Vikan á Instagram – Birti gamla mynd fyrir allar aðgerðirnar

Mánudaginn 7. júlí 2025 09:30

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs við sundlaugarbakkann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Tara Sif og fjölskylda hress í sveitinni:

Ástrós Trausta er í fyrsta sinn í Dúbaí og elskar það:

Þórunn Antonía kát:

Anna Guðný frumsýndi kærastann:

Hafdís á ströndinni á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Sunneva í stelpuferð á Spáni:

Viktor birti gamla mynd fyrir allar aðgerðirnar:

Hrafnhildur birti nokkrar myndir:

Sóley Kristín á ferð um Ísland:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Svala á svölunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Birgitta Líf mætti á carnival hjá Sushi Social:

Guðrún fór á happy hour hjá Te og Kaffi á Garðatorgi:

Fanney Dóra þorir ekki að henda í gott caption:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Móeiður hefur það gott í fríinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Kristín og Stebbi í kántrístuði:

Hanna og fjölskylda kíktu í jólahúsið:

Tanja Ýr hamingjusöm og nýbúin að stofna nýtt fyrirtæki:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Jóhanna Helga og Geir fögnuðu sjö ára sambandsafmæli:

Unnur fagnaði afmælinu í hjarta Hafnarfjarðar:

Nóg að gera hjá Áslaugu Örnu að setja saman húsgögn:

Katrín Edda og Markús brúðkaupsfín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Alexandra Sif átti góðan dag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ale Sif Nikulásdóttir (@alesif)

Hildur Sif birti myndir frá júnímánuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Emmsjé Gauti flottur á brettinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Gummi Kíró og Lína Birgitta kíktu í Retreat í Bláa lóninu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Lára Clausen var í Hörpunni:

Bríet er að fara að gefa út nýtt lag í vikunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Brynja Dan fór í brúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Guðrún Veiga klæddi sig eftir Pinterest:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Arna Vilhjálms byrjuð aftur að æfa af krafti:

Sjávarþema hjá Kristínu Avon:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristín Avon (@kristinavon)

Alda Coco var í myndatöku við Ölfusá:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DivaProLash (@divaprolash)

Kærastinn splæsir á Selmu Soffíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk er á Tenerife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Á meðan er Unnur Óla nýkomin heim frá Tenerife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Brynja töff í fjörunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja Kula 👼🏼 (@brynjakula)

Elísa Gróa í morgunverðarfötunum á Spáni:

Camilla Rut tók til í gær:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Beggi Ólafs er búsettur í Bandaríkjunum og fagnaði auðvitað 4. júlí:

Sara þakklát fyrir afmæliskveðjurnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Miller 🩷 (@sarafitbiz)

Patrik var að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Sólborg brennd á eyrunum á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sólborg Guðbrands (@itssuncity)

Auður Gísla fékk sér morgunbolla á Húsavík:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Birta er bara lover girl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

