Mánudagur 10.mars 2025

Vikan á Instagram – Gellufrí, sveittir kroppar og djammandi mömmur

Fókus
Mánudaginn 10. mars 2025 09:43

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva, Jóhanna og Eva fóru á Sabrinu Carpenter tónleika:

Sunneva var klædd í hvítt:

Eva í bleikt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Einarsdóttir (@evaeinars)

Og Jóhanna í blátt:

Sigríður Margrét hafði það gott í París:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Heiður Ósk var í gellufríi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Kristín Sif algjör negla:

Jóhanna Helga er mamma sem þarf að djamma:

Berglind er íslenska humarkonan:

Gummi Kíró hvetur fólk til að skrifa undir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Aron Can tók vel á því:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aron Can Gultekin (@aroncang)

Birta Líf átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Viktor hlaut brautargengi inn í Velferðarnefnd Sjálfstæðisflokksins:

Svala mætti í Vikuna hjá Gísla Marteini ásamt Guðrúnu Hafsteins og Chanel Björk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Emmsjé Gauti og Jovana alltaf jafn ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Hildur Sif Hauks stytti hárið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Helgi og Pétur ástfangnir í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta elskar kolvetni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Nökkvi efast um efasemdir sínar og útskýrir nánar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nok Orrason (@nokkvifjalar)

Brynja Dan elskar Stokkhólm:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Auður Gísla með litla krílið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs skellti í bikinímynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Elísa Gróa átti góðan febrúarmánuð:

Ástrós líka:

Katrín Lóa segir að eina speglamynd alls ekki nóg:

Spennandi tímar fram undan hjá Örnu Vilhjálms:

Lína Birgitta var að gefa út nýja línu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Bára Beauty sló á létta strengi:

Katrín Edda gerði góðar prótein pönnsur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Dagbjört Rúriks um hvernig hún upplifir Guð:

Elísabet Gunnars á föstudaginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Feðgarnir hressir:

Kristín glæsileg að vanda:

Bríet verður með tónleika 14. mars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Alda Coco í hvítum pels:

Íris Freyja og fjölskylda skoða Kaupmannahöfn:

Erna María, Aron Can og litli fóru á skíði:

Selma Soffía átti rómantíska helgi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Gummi Emil stæltur og hress:

Steinunn Ósk fílar þessa augnmaska:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Gugga í gúmmíbát baksviðis:

Svona hefur lífið verið undanfarið hjá Friðþóru:

Unnur Óla fór út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Rakel er að taka við nýjum kúnnum í mars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Hanna Rún í geggjuðum kjól:

Natalía Gunnlaugs elskar vetratímann í Dúbaí:

Tara Sif átti skemmtilega helgi:

Lilja Gísla nýtti að sjálfsögðu sólargeislana um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Anna Guðný Ingvars hélt upp á afmælið sitt um helgina:

Beggi Ólafs er hamingjusamur:

Rúrik hefur verið á einstöku ferðalagi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Tanja Ýr komin með nýja greiðslu og topp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Heiðdís með krullu og vöðva í svörtum kjól:

Hera Gísla birti nokkrar skemmtilegar myndir frá helginni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Heiðdís Rós fagnaði alþjóðlegum baráttudegi kvenna:

