Mánudagur 02.júní 2025

Vikan á Instagram – Glæsilegir kjólar og skór sem er hægt að útskýra

Fókus
Mánudaginn 2. júní 2025 09:33

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva Einars hefur það gott í Frakklandi:

Audda fannst glatað að fólk hafi meitt sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal)

Skemmtilegt stund hjá Annie Mist:

Jóhanna Helga í sumarstuði:

Guðrún með sniðuga hugmynd:

Gaman hjá Fanneyju Dóru:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Unnur Óla skellti sér í leðurdressið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Katrín Edda með góð skilaboð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars í Portúgal:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Það er vor í Bubba:

Eva Ruza var með gigg á Ólafsfirði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Ásdís Rán óskaði Ruja til hamingju með daginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Birgitta Líf í fallegum kjól:

Svala spennt að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Ástrós Trausta glæsileg í gulu:

Hildur Sif líka glæsileg við sömu hurð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Guðrúnu Veigu finnst skemmtilegra að klæða sig en að fara út úr húsi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Saga Sig sumarleg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saga Sig (@sagasig)

Sóley Kristín elskar að ferðast:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Camilla Rut á árshátíð úti í Króatíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Heiðdís Rós hress á sundfatavikunni í Miami:

Björn Boði fór á Beyoncé tónleika:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Hugrún Egils á ferð um Nashville:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Elísa Gróa sumarleg í bleiku:

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs fór á æfingu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Birta Blanco getur útskýrt skóna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Brynja Dan í fallegum kjól og töff stígvélum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Helgi Ómars hefur það notalegt úti í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta Abiba gerir það gott sem fyrirsæta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Selma Soffía og krúttlegi loðboltinn hennar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk glæsileg í demantakjól:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Gugga fór út á lífið um helgina:

Tara Sif í góðu stuði:

Beggi Ólafs alltaf í ísbaði:

Rúrik í sumarstuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Hera átti að vera að þrífa bílinn en hafði aðrar hugmyndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Kristín Sif og Stebbi Jak alltaf hress:

Magnea naut sólarinnar í Frakklandi:

Patrik í smart jakka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Aron Can duglegur að hlaupa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aron Can Gultekin (@aroncang)

