana en við lauslega yfirferð DV var ekki annað að sjá en flestir þeirra sem hafa tjáð sig séu ánægðir með myndina.

Það er Sigrit Ericksdottir, sem Rachel McAdams leikur, sem syngur lagið en rétt er að nefna að McAdams syngur það í raun ekki sjálf, það er sænska söngkonan Molly Sandén sem ljáir laginu rödd sína.

Margir hafa á orði að lokalag myndarinnar, sem heitir Húsavík, sé stórkostlegt. Sumir hafa þó átt erfitt með að skilja textann, það er að segja það sem er á íslensku enda verður að segjast að framburður söngvaranna á íslenskunni er ekki alveg fullkominn. Hér að neðan getur að líta skjáskot af nokkrum tístum.

Til að varpa ljósi á málið birtir DV texta lagsins í heild hér fyrir neðan og geta áhugasamir þá séð að íslenski hluti lagsins snýst um Húsavík við Skjálfanda.

All by myself
With this great big world before me
But it’s all for someone else
I’ve tried and tried again
To let you know just where my heart is
To tell the truth and not pretend
All I needed was to get away
Just to realize that I was meant to stay

Where the mountains sing through the screams of seagulls
Where the whales can live ’cause they’re gentle people
In my hometown, my hometown
Thought I made it clear, do I have to sing it?
It was always there, we just didn’t see it
All I need is you and me and my home

 Vera með þér, með þér
Í Húsavík við Skjálfanda
Í heimabærinn minn

 You want the world (Want the world)
All the neon lights and billboards
To be seen and to be heard (Heard)
And I followed you (Oh-ooh)
But now I know what makes me happy
And I can tell you feel it too

Where the mountains sing through the screams of seagulls
Where the whales can live ’cause they’re gentle people
In my hometown, my hometown
Where the northern lights burst out in colors
And the magic nights surpass all others
Það eina sem ég þrái er, að vera

Vera með þér (Vera með þér), með þér (Vera með þér)
Í Húsavík við Skjálfanda
My home, my hometown

 

