Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Veiðiferð, skvísur á Formúlunni og alvöru stelpudjamm

Fókus
Mánudaginn 26. maí 2025 09:30

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Stundum smá ves að vera áhrifavaldur og mamma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Kristín og Stebbi fóru út að leika saman:

Hanna lærði lag á japönsku þegar hún var föst á flugvellinum í Dúbaí:

Hildur Sif Hauks og LXS skvísurnar eru staddar í Cannes:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Þær fóru á ströndina:

Þær fóru svo á formúluna í Mónakó:

Ástrós Trausta var sátt með það:

Það var auðvitað drukkið gott rósavín:

Fanney Skúla er stödd í Barcelona:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Skula (@fskula)

Sigríður fór á árshátíð 66 norður:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Arna heldur áfram að lifa lífinu:

Brynhildur gerði þetta myndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Kristbjörg tók góða æfingu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Svala söng með Rottweiler:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Fanney Dóra tvítug í anda:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Andrea Röfn og Elísabet Gunnars hittust í Stokkhólmi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Lína Birgitta var í samstarfi með Vero Moda:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Fanney óskaði sínum heittelskaða til hamingju með daginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Birta Líf var ánægð með sólina sem hún fékk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Hera Rún safnar ræktarfötum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BeFit Iceland (@befiticeland)

Natalía Gunnlaugs er stelpa sem lyftir:

Sara Davíðs átti afmæli og varð 32 ára:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Eygló Mjöll hefur átt góðar síðustu vikur:

Selma Soffía og kæró jafna hvort annað út:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk smart í bláu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Birta Blanco fór út á lífið með vinkonunum og sagði þetta vera alvöru stelpudjamm:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Unnur Óla hamingjusöm og kát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Brynja í fallegum skógi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja Kula 👼🏼 (@brynjakula)

Camilla Rut er stödd í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Hera Gísla í sunnudagsstuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Svona talar Beggi við ókunnugt fólk:

Andrea Sigurðar fór í brúðkaup:

