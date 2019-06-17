Vikan á Instagram: „Svona lítur það út þegar að 200 kílóa eiginmaður þinn vill kúra“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Við getum vel vanist því að fara í brúðkaup á Ítalíu á hverju ári. 😜 #lexasig
View this post on Instagram
🍑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travelforwork #travelling #actor #vacation #working #scotland #summer #actress #icelandicgirl #travel #model #goodvibes #blessed #wrestler #bikini #thailand #huahin #beachday #paradise #blonde #neonpink #pool #peachy #palmtree #girl
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mountain adventures #hike #iceland #midnightsun #topofthemountain #outsidesports
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🍰🎂Birthday baking 🍓🎈 #birthday#mybaby#myboy#5yearsold#myendlesslove
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
One of the best hikes of my life. World class #fimmvörðuháls
View this post on Instagram
Smiley McCheese over here done with the first tri of the summer 😜☀️🐳💦
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
92.5 kg back squat 1RM PR yesterday. 💥 Think I could even have managed 95 kg but didn’t get the chance to try it in yesterday’s WOD. Will try next time. My goal is 100 kg at the end of this year. 😊 💪🏽 #PR #squat #crossfit #wod #gohardorgohome #lamehashtags #painissweatcrying #trainlikeabeastlooklikeabeauty #okillstopnow #sorrynotsorry
View this post on Instagram
Smá Reminder, þessi dagur kemur aldrei aftur – 14.06.19 kemur aldrei aftur þannig njóttu hans í döðlur 🙌🏼
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ok Iceland, we can be friends 🔥 PS – wearing my #missuniverse swimsuit, how many years later? 🙊🙈
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Gordjöss dagur fyrir brúðkaup hjá Írisi okkar ♥️ #irisogasgeir
View this post on Instagram
Sunnudagar í Flórens eru meira lit en aðrir dagar. #worldwide eins og Pitbull frændi minn 💅✨❤️🇮🇹😻