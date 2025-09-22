fbpx
Mánudagur 22.september 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Varð að prófa laxasæðismeðferðina

Fókus
Mánudaginn 22. september 2025 09:13

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Elísa Gróa á rölti um Boston:

Rúrik elskar Oktoberfest:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Manuela varð að prófa laxasæðismeðferðina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk)

Helgi og Pétur tilbúnir í næsta kafla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Jón og Hafdís glæsileg í Prag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Gummi Kíró elskar haustið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Andrea líka:

Eva Einars hress í Suður-Kóreu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Einarsdóttir (@evaeinars)

Beggi Ólafs vill vera maður, ekki strákur:

Lína Birgitta deildi örsögu frá New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Sunneva fór á tónleikana með Birni ásamt LXS-genginu:

Birgitta Líf birti að sjálfsögðu líka myndir frá kvöldinu:

Fanney Dóra svarar bara sólinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Guðrún komin með geggjaðar neglur fyrir haustið:

Jóhanna Helga átti kósý helgi:

Elísabet Gunnars vill kaffið sitt sterkt og svart:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi fann flottar buxur í kvennadeildinni:

Ásdís Rán of heit fyrir kuldann á Íslandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Endalaust sumar hjá Móeiði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Andrea Röfn skemmti sér vel í Lissabon ásamt vinkonum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Lára hefur það gott á Ítalíu:

Auddi og félagar mættir til Pisa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal)

Sandra Helga tók skokk um Central Park:

Guðrún Veiga alltaf svo litrík og smart:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Svona er hversdagsleikinn hjá Camillu Rut:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Heiðdís Rós í hvítri blúndu í New York:

Herra Hnetusmjör og restin af Ice Guys genginu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Hafdís Björg í hörkuformi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Elín Stefáns og kærastinn skelltu sér til Spánar:

Katrín Lóa í skvísubuxum:

Ástrós og Adam smart fyrir brúðkaup:

Lífið hjá Birtu Blanco undanfarið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Auður Gísla ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Lilja Gísla skellti sér út á Liverpool leik:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Embla með gott kaffi í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Selma Soffía alltaf smart:

Steinunn Ósk er að njóta á Balí:

Gugga í geggjuðu stuði á Drake tónleikunum:

Friðþóra og Patrik á Ítalíu:

Fókus
