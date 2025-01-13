Vikan á Instagram – „Guð blessi Breiðholtið“

fbpx
Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Gugga í gúmmíbát skemmti sér vel um helgina:

Friðþóra skvísa þó það sé snjór:

Katrín Myrra gaf út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Heiðdís Rós fór á opnun veitingastaðar í Vegas:

Pálína Ósk glæsileg í brúnu:

Hundur Helga og Péturs elskar snjóinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pétur (@petursvensson)

Heiðrún Finns segir alla geta eitthvað:

Diljá Péturs birti töff mynd:

Selma Soffía birti nokkrar skemmtilegar myndir frá desember:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk gerði sig til og leyfði áhugasömum að fylgjast með:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Unnur Óla er 75 prósent Jeff:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Heiður Ósk og Davíð í rómantísku ferðalagi um Marokkó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Beggi Ólafs um heimsóknina á klakann:

Laufey söng eins og engill, eins og venjulega:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laufey (@laufey)

Kristín og Stefán tóku á því saman:

Hanna Rún er ótrúlega hæfileikarík:

Unnur Eggerts komin 30 vikur á leið:

Áslaug Arna um hvað hún lærði árið 2024:

Annie og Frederik kunna að hafa gaman:

Katrín Edda hannaði dagbók:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Sonur Gretu Salóme fékk nafnið sitt um helgina:

Dagbjört Rúriks hefur verið á ótrúlegu ferðalagi:

Lífið hjá Gumma Kíró undanfarið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Emmsjé Gauti bað Guð um að blessa Breiðholtið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Guðrún Veiga með töff myndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Kærasti Örnu fluttur til Íslands:

Embla Wigum málaði sig eins og Billie Eilish:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Brynhildur byrjuð að finna til bikiní fyrir næsta sumar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Ástrós Trausta byrjaði janúar af krafti:

Lífið hjá Hugrúnu Egils:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Elín Stefáns átti ekki besta árið í fyrra en það var samt ágætt:

Björn Boði í kuldanum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Anna Richter óskaði sínum heittelskaða til hamingju með daginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Richter (@annarichterr)

Hundur Sunnevu eins árs:

Viktor alltaf glæsilegur:

Sóley hefur náð ótrúlegum bata og árangri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Svala hugsar til LA á þessum erfiðu tímum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Guðrún birti skemmtilega myndaseríu:

Fanney Dóra rifjaði upp góðar minningar frá desember:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Svona var árið hjá Bryndísi Líf:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Bára Beauty veit hvað hún vill á árinu:

