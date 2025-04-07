fbpx
Mánudagur 07.apríl 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Öllum er sama nema þú sért sætur eða að deyja, sem betur fer er ég bæði“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 7. apríl 2025 09:28

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunnevu Einars og Jóhönnu var boðið í ferð með Kylie Cosmetics:

Lífið undanfarið hjá Línu Birgittu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Kristín Péturs birti síðustu myndirnar frá Portúgal:

Eva Ruza var kynnir Ungfrú Ísland:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Og Helena var valin Ungfrú Ísland 2025:

Birgitta Líf skellti sér í Sky Lagoon:

Tara Sif átti afmæli og var með 80’s þema Barre-tíma í tilefni dagsins:

Ný tónlist væntanleg frá Bríet:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Edda Lovísa hamingjusöm:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovisa (@eddalovis)

Selma Soffía átti gott kvöld með kæró:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk alltaf glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Sara Davíðs átti gelluviku með vinkonunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Margt skemmtilegt í gangi hjá Friðþóru:

Rakel Hlyns um sína vegferð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Ofursysturnar Eygló, Hanna og Unnur á Ungfrú Ísland:

Bára Beauty vill bara hafa gaman:

Elísabet Gunnars stolt og þakklát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Fanney Dóra í fallegri skyrtu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Góð skilaboð frá Natalíu Gunnlaugs:

Brynhildur byrjuð að selja bikiní og sundbol á Áróra Sportwear:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Ína María birti skemmtilegar myndir frá Grikklandi:

Embla Wigum mætti á viðburð á vegum Huda Beauty:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Svakaleg kvöldrútína Begga Ólafs:

Rúrik Gísla birti skemmtilegar myndir frá síðustu dögum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Sandra Björg fór út að hlaupa í Portúgal:

Dagur í lífi Sóleyjar Kristínar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Heiðdís Rós samdi lag til síns heittelskaða:

Hrafnhildur er stolt að vera drottning:

Katrín hunsar alla neikvæða orku:

Elísa Gróa alltaf glæsileg:

Ástrós Trausta alltaf smart:

Auður Gísla er glöð mamma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Helgi Ómars átti góða helgi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Svala baksviðs á giggi um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Hildur Sif Hauks kláraði að gera sig tilbúna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Viktor er stjarna nýrra heimildarþátta á Stöð 2: Tilbrigði um fegðurð:

Kristbjörg með góða æfingu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Páll Óskar og Antonio fengu sér tattú í tilefni eins árs brúðkaupsafmælis:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Páll Óskar (@palloskar)

Patrik var að gefa út nýtt lag og selur boli líka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Gummi Kíró elskar að taka fram vor jakkann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Lífið undanfarið hjá Andreu Sigurðar:

Gréta Karen spyr stóru spurninganna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

GDRN var að gefa út nýja tónlist:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Kristín Sif er sterk og dugleg:

Heiður Ósk átti ljúfan mars mánuð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Hera Gísla rokkaði töff leðursamfesting:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

