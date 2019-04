Þetta eru keppendurnir í Miss Universe Iceland – Dóttir Sævars Ciesielski og dragdrottning meðal keppenda

View this post on Instagram

☁️Dreamy ☁️ . I've been making dream catchers in between workouts and they have been a TOTAL HIT as gifts for children 💕 . They LOVE to hear the story behind this magic of how bad dreams get stuck in the web and never come back 🔮✨ . I believe creating thoughtful gifts from the HEART and putting your love into it makes gift giving much more personal, pleasurable and fun for both 💝. . I feel like many people waste their money on "just something" because they "have to" buy a present… . I'd rather get nothing but a hug and a smile 💛