Fæðingarmyndirnar sem Instagram vildi ekki að þú myndir sjá

Fæðingarmyndir hafa lengi verið ritskoðaðar á samfélagsmiðlum. Katie Vigos ákvað að hún var búin að fá nóg af ritskoðun samfélagsmiðla í desember 2017.
Katie er hjúkrunarfræðingur og fæðingarþjálfi (doula). Þrem árum áður stofnaði hún Instagram-síðuna @EmpoweredBirthProject til að fræða konur um fæðingu. Hún barðist lengi við Instagram vegna síðu sinnar, eða frekar myndefnisins sem hún deildi þar.
Þegar Katie var ólétt í þriðja skipti vildi hún taka fæðinguna upp til að sýna öðrum hvernig fæðing raunverulega liti út. Henni fanst Þannig hún stofnaði Empowered Birth Project. Það varð fljótlega vinsælt meðal foreldra, ljósmæðra og ljósmyndara.
View this post on Instagram
The magical twin birth of mama @ready.set.chaos 🌿 photographed by @maxgreyphotog @inked.doulas __ What are your favorite details about this stunning series? I love the way her daughter is holding her hand as babe #2 emerges, the way mama Nicole examines a piece of the amniotic sac, and her partner’s gentle kiss as he gives her something to drink. Just absolutely beautiful. __ #twinmagic #twinbirth #waterbirth #homebirth #empoweredbirthproject #igavebirth
Í viðtali við Harper Bazaar segir hún frá því að hún var orðin vön ákveðinni hringrás. Hún deildi mynd á Instagram, annað hvort af sér sjálfri fæða eða annarri konu (sem hafði gefið leyfi). Myndin fékk jákvæð viðbrögð frá foreldrum um allan heim. Síðan var myndinni eytt og sagði samfélagsmiðillinn að myndin væri gegn siðferðisreglum Instagram.
Instagram – og foreldrafélag þeirra, Facebook – hafa í langan tíma ákveðið að fæðingarmyndir eru of grafískar og gegn þeirra stefnu varðandi nekt.
Í desember 2017 deildi vinkona Katie, Lauren Archer, svo kallaðri hálft-inn-hálft-út mynd. Það er þegar hausinn á barninu er kominn út en líkaminn er enn inn í móðurinni. Lauren deildi myndinni með 700 fylgjendum sínum ásamt fallegu ljóði sem hún skrifaði til barnsins síns. Hún breytti myndinni aðeins, faldi blóðið og „blörraði“ píkusvæðið.
View this post on Instagram
As baby grows in the womb, its airways are filled with amniotic fluid. Baby “breathes” by receiving oxygenated blood from the placenta via the umbilical cord. During labor, as baby descends through the vagina, the amniotic fluid is squeezed out of its airways in preparation for transition to life on land. This incredible photo by @littleyou_capturedbyalysha shows that fluid squirting out of baby’s nose moments before birth! So amazing! ・・・ #amnioticfluid #uncensoredbirth #IGallowuncensoredbirth #empoweredbirthproject #newborn
Tveimur tímum síðar hafði myndinni og ljóðinu verið eytt og fékk Lauren þau skilaboð frá Instagram að myndin væri gegn stefnu þeirra.
Þegar Katie frétti af þessu fékk hún nóg. Hún ákvað að deila myndinni á sínum Instagram-aðgangi, með leyfi Lauren. Viðbrögðin leyndu sér ekki. Yfir 30 þúsund manns líkuðu við færsluna. Fjöldi kvenna skrifuðu við myndina og sögðu að þó þær hafi sjálfar fætt barn þá hafi þær aldrei séð barn vera fætt.
„Ég hafði ekki hugmynd um hvernig ég leit út þegar ég fæddi börnin mín. Hversu falleg sjón,“ skrifaði ein kona við myndina.
Myndinni var eytt innan nokkra daga. Katie ákvað að nýta tækifærið og stofnaði beiðni á Change.org. „Leyfið óritskoðaðar fæðingarmyndir á Instagram.“
View this post on Instagram
Please sign my petition to @instagram to allow uncensored birth images! 💓 __ This beautiful photo series above is now the most liked and engaged media EVER on the history of this page @empoweredbirthproject. It is clear there is a huge audience that appreciates this content. However, @instagram censorship policies have thus far inhibited our work in sharing uncensored, educational images of physiological birth. __ I believe we can change this and find a more productive solution than censorship. I’ve written a petition to @nickyjcolaco, Instagram’s Director of Public Policy (and someone i have met personally and worked with over the last 2 years to restore birth accounts that have been taken down). Nicky has been a huge advocate for the birth community and i believe she can assist us to further our cause. This is what I propose: __ 1. Recategorize all birth related content as educational material, in its own unique category if necessary __ 2. Allow our community to post graphic images of physiological birth with the images blurred or greyed out, so users can tap to see the images and choose whether to view them. This gives the birth community the freedom to share more meaningful content, and the users of Instagram control over what they see. __ 3. Continue to provide additional layers of protection to birth related accounts and work with influencers and users to restore content and accounts as needed __ The only way we can begin to change the way society views and appreciates birth, is to stop categorizing it as offensive material and start allowing our community the freedom to share uncensored images and information. Birth does not belong in the same category as pornography, graphic violence, profanity, etc. __ Click link in bio to join this cause! Share this post and the petition all over the Internet! Let’s do this! __ Love, @katievigos __ #IGallowuncensoredbirth #empoweredbirthproject
Beiðnin vildi að fæðingarmyndir væru endurskilgreindar sem fræðsluefni frekar en að vera flokkað „með klámi, ofbeldi, blótsyrði og öðru sem [Instagram og Facebook] álíta sem of dónalegt fyrir almenning.“
Yfir nóttu fékk beiðnin yfir þrjú þúsund undirskriftir.
Spólum fram í daginn í dag. Yfir 23 þúsund manns hafa skrifað undir beiðnina. Ekki nóg með það, þá borgaði aktívismi hennar sig og hefur Instagram aflétt banninu og eru fæðingarmyndir í allri sinni dýrð leyfilegar á Instagram.
Instagram-síða Katie, @EmpoweredBirthProject, skartar nú alls konar fæðingarmyndum. Myndir af náttúrulegri fæðingu, keisaraskurði, fæðingu í vatn og listinn heldur áfram. Myndirnar gefa konum, verðandi foreldrum og öllum öðrum betri sýn á hvernig fæðing lítur raunverulega út.
View this post on Instagram
We NEED birth photography. @laceybarrattphotography shares: __ “LOOK AT HER FACE. I haven’t shared an image like this in a long time. But @michellepalasiaphotography is still reporting photographers, doulas and family members are being denied documenting the moment of birth at #metronorthhealthservices- and now I think it’s appropriate to share these images. We should be angry. Really fucking angry. I always tell my clients the only way to get what they want is if THEY advocate for ME. This doula thing goes both ways. It’s a reciprocation of advocacy. I cannot advocate for you unless you advocate for me, too. I want to turn this up a notch. Fighting with the system is a sure failure. We’ve been doing it for years. Birth Photographers are constantly pegged by staff (not all the time) with the intention of photographing negligence or holding evidence for a lawsuit. Stop. Just stop right there. I won’t even get into this on THAT level. I just want to reiterate that my sole existence as a photographer is to document the SOCIAL CONNECTIONS BETWEEN MOTHER BABY AND BIRTH PARTNER. I don’t give a shit about your medical procedures. I don’t give a shit if you felt the birth needed forceps (I do but this is a whole other ball game and different layer.) As a documenter. A photographer. A woman. A mother. A re-birthed human being through giving birth, I care about the social connections. Period. If you are a parent who has or has not had your birth documented (professional or not!) PLEASE for the love of God, I want to know your stories. I want to know how your images helped you. I want to know if you regret passing up a photographer. I want to know if you told your photographer not to photograph crowning and later your regret it. I want to know you stories. How it affected you. Helped you. This isn’t about pro/vs not pro. Or quality over sub-par. This is about women’s rights to choice being stripped from them. Please comment your stories below, tag me in your stories. I’m creating a little something to share. Link in bio to sign the petition.” __ #birthphotography #hospitalbirth #empoweredbirthproject #uncensoredbirth
View this post on Instagram
Words and photo by @loveofalittleone *** My dad took this photo. He’s not a birth photographer but he is a news photographer and has been for 40 some years. These photos are raw, They are unglamorous, They are where the action is. They’re perfect. – When I asked my father to photograph my birth I did it with a purpose. I knew that witnessing the birth of his first grandchild would be pure magic, a moment that would make a lifetime worth living. I also knew he needed a task, a reason to not get bashful and leave mid birth. – It’s easy to judge someone for having their father there. But why wouldn’t I? I have 3 sisters which means that my father had attended 4 more births than I ever had! He’d supported my mother the way she needed to be supported during those births and did the same for me during mine. – Picking who is present at your birth can shift the birth vibe entirely. Had my father not been there but instead in another room, I would have been so consumed by feeling like he was missing it. It made a difference that he was there. These photos are not only beautiful in that they show the birth of my child but they also show the unending support of my father. – ***You didn’t think I’d do this takeover and not share my birth photos, did you?!?! You may remember these pics as the catalyst of the #IGallowuncensoredbirth campaign. This time they won’t be censored though. And that’s pretty rad. – Ps – I’m 5’2”, my babe was almost 9LBs. Bodies grow the babes they’re meant to birth. Yes, shit happens but had I been 6’ it wouldn’t have been any more *safer* to have a *big* baby. Remember to have faith in yourself and your choices. #empowermentthrougheducation #postpartummatters
View this post on Instagram
Midwife @barefootmidwife shares of @ruthiebaby64 birth: __ *sound on* “Ruth experienced her first homebirth with her third baby. Ruth and Tim were very educated on the dynamics of waterbabies, most notably how they transition to breathing. If you find yourself uncomfortable with how long Elizabeth is under the water it is from multiple factors including movies, drowning stories, media and lack of knowledge. I have been watching babies being born underwater for close to three decades and the confidence I have is shared with my clients, as you can plainly seen here. There were 12 others in the group, including @xenham and two other mamas who birthed with us @taminakavne and @kaile_rae so the whole lot was very calm. What an amazing environment of love and shared faith to be born into!” __ #birthvideo #waterbirth #homebirth #birthisbeautiful #empoweredbirthproject
View this post on Instagram
Words to think of by @badassmotherbirther and video by @draangelaandrade ❈ Imagine how different we would feel about birth if every birthing person was treated with fairness and respect. ❈ Imagine how much of an impact we can have on the health of birthing people and babies if we received care and support without “rules” and “policies” and “protocols” that do not serve us positively but create poor outcomes in most cases. ❈ Supported through a vaginal twin birth, baby A was born head down. Twin B turned into a surprise breech baby. ❈ And instead of chaos ensuing, Twin B was supported in his own journey to be born en-caul and breech. ❈ Imagine if we all had this kind of support…… ❈