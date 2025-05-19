fbpx
Mánudagur 19.maí 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Sól, sumar og mikill hiti

Fókus
Mánudaginn 19. maí 2025 09:14

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Jóhanna Helga í París:

Sunneva Einars í Portúgal:

Bára fór út að borða í Basel:

Þrjár vísbendingar um að vorið sé komið á Íslandi segir Ása:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars (@asasteinars)

Katrín Edda elskar dýr:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars naut sólarinnar í Bláa lóninu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Ásdís Rán fann sinn stað:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Móeiður stolt af sínum manni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Auddi farinn í ferðalag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal)

Ingileif dýrkar New York:

Góð ráð frá Guðrúnu Veigu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Opið í stúdíóinu hjá Sögu Sig í dag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saga Sig (@sagasig)

Nóg að gera hjá Júlí og Dísu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Júlí Heiðar (@juliheidar)

Sóley Kristín tók nokkrar sjálfur í rúminu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Katrín Myrra var að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Heiðdís Rós í góðu stuði í Miami:

Hafdís Björg í silfurdressi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Hrafnhildur Haralds er stödd í Belgíu:

Ný tónlist væntanleg frá Svölu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Elín Stefáns fór á árshátíð:

Arna Vilhjálms með einlæga færslu:

Katrín Lóa fór í sólbað í gær:

Gleðitíðindi frá Fox fjölskyldunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by María Birta Fox (@mariabirta)

Ástrós Trausta fór í sumarpartý hjá Yeoman:

Rúrik á báti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Brynhildur lét góða veðrið ekki fara framhjá sér:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Auður Gísla elskar falleg blóm:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Birta í leit að góðri bók:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Stefán John Turner skemmtir sér vel í Grikklandi:

Krúttvoffi Selmu Soffíu átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Sara Davíðs snýr aftur til Íslands:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Steinunn Ósk deilir því sem hún kaupir á Tax Free:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Gugga glæsileg í hvítum kjól og spyr hvort einhver sakni hennar:

Friðþóra búin að vera aktív:

Hanna og Nikita nældu sér í gullið:

Natalía Gunnlaugs hvetur fólk til að lifa lífinu:

Embla fagnaði þjóðhátíðardegi Noregs:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Svona horfir Bryndís Líf á Netflix heima hjá sér:

Anna Guðný fór hingað og þangað með skemmtilegu fólki:

Stór stund hjá Begga Ólafs:

Alltaf gaman hjá Heru og vinkonu hennar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Birta fór í brúðkaup um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Kristbjörg átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Patrik segir að stundum þarf maður bara að stoppa og þefa af blómunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Gummi Kíró var ánægður með veðrið um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Magnea Björg á sumarkvöldi:

Kristín Sif og Stebbi Jak með sól í hjarta:

