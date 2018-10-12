Fyrrverandi klámstjarna búin að missa tæp 30 kíló á ketó mataræðinu

Fyrrverandi klámstjarnan og frumkvöðullinn Jenna Jameson eignaðist sitt þriðja barn, dótturina Batel Lu, í apríl á síðasta ári. Hún ákvað fljótlega eftir barnsburð að breyta um mataræði og hefur leyft fylgjendum sínum á Instagram að fylgjast með ketó mataræðinu, eða lágkolvetna mataræðinu, sem hún fylgir.
Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher. I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live 😆 I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel. Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels. Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass! 💪🏻 #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #ketotransformation #fitmomsofig #fitmom #intermittentfasting #ketoweightloss
Jenna hefur misst tæplega þrjátíu kíló á ketó mataræðinu síðan Batel fæddist og veitir nú öðrum konum innblástur á Instagram. Uppá síðkastið hefur hún verið dugleg að birta fyrir og eftir myndir af sér hlið við hlið, þar sem sést hve mikið líkami hennar hefur breyst síðan hún eignaðist litlu hnátuna.
„Við glímum öll við erfiðleika. En við getum tekið stjórnina aftur. Frá þjóðfélaginu sem lætur okkur halda að við þurfum að drífa í að verða aftur eins,“ skrifar Jenna við eina myndina á Instagram. „Já, ég léttist, já, ég er stolt. En ég er miklu stoltari af þeirri móður sem ég er.“
I think #keto cracks the code to get rid of belly fat. After I turned 40 whenever I gained any weight it went straight to my gut, then I got pregnant at 43 and BAM I had a permanent tire. When I started the #ketodiet on April 22 of this year, the first fat to go was my waist. Miracles. Straight up organic miracle. I felt no bloating anymore and quite frankly, I feel snatched. 😁 FYI I eat a lot of organic veggies and fish. My meat consumption has lessened lately. My scale says 123 but I feel strong and energized. Ladies and gents… comment down below your problem areas. Mine? Tummy and arms. Ps how cute is Batelli? 💋#ketotransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
Fyrst um sinn ætlaði hún ekki að birta myndir af sér þegar hún var nýbúin að eiga en skipti svo um skoðun.
„Það var rangt hugsað hjá mér. Mig langar að aðrar mömmur viti að við erum allar eins,“ skrifar Jenna.
Yes it’s that time! #mondaymotivation 👏🏻 so the funny before pic is me 1 month postpartum. This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is. I remember taking that pic just so I could remember my beautiful amazing body that just birthed a queen. But I also remember thinking “ NO ONE WILL EVER SEE THIS PIC “ 😭 I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike. We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to “SnapBack”. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am. #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #ketodiet #snapback #fitmom #mentalhealth #postpartumbody