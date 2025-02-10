fbpx
Mánudagur 10.febrúar 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Kroppamynd með rauðri viðvörun

Fókus
Mánudaginn 10. febrúar 2025 09:46

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva er að elska New York lífið:

Lína Birgitta fór í lúxus verslunarmiðstöð á Ítalíu:

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs í sjónum í svarthvítu:

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Selma Soffía vill vera þinn uppáhalds áhrifavaldur 2025:

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk hefur verið edrú í ár:

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Friðþóra og Patrik eru flottar fyrirsætur saman:

 

A post shared by Lilja Dís Smára (@liljadissmaraart)

Unnur Óla skemmti sér vel á Þorrablóti:

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Natalía Gunnlaugs er í hörkuformi:

Embla Wigum með flott Valentínusarlúkk:

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Lilja Gísla dugleg í ræktinni:

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Lífið undanfarið hjá Önnu Guðný Ingvars:

Beggi Ólafs alltaf í ísbaði:

Jóhanna Helga elskar stóra jakka:

Guðrún með hár eins og Jennifer Aniston:

Bryndís Líf fór í skemmtilega myndatöku:

Hera Gísla ánægð með sinn mann á bak við myndavélina:

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Alisa birti fallegar myndir:

Lenya Rún spennt að sjá sólina:

 

A post shared by Lenya Rún (@lenyarun)

Sigríður Margrét hefur átt skemmtilegan febrúar:

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Kristín Sif stolt af sínum manni:

Magnea skellti í smá skvísumyndatöku:

Gummi Kíró kom óvænt fram á Söngvakeppninni og skemmti sér vel:

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Patrik birti fleiri myndir úr myndatökunni:

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Svona kemst Páll Óskar í gegnum þetta:

 

A post shared by Páll Óskar (@palloskar)

Kristbjörg glimrandi og glansandi fín:

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Viktor á skíðum:

Svona hefur lífið hjá Hildi Sif Hauks verið upp á síðkastið:

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Svala átti afmæli:

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Helgi og Pétur áttu góða helgi saman:

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta er að gera glæsilega hluti í fyrirsætubransanum úti í heimi:

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Elísabet Gunnars naut sín í botn í Köben:

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Guðrún Veiga hefur verið að gera góð kaup:

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Sóley Kristín á rauða dreglinum í Kanada:

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Arna Vilhjálms alltaf glæsileg:

Katrín Lóa gaf út alvöru rauða viðvörun:

María Birta og félagar stigu nokkur spor:

 

A post shared by Tyler West (@theoriginaltylerwest)

Elísa Gróa byrjuð aftur að fljúga:

Ástrós elskar að hafa það einfalt og smart:

Rúrik flottur fyrir Boss:

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Bubbi elskar sólina og sumarið:

Sonur Katrínar Eddu skírður:

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Bára Beauty í bangsastuði:

Alda Coco gerði sig fína og flotta:

