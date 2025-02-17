fbpx
Mánudagur 17.febrúar 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Ég elska Valentínusardaginn því allir elska mig“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 17. febrúar 2025 09:22

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva óskaði sínum heittelskaða til hamingju með daginn:

Varalitakombóið sem Jóhanna Helga notar mest þessa dagana:

Fanney Dóra átti stórafmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Bryndís Líf segir: Ég er bara stelpa:

Katrín Edda um æfingar í kringum meðgöngu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Kósýheit og kertaljós hjá Elísabetu Gunnars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi stressaður en stoltur í senn:

Ásdís Rán og dóttir hennar fóru á skíði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Móeiður og Hörður ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Andrea Röfn varð 33 ára:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Sóley Sara hress og kát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley Sara David (@soleysara)

Þórdís auðvitað líka:

Selma Soffía átti gott kvöld með gellunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk rómantísk með rós:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Rakel elskar góða skyrskál í kvöldmatinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Unnur gefur frá sér black cat energy:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Natalía Gunnlaugs þakklát:

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs skellti í tvær selfie:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Sonur Töru Sif fagnaði afmælinu á Valentínusardaginn:

Ína María og systir hennar stofnuðu Merlba.is:

Embla Wigum gerði sig til fyrir Valentínusardaginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Beggi Ólafs með ráð:

Rúrik flottur á lestarstöð í Þýskalandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Guðrún Veiga með nýtt lúkk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Sóley Kristín ánægð með stuttbuxurnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Camilla Rut heldur bjartsýn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Heiðdís Rós ástfangin:

Elín Stefáns útskrifuð:

Arna Vilhjálms að borða eitthvað gott:

Elísa Gróa alltaf glæsileg:

Ástrós Trausta er aldrei sein á flugvöllinn:

Lína Birgitta verslaði ný föt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Birta er í sambandi með sturtunni sinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Auður Gísla og fjölskylda kíktu í sunnudagslabbitúr:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Nökkvi Fjalar um kraft þakklætis:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nok Orrason (@nokkvifjalar)

Helgi Ómars gerir geggjað gott boost:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta elskar tíma ástarinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Svala líka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Spennandi tímar fram undan hjá Kristbjörgu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Gummi Kíró átti góða helgi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Magnea fór á fínt kaffideit:

Nadía Sif og kæró skelltu á sig skarti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Viktor elskar Valentínusardaginn því allir elska hann:

Birta Líf bíður spennt eftir barni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Kristín Sif var stórglæsileg á fyrra undankvöldi Söngvakeppninnar:

