Mánudagur 24.febrúar 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Fannst ég kynþokkafull, mun alls ekki eyða þessu á eftir“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 24. febrúar 2025 09:29

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Jóhanna Guðrún var stórkostleg á seinni undanúrslitakvöldi Söngvakeppninnar:

Heima hjá Kristínu Péturs:

Ásdís Rán og Þórður á skíðum í Búlgaríu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Birgitta Haukdal líka á skíðum:

Viktor fékk sér að sjálfsögðu prosecco:

Hrafnhildur glæsileg í rauðum glimmerkjól:

Sóley Kristín flott í svörtum samfesting:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Svala fagnaði konudeginum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Anna Guðný Ingvars kíkti í Skims:

Björn Boði varði helginni í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Sunneva smá smeyk en hugrökk:

Arna Vilhjálms var að byrja með Stolt Sport:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stolt Sport (@stoltsport)

Nökkvi Fjalar rifjar upp gamla tíma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nok Orrason (@nokkvifjalar)

Tara Sif með vor í hjarta:

Auður Gísla rifjar upp góða minningu frá Balí:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Katrín Lóa hafði það sætt og spæsí:

Ástrós Trausta sýnir iPhone eigendum mjög sniðugt trix:

Gréta Karen sýndi fallegu krullurnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Embla Wigum sýnir einfalda augnförðun:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Kristín Sif stolt af sínum manni:

Heilsan í forgangi hjá Jóhönnu Helgu árið 2025:

Dagbjört Rúriks hress og kát:

Hildur Sif óskaði sínum heittelskaða til hamingju með daginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Eva Laufey skemmti sér vel á Þorrablóti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Gummi Kíró veit hvað hann er að gera:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Nadía Sif flott í svörtu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Bríet með geggjað gigg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Brynja Dan er búin að hafa það gott:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Guðrún Veiga elskar smekkbuxur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Kærasti Guðrúnar ekki alveg með þetta:

Fanney Dóra átti afmæli um daginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

GDRN var með frábæra tónleika í Bæjarbíó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Gugga í gúmmíbát skellti í selfie:

Helga Gabríela hamingjusöm:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helga Gabríela (@helgagabriela)

Sara Davíðs deildi gómsætri uppskrift:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Selma Soffía þakklát fyrir sinn heittelskaða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk í svarthvítu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Birta Blanco í stuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Unnur Óla hefur náð ótrúlegum árangri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Magnea Björg skemmti sér vel með vinkonunum:

Elísa Gróa fagnaði konudeginum:

Hera Gísla, Helga Gabríela og fleiri fóru á Define the Line viðburð yfir helgi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Andrea Sigurðar sá um að þjálfa:

Beggi Ólafs segir þetta það þrennt helsta sem konur leitast eftir í fari karlmanna:

Birta hafði það gott á ströndinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Kolbrún Anna alltaf smart:

Herra Hnetusmjör stoltur af sinni konu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Hildur þægileg á Prikinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H I L D U R (@hihildur)

Lína Birgitta er búin að vera í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Hera og Bára voru að gefa út nýjan þátt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Á hærra plani (@ahaerraplani)

Heiðdís Rós fór á bátasýninguna í Miami:

