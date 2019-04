Þórdís Elva sett í dularfullt bann á Instagram: „Mig grunar að þetta hafi verið samantekin ráð til að þagga niður í mér“

View this post on Instagram

MY SHADOW BAN IS OVER AND I'M FLYING HIGH! 🎉🔥💪😊 As you may know, I suspect that my ban was triggered by the same people who leave me comments such as the ones in this pic. Which is why I can't think of a better way to celebrate my newfound freedom (of speech) than by replying to them individually. Here goes: To you who wrote: “Make me a sandwich” I understand that for someone of your intellectual capacity, making a sandwich is hard stuff. But don’t give up, my friend!! Keep practising, and one glorious day you won’t have to ask strangers on the internet for help anymore. I believe in you! 🥪 To you who wrote: “Shut up object” You left me this comment on a photo of me nursing my baby, and I see your point, because nothing shuts a baby up faster than shoving a boob in their mouth. It’s indeed the ultimate shut-up-object, and Mother Nature was kind enough to equip us women with TWO of them. Now, all we have to do is invent a similar device for sexist jerks on the internet. If you have good ideas, I'm all ears. 👂 To you who wrote: “Her parents should have drowned her at birth” How refreshing to see a young man such as yourself take an interest in the process of childbirth & parenting! I noted that in your comment, you didn’t leave the fate of the child up to the father alone, nor the mother. Instead, you held both of them responsible for making decisions about their child’s future, thereby sharing the parental responsibility equally. Congrats, you’re a feminist! ✔️ You who call yourself Stinky Feminists, and wrote: “Sugg my cock” I had to look up the word “sugg” to be sure what you were referring to. Finding out that it’s an old word for small bird or sparrow, I’m touched that out of all people, you chose to open up to me about such a sensitive issue. Don’t despair, my friend, many men have small sparrows! As long as you don't let your insecurities turn you into a mysogynistic asshole, you'll be fine! 🐦 Lastly, to those who think women deserve to be silenced, harassed or objectified, swipe left to see a message from women everywhere. Proudly presented in universal body language. 🔥💪🖕 #feminist #everydaysexism #nomorefuckstogive