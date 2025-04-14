fbpx
Mánudagur 14.apríl 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Stundum þarftu bara að segja fokk it“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 14. apríl 2025 09:25

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Kristín Sif og Stebbi Jak eru veistustjórar í lífsins veislu:

Hanna Rún og Nikita náðu mögnuðum árangri á móti og að sjálfsögðu var Hanna í glæsilegum kjól:

Mögnuð fæðingarsaga Unu Eggerts:

Hildur Sif Hauks fór í frí á Hótel Geysi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Gummi Kíró og frumburðurinn, Lilja Marín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Emmsjé Gauti var að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Svona hefur verið hjá Nadíu Sif undanfarið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Bríet ekkert svakalega hrifin af þessum drykk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Arna Vilhjálms minnir okkur á að lífið er núna:

Nóg að gera hjá Sólborgu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sólborg Guðbrands (@itssuncity)

Binni Glee átti morgunstund:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNJAR (@binniglee)

Hera mætti á afmælishátíð Blush:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HERA RÚN (@hera.run)

Natalía svaraði algengum spurningum:

Katrín Myrra þakklát fyrir ævintýrið í Portúgal:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

GDRN alltaf glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Gugga í ferðalagi um BNA:

Helga Gabríela í sætu skapi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helga Gabríela (@helgagabriela)

Sumarið er mætt hjá Söru:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Svava Grétars fór á Skímó tónleika:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Svava Gretars (@sgretars)

Selma Soffía í bílnum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk mátaði nokkrar flíkur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VERO MODA ICELAND (@veromodaiceland)

Birta Blanco skellti í nokkrar sjálfur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Dagur í lífi Rakelar Hlyns (og hún talar með breskum hreim):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Unnur Óla er 37 ára og hefur aldrei verið betri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Brynja átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja Kula 👼🏼 (@brynjakula)

Elísa Gróa alltaf flott:

Hera Gísla átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Embla Wigum alltaf að kenna okkur eitthvað sniðugt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Sandra Björg og fjölskylda farin í fyrsta fjölskyldufríið:

Tara Sif Birgis þakkar afmæliskveðjurnar:

Auður Gísla á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Brynhildur kíkti á sig í speglinum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Ástrós Trausta sýnir sniðugt ráð fyrir jakka:

Hafdís glæsileg um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Sunneva kann að hafa það gott:

Kristbjörg um fyrstu vöruna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Camilla Rut var í litun:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Beggi Ólafs æfir fyrir lífið:

Súkkulaðidrengurinn tók lagið á Skímó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Birta heldur áfram að gera frábæra hluti í fyrirsætubransanum úti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Móeiður væri til að byrja alla mánudaga svona:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Frosti átti góða kvöldstund á Kol:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frosti Logason (@frostiloga)

Helgi spenntur fyrir páskunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Fanney Dóra flott í svörtu og hvítu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Bryndís Líf er þakklát:

Birgitta Líf í bleiku:

Sóley Kristín útskrifuð sem förðunarfræðingur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Viktor rauður heima eftir fegrunarmeðferð:

Kristín Péturs bíður spennt eftir barni:

Tanja Ýr fór á stefnumót með sínum heittelskaða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Dagbjört Rúriks fín á árshátíð:

