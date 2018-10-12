Fyrrverandi klámstjarna búin að missa tæp 30 kíló á ketó mataræðinu

View this post on Instagram

Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher. I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live 😆 I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel. Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels. Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass! 💪🏻 #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #ketotransformation #fitmomsofig #fitmom #intermittentfasting #ketoweightloss