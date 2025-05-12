fbpx
Mánudagur 12.maí 2025

Vikan á Instagram – „Þegar hestakonur koma saman… þá er gaman"

Fókus
Mánudaginn 12. maí 2025 09:44

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva Einars skemmti sér vel í Mexíkó:

Lína Birgitta í spennandi samstarfi með Vero Moda:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Katrín Edda einlæg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Dagbjört segir: Ég sleppi og treysti:

Elísabet Gunnars árinu eldri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Eva Ruza var í kjól frá Svölu Björgvins:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Ásdís Rán átti góða helgi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Móeiður klædd eins og sólsetur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Birgitta Líf komin með sumardressið í ræktina:

Andrea Röfn og Arnór Ingvi fóru í sænsku konungshöllina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Líka Þorgerður Katrín og Ingileif:

Settur dagur var í gær hjá Láru, en stúlkan fæddist níu dögum fyrr:

Annie Mist óskaði Katrínu Tönju til hamingju með daginn:

Og hennar heittelskaði líka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich)

Jóhanna Helga fór á árshátíð Isavia:

Guðrún var að gera drykk í samstarfi með Te og kaffi:

Bríet er að fara að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Sóley spyr: Dóra hver?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Katrín Myrra skipti um mynd á Spotify:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Heiðdís Rós er frekar til í að vera of fínt klædd en ekki:

Hafdís Björg í sumarstuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Björn Boði býr í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Arna Vilhjálms stolt af sjálfri sér:

Arnar og Brynja söngla nýja lagið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Curly (@lilcurlyhaha)

Brynhildur í sundfötunum frá eigin merki Áróra:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Birta Blanco ánægð með lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Bryndís Líf þykist vera skrifstofustelpa, eða eins og hún kallar það faux corporate girl:

Fanney Dóra um helgar vs. á virkum dögum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Auður Gísla fagnaði mæðradeginum með mynd síðan hún var ólétt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Helgi Ómars og vinkonur í stuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta að mála:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Áslaug Arna og hestakonurnar:

Eva Laufey í Barcelona:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Svala alltaf hress:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Vorið hjá Hildi Sif Hauks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Viktor veit hver hann er:

Kristbjörg tók á því og deildi æfingunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Laufey birti skemmtilegar myndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laufey (@laufey)

Nadía Sif fór til Írlands:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Kristín og Stebbi skemmtu sér vel um helgina:

Heiður Ósk glæsileg í bláu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Sigríður Margrét birti myndir frá hönnunarmars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Eva Einars ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Einarsdóttir (@evaeinars)

Beggi Ólafs þá og nú:

Selma Soffía kann að njóta lífsins:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Gummi Emil þarf ekki stera heldur sól, súrefni, svefn, saunu og eitthvað fleira:

Steinunn Ósk ánægð með veðrið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Brynja fór í skemmtilega afmælisferð til New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Gugga fór í Bláa lónið:

Þetta borðar Rakel Hlyns á einum degi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Unnur Óla í geggjuðu dressi frá systur sinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Hanna Rún flott á því:

