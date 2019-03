Það er meira C-vítamín í þessu heldur en appelsínum

View this post on Instagram

Did you know your adrenal glands are one of the greatest utilizers of vitamin C? 👉 @modernveganfam ・・・ Via @functional.foods When you're stressed, your brain releases ACTH which cause your adrenal glands to release Vitamin C. Vitamin C is also a cofactors for your catecholamines, mainly norepinephrine and epinephrine. The more stressed you are, the more Vitamin C your body needs! . Great post and visual by my friend @meowmeix 😊 ・・・ Foods with more vitamin C than an orange! 🍊 . Vitamin C is necessary for the growth, development and repair of body tissues. A recent meta-analysis also showed vitamin C was beneficial to people whose immune system was weakened due to stress. . While vitamin C may not be the cure for the common cold, there is good evidence to support that it helps reduce risk of developing complications when you get sick. Vitamin C itself is also a strong antioxidant that can help boost your blood antioxidant levels which in turn can help reduce risk of chronic disease. . If that's not motivation enough to get in more Vitamin C, the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that those with the highest concentrations of vitamin C in their blood were associated with 42% lower stroke risk. . So don't neglect this helpful vitamin and remember supplementation is always a great option too. . For more background info, one small orange has 51.1mg vitamin C and a medium orange has 69.7mg vitamin C. The minimum requirement for adults is about 75-90mg a day (but studies show up to 500mg a day to be beneficial). . Source: https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/108/5/1069/5201459