Vikan á Instagram – Ber að ofan í „Sexico“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 30. júní 2025 09:24

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Selma Soffía splæsti á kærastann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk fékk sér egg og beikon á Akureyri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Ásdís Rán sólarmegin í lífinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Hrafnhildur í Póllandi:

Svala þakklát fyrir góða tónleika með bróður sínum og pabba:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Birgitta Líf í fallegum kjól:

Lífið undanfarið hjá Andreu Sigurðar:

Birta Líf átti gott kvöld á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Birta Abiba fór á ströndina í Malibu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Hundurinn hans Helga er mesta krúttið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Lífið undanfarið hjá Fanneyju Ingvars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Fanney Dóra gerði sér góðan kaffibolla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Bryndís Líf hitti vinkonur sínar:

Guðrún Sørtveit birti myndir frá júní:

Elísabet Gunnars var í Reykjavík:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Björn Boði í Mexíkó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Sunneva í sítrónuþema á Spáni:

Kristbjörg í Portúgal:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Bubbi Morthens veiddi:

Tara Sif átti skemmtilegan júní mánuð:

Auður Gísla setti á sig gloss:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Brynhildur í sólbaði í Króatíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Ástrós og Adam ástfangin:

Hugrún Egils skemmtir sér vel í Nashville:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Jóhanna Helga frumflutti nýtt lag á stóra sviðinu:

Brot úr næsta þætti hjá Heru og Báru:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Á hærra plani (@ahaerraplani)

Natalía tók flotta lyftu:

Gugga er að byrja með nýtt hlaðvarp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gugguhornið💋 (@gugguhornid)

Frosti og Helga Gabríela kíktu í Skógarböðin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frosti Logason (@frostiloga)

Unnur Óla vann í vinkonulottóinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Heiður Ósk átti góðar stundir í Kaupmannahöfn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Magnea Björg hafði það gott í Hollandi:

Elísa Gróa er að njóta á Spáni:

Hera Gísla og vinkonur skáluðu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Beggi Ólafs um það sem skiptir máli:

Sara fór í Sky Lagoon:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Miller 🩷 (@sarafitbiz)

Kristín Sif og Stebbi Jak flott í sjóræningjagallanum:

Tanja er búin að eiga frábæra viku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Lífið undanfarið hjá Jóhönnu Helgu:

Áslaug Arna fór á hestbak:

Katrín Edda hefur náð ótrúlegum árangri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Dagbjört Rúriks í Los Angeles:

Hildur Sif hefur það gott á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Gummi Kíró finnur jafnvægið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Eitthvað nýtt og spennandi á leiðinni frá Emmsjé Gauti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Var á Reykjavík Edition um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Bríet var með tónleika á föstudaginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Guðrún Veiga hefur nóg að segja um þvottahúsaþrif:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Arna Vilhjálms hefur náð langt:

Lilja Gísla er stúlkan sem starir á hafið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Embla Wigum með hættulega sniðugt eyeliner trix:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Ína María saknar Aþenu í Grikklandi:

