Vikan á Instagram: „Ég er með þetta elskandi „resting bitch face““

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
Back home in #Canada 🇨🇦 I think my superpower is a complete lack of jet lag – which is handy as I’ll be popping over the Atlantic on regular basis ✈️ life is so full of adventures ❤️📸 photo taken by @yaboystephan here in beautiful #vancouver . . . #thevikingprincess #model #girl #modeling #photography #photoshoot #wethair #denimshorts #canadiangirl #britabroad #lifeisanadventure #instadaily #picoftheday
I have wanted to get a tattoo of E or Elli on my side for a VERY long time but since I have been acting so much lately I haven’t been able to 🙈 I got myself a cute little wifey necklace instead ❤️ It’s a super simple design so I can wear it with everything.. I ain’t taking it off till I am finally able to get that tattoo, if that ever happens 🙏🏼 I got it from Sincerely Silver and it is made from sterling silver 🌸 Use code: SINCERELY15 to get 15% off your order 👏🏼 . . . . #sincerelysilver #sterlingsilver #sincerelysilverco #personalizedjewelry #shopandshout #silver #jewelry #goldtone #lettering #wifey #imcornybutitsok #leopardprint #icelandic #icelandicgirl #losangeles #hollywood
Í Washington áttaði ég mig á að í náttúrulegu umhverfi eru túlipanar mjög hnarreistir.
keep it simple babe 🥂 skirt is @rebelliousfashion ✨ (item code: 23278) #rebelgal
Everything that you are is enough⭐️ Finally I can believe these words! I used to always think I could look better & I was never just happy with my body😣 If you take good care of your body then you will look the way you are suppose to look & you look BEAUTIFUL!💖😍 . This is my current shape😇 Not restricting, Working out 4-5 times a week & enjoying life🙏🏻 . Hope you are all having a beautiful day🤗💞 . . #bodypositive #shapeoftheday
7° gráðum fagnað með göngu upp Úlfarsfellið, það kallar á selfie 📸
Ég var bara einfaldlega svona ánægð með gærkvöldið. 🙈🙊💕 #mossxfanneyingvars
Styttist í BikiníSeason……& èg þarf örugglega ekki að segja ykkur hvað mèr finnst um merkinguna á bakvið “BikiníBody” get það varla því ég persónulega skil hana ekki….AÐALEGA ÞVÍ ALLIR LÍKAMAR ERU BIKINÍ LÍKAMAR 😛 You know the drill 😂🙃…..en þessi póstur snýst ekki endilega um það……mig langar bara að minna ykkur á eitt. Pósurnar, stellingarnar, Instagram-Glansmyndin er ekki runveruleikinn. Casually stend èg ekki svona einsog á fyrri myndinni, þetta tók alveg smá á….hin myndin er meira líbó, þótt èg sè ekkert endilega alltaf glöð, èg er með þetta elskandi “resting bitch face” svo èg hefði í raun átt að láta það fylgja með líka 🤣….ekki misskilja, POSE AWAY girls! Èg elska pósurnar og við eigum völlinn!!!! No shame 👯♀️🤳🏻 en gleymum aldrei einu……THE REALITY er líka pretty fine og pretty okei! Okei? Okei 🤩🙌🏻 Gott að við erum sammála um það 😂👏🏻…vonandi! Annars var èg að máta sundföt í @lindexiceland, hætti við þetta bikiní því èg trúði því í smá stund að èg væri ekki flott í því ( já èg strugla líka elskurnar mínar ) og verð að segja að èg sè eftir því að hafa ekki tekið það! Ætti èg ekki að skella mèr tilbaka og næla mèr í það? 💦🤷🏼♀️👊🏻 #lindexiceland #bodypositive #jákvæðlíkamsmynd #selflove #instagramreality
Humble, with just a hint of Kanye?🔥 . . . . #beautyaddicts#photography#novababe#fashionnova#fashionista#fashionable#beautiful#beautyworks#longdarkhair#wavyhair#hazeleyes#kkwbeauty#ibetonme#bossbabe#sweetbutpsycho#bondisands#tanonpoint#influencer#fashioninspo#model#actress
Perfectly imperfect 🐳 I HATE trying on a swimsuit, seriously. I would be better off being naked than trying to squeeze into something that is never ever flattering in the way people think stuff should be flattering. Nakedness would be easier on me, the non hiding of the body. The BAM here I am. Take it ALL in. 🐳 What were the first messages you received about your body? What and who shaped your ideas of your body and that of others? 🐳 Some of my first messages of my body was that I will have a huge stomach – a bumba – and that is not flattering, it looks like your are pregnant when you are not and it is something to hide, to suck in, to remove So, be careful of bread, of bananas, of carbs, of sugar, of food. DRESS IT OFF. HIDE. BE ASHAMED, VERY ASHAMED. or diet. and deprive. and police yourself. all the time. 🐳 Are you stuck in the fallacy of the “five kilo” thinking? If I just loose a few pounds / kilos / centimetres, I will be a better person, feel more attractive, be higher payed, receive more love, become orgasmic, have better sex, live longer, life will be good. My greatest potential lies within in me. With loosing me, I become me. Sorry I have to 🤮 🐳 I will never be “bikini ready” I have never had “that” body and I will never have “that” body. I have my body and it works. And it changes, and thats ok. I yearn for body freedom. Can you do you and I will do me? Can we stop equating body shapes with health? Can we stop ogling others with distain and judgement? Can we please respect ourselves, and from there on we can respect others? Your body is yours. Own it. Appreciate it. Enjoy it. I know I am trying to. 🐳 Shoutout – Takk @ernuland og @taramvil – Þið eruð magnaðar! #bodypositivity #freethebody #hairdontcare #bikinibody #nudity #pleasure #bettersex #kynvera #author #siggadogg #clitoris #sexuality #sexhealth #sexed #sexeducation #sexeducator #sexpositive #sexology #sexologist #sexiniceland #letstalkaboutsex #powerofpleasure #feminist #pleasureforall
Daði Freyr feat. Blær Endurtaka mig Komið á YouTube! https://youtu.be/ofZULTp-z5c
Það er barnamenningarhátíð í fullum gangi í Reykjavík. Því fagnar allt gott fólk og ég fagna raunar sérstaklega mikið því hátíðin var mín hugmynd og tillaga í borgarstjórn þegar ég sat þar. Sönn saga. Ég hvet ykkur til að njóta hátíðarinnar um helgina, það er SVO margt flott í gangi. (Myndina tók pabbi af mér að klifra í elsta tré borgarinnar, silfurreyninum í Fógetagarðinum fyrir örfáum árum). #barnamenning
So excited to drop my new single Trinity soon 😈 featuring @unistefson
⚔️ @benni_hlodvers . . @icelandfitness @iceland_open @perform.is @befiticeland @trimformberglindar @hafid_fiskverslun . . . . #fitness #fitnesscouple #icelandfitness #icelandopen #npc #bikinifitness #mensphysique #fitnesslife #fitnessfun #fitnessmotivation #fitnessaddict #fitfam #fitspiration #couplegoals #worldclasslaugar #fitnessjunkie #bikinigirls #ifbbbikini #ifbb #fitnesscompetitor #strongwomen #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #muscle #bodybuildingmotivation #girlswholift #fitcouple
I love just about everything about Sundays. They have been my favorite day of the week for years, they are quiet, relaxed and just so, lovely. A wonderful day to consciously pause and look within, and to connect with my Higher Power. Whether it be in church, out in nature with my dogs, solitude or amongst friends, the options are endless and I believe Spirit is all around. Whatever works at a given moment is the right way for me. . . What is your favorite day of the week?
Það var RAVEAÐ í gær 💚💙💛 @basshunter_se . . Wearing : @wagtail.is 438 top & 437 skirt
Too often we want something we don’t have a new car, phone, clothes, relationships, different appearance.. we stop appreciating the things we have and start taking them for granted. I don’t need the newest prettiest things just to impress others or to feel better about my ego. I think it’s important to be thankfull for what you have and to stop always looking for something better or to get some kinda acceptance from others💟
Tilbúinn í @dalurinn2019 Er með smá gjafaleik hver fær að passa @stormurlove á meðan við @kristinpeturs skellum okkur á þjóðhátíð. Til að taka þátt: 1️⃣ Likea þessa mynd 2️⃣ Followa @binnilove @stormurlove @kristinpeturs 3️⃣ tagga 2 vini í comment Dreg einn heppinn á föstudaginn langa.