Mánudagur 15.apríl 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Elín Kára

Elín Kára – „Upplifa þeir sem fá allt upp í hendurnar sigurvímu?“

Babl.is

Einar Darri var aðeins 18 ára þegar hann lést – „Við eigum öll bara eitt líf“ – Fyrsta forvarnaverkefnið í minningu Einars Darra

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Ég er með þetta elskandi „resting bitch face““

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 15. apríl 2019 10:45

Skemmtileg vika.

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Tinna, eða Tindra Frost, birti þessa mynd:

Andrea Röfn fór á völlinn með dótturina í fyrsta sinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First ⚽️ match #hejapappa 🥳

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

María Birta fékk sér eiginmanna hálsmen í staðinn fyrir tattú:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I have wanted to get a tattoo of E or Elli on my side for a VERY long time but since I have been acting so much lately I haven’t been able to 🙈 I got myself a cute little wifey necklace instead ❤️ It’s a super simple design so I can wear it with everything.. I ain’t taking it off till I am finally able to get that tattoo, if that ever happens 🙏🏼 I got it from Sincerely Silver and it is made from sterling silver 🌸 Use code: SINCERELY15 to get 15% off your order 👏🏼 . . . . #sincerelysilver #sterlingsilver #sincerelysilverco #personalizedjewelry #shopandshout #silver #jewelry #goldtone #lettering #wifey #imcornybutitsok #leopardprint #icelandic #icelandicgirl #losangeles #hollywood

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Svanhildur Hólm fór til Washington:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Í Washington áttaði ég mig á að í náttúrulegu umhverfi eru túlipanar mjög hnarreistir.

A post shared by Svanhildur Holm Valsdottir (@svanhildurholm) on

Jóhanna Helga fór út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

keep it simple babe 🥂 skirt is @rebelliousfashion ✨ (item code: 23278) #rebelgal

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Dóra Júlía nærði líkama og sál:

Karítas Harpa fór í beina útsendingu komin 36 vikur á leið:

Margrét Gnarr með mikilvæg skilaboð:

Christel Ýr birti geggjaða mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In the next season of tidelands..

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Hafþór og Kelsey fóru til Egyptalands:

Steindi fór upp á Úlfarsfellið með fjölskyldunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

7° gráðum fagnað með göngu upp Úlfarsfellið, það kallar á selfie 📸

A post shared by Steindi Jr. (@steindijr) on

Tanja Ýr fór í frí:

Sunneva sýndi kviðvöðvana:

Birgitta Líf rölti um borgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🧚🏼‍♀️city stroll

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Alda Karen hélt fyrirlestur:

Aron Mola frumsýndi Kæru Jelenu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kæra Jelena frumsýnd í kvöld.🎭 DEBÚTERÍNGIN mín

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Fanney Ingvars frumsýndi fatalínu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ég var bara einfaldlega svona ánægð með gærkvöldið. 🙈🙊💕 #mossxfanneyingvars

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Ernuland birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Styttist í BikiníSeason……& èg þarf örugglega ekki að segja ykkur hvað mèr finnst um merkinguna á bakvið “BikiníBody” get það varla því ég persónulega skil hana ekki….AÐALEGA ÞVÍ ALLIR LÍKAMAR ERU BIKINÍ LÍKAMAR 😛 You know the drill 😂🙃…..en þessi póstur snýst ekki endilega um það……mig langar bara að minna ykkur á eitt. Pósurnar, stellingarnar, Instagram-Glansmyndin er ekki runveruleikinn. Casually stend èg ekki svona einsog á fyrri myndinni, þetta tók alveg smá á….hin myndin er meira líbó, þótt èg sè ekkert endilega alltaf glöð, èg er með þetta elskandi “resting bitch face” svo èg hefði í raun átt að láta það fylgja með líka 🤣….ekki misskilja, POSE AWAY girls! Èg elska pósurnar og við eigum völlinn!!!! No shame 👯‍♀️🤳🏻 en gleymum aldrei einu……THE REALITY er líka pretty fine og pretty okei! Okei? Okei 🤩🙌🏻 Gott að við erum sammála um það 😂👏🏻…vonandi! Annars var èg að máta sundföt í @lindexiceland, hætti við þetta bikiní því èg trúði því í smá stund að èg væri ekki flott í því ( já èg strugla líka elskurnar mínar ) og verð að segja að èg sè eftir því að hafa ekki tekið það! Ætti èg ekki að skella mèr tilbaka og næla mèr í það? 💦🤷🏼‍♀️👊🏻 #lindexiceland #bodypositive #jákvæðlíkamsmynd #selflove #instagramreality

A post shared by ᴱ ᴿ ᴺ ᵁ ᴸ ᴬ ᴺ ᴰ (@ernuland) on

Og Katrín Bjarkadóttir birti þessa:

Sigga Dögg mátaði sundboli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Perfectly imperfect 🐳 I HATE trying on a swimsuit, seriously. I would be better off being naked than trying to squeeze into something that is never ever flattering in the way people think stuff should be flattering. Nakedness would be easier on me, the non hiding of the body. The BAM here I am. Take it ALL in. 🐳 What were the first messages you received about your body? What and who shaped your ideas of your body and that of others? 🐳 Some of my first messages of my body was that I will have a huge stomach – a bumba – and that is not flattering, it looks like your are pregnant when you are not and it is something to hide, to suck in, to remove So, be careful of bread, of bananas, of carbs, of sugar, of food. DRESS IT OFF. HIDE. BE ASHAMED, VERY ASHAMED. or diet. and deprive. and police yourself. all the time. 🐳 Are you stuck in the fallacy of the “five kilo” thinking? If I just loose a few pounds / kilos / centimetres, I will be a better person, feel more attractive, be higher payed, receive more love, become orgasmic, have better sex, live longer, life will be good. My greatest potential lies within in me. With loosing me, I become me. Sorry I have to 🤮 🐳 I will never be “bikini ready” I have never had “that” body and I will never have “that” body. I have my body and it works. And it changes, and thats ok. I yearn for body freedom. Can you do you and I will do me? Can we stop equating body shapes with health? Can we stop ogling others with distain and judgement? Can we please respect ourselves, and from there on we can respect others? Your body is yours. Own it. Appreciate it. Enjoy it. I know I am trying to. 🐳 Shoutout – Takk @ernuland og @taramvil – Þið eruð magnaðar! #bodypositivity #freethebody #hairdontcare #bikinibody #nudity #pleasure #bettersex #kynvera #author #siggadogg #clitoris #sexuality #sexhealth #sexed #sexeducation #sexeducator #sexpositive #sexology #sexologist #sexiniceland #letstalkaboutsex #powerofpleasure #feminist #pleasureforall

A post shared by Sigga Dögg (@sigga_dogg_sexologist) on

Sólrún Diego fór til London að máta brúðarkjóla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sólrún Diego (@solrundiego) on

Daði Freyr frumsýndi nýtt myndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Daði Freyr feat. Blær Endurtaka mig Komið á YouTube! https://youtu.be/ofZULTp-z5c

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Arna Bára bauð upp á þetta:

Sölvi Fannar er fjölhæfur:

Unnur Eggerts bjó til „self tape“:

Gísli Marteinn birti af sér barnamynd:

Mögnuð breyting:

Nýtt efni kemur bráðum frá Svölu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So excited to drop my new single Trinity soon 😈 featuring @unistefson

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Eva Ruza sýndi líf tvíburamömmu:

Manuela Ósk var þyrst:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thirsty – Unitard from #fashionnova 💦💦💦

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Bára Beauty fór í ræktina:

Dóttir Skúla Mogensen kláraði fyrstu þríþrautina:

Linda Pé elskar sunnudaga:


Katrín Kristins birti þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Reisu throwback 😭

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Nína Dabjört fór á rave:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Það var RAVEAÐ í gær 💚💙💛 @basshunter_se . . Wearing : @wagtail.is 438 top & 437 skirt

A post shared by Nína Dagbjört Helgadóttir (@ninadagbjort) on

Vala Grand birti þessa:

Katrín Myrra birti mynd frá Taílandi:

Og Binni Love er tilbúinn í Dalinn:

