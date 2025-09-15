fbpx
Mánudagur 15.september 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Hotmömmubikinígellustælar, það má líka"

Fókus
Mánudaginn 15. september 2025 09:38

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva fór í bústað um helgina:

Lína Birgitta í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Birgitta Líf fór út að borða um helgina:

Guðrún Veiga gaf sér klukkutíma til að þrífa heima:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Dísa og Júlí Heiðar ánægð með móttökurnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Júlí Heiðar (@juliheidar)

Sóley Kristín á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Kristjana fagnaði ástinni í Barcelona:

Hera og Unnur flottar saman á mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Rún (@hera.run)

Erna María og Aron í París:

Selma Soffía fór yfir það sem hún elskar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk óskaði sínum heittelskaða til hamingju með afmælið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Brynja og Arnar kunna að njóta í fríinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Fanney Dóra og vinkonur skemmtu sér vel á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Guðrún Helga átti afmæli og trúlofaðist í síðustu viku:

Annie Mist tók á því:

Jóhanna Helga aftur orðin dökkhærð:

Bára elskar golden hour:

Ása Steinars varði helginni í bústað:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars (@asasteinars)

Katrín Edda er gellumamma í bikiníi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars fékk sér góðan morgunbollann í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Eva Ruza umkringd strákunum sínum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Ásdís Rán lét sig ekki vanta á tískuvikuna á Íslandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Móeiður elskar gott kaffi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Gugga í Berlín:

Rakel Hlyns átti afmæli í síðustu viku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Hanna Rún sýnir hæfileika sína:

Ína María í Póllandi:

Svona talar Beggi við ókunnuga:

Anna Guðný var í Edinborg:

Hrafnhildur fór út á lífið:

Hafdís og vinkona í skvísustuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Katrín Lóa birti mynd sem henni fannst þurfa pláss á feedinu:

Ástrós Trausta á leið í eftirpartý:

Manuela Ósk og Brynja Dan fundu sinn innri kúreka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk)

Birta elskar sólríkan dag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta (@birta.abiba)

Svala var í stuði á föstudaginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Fanney Ingvars bíður spennt eftir barni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Gummi Kíró prófaði nýtt hárlúkk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

