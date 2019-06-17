fbpx
Mánudagur 17.júní 2019

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: Tara Margrét og Ernuland – 07.06.19

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus – veganismi, þáttur 2, Embla Ósk – 31.05.19

Vikan á Instagram: „Svona lítur það út þegar að 200 kílóa eiginmaður þinn vill kúra“

Mánudaginn 17. júní 2019 09:30

Vikan var ljúf.

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Tanja Ýr fékk sér drykk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Miami nights ✨

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Gurrý Jóns sólaði sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Takk fyrir mig Barcelona ❤️🍸

A post shared by Gurrý Jóns (@gurryjons) on

Sunneva Einars á bát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ride the wave 🌊

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Fanney Ingvars fór í brúðkaup aldarinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Við getum vel vanist því að fara í brúðkaup á Ítalíu á hverju ári. 😜 #lexasig

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Leikaralífið fer vel með Maríu Birtu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🍑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travelforwork #travelling #actor #vacation #working #scotland #summer #actress #icelandicgirl #travel #model #goodvibes #blessed #wrestler #bikini #thailand #huahin #beachday #paradise #blonde #neonpink #pool #peachy #palmtree #girl

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Birgitta Líf fór á bát eftir brúðkaup aldarinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

📍

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Rúrik birti þessa mynd með kærustunni og missti fylgjendur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wedding weekend 🇮🇹

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Snædís Yrja fékk sér í glas:

Emmsjé Gauti var bleikur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💅🏻 📸 @olafuralexander

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti) on

Hafþór Júlíus birti svakalega mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One goal! 🏆

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Það gerði konan hans einnig:

Arna Bára Karlsdóttir er flutt til Spánar:

Ásdís Rán fór í fjallgöngu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mountain adventures #hike #iceland #midnightsun #topofthemountain #outsidesports

A post shared by The IceQueen ~ Ásdís Rán (@asdisran) on

Jóhanna Helga fór í ræktina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just do it @nikebyair @fitnesssporticeland ad

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Unnur Eggerts elskar föstudaga:

Hanna Rún bakaði fyrir afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🍰🎂Birthday baking 🍓🎈 #birthday#mybaby#myboy#5yearsold#myendlesslove

A post shared by Hanna Rún Bazev Óladóttir (@hannabazev) on

Berglind Festival fór á Grímuna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Eitt gott alveg candid shot af Grímunni 🙂

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Selma Björns og Regína Ósk fóru í brúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ernundur

A post shared by Selmabjorns (@selmabjorns) on

Líka Friðrik Ómar:

Sölvi Tryggva fór á Fimmvörðuháls:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One of the best hikes of my life. World class #fimmvörðuháls

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg) on

Katrín Tanja fór á ströndina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Smiley McCheese over here done with the first tri of the summer 😜☀️🐳💦

A post shared by Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (@katrintanja) on

Óskar Guðmunds birti þessa mynd:

Salka Sól er búin að sýna Ronju 90 sinnum:

Ísold Halldórudóttir birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Currently. Photo taken by @halldorahafdisard

A post shared by Isold (@isoldhalldorudottir) on

Katrín Kristins naut veðurblíðunnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

20°C – #iceland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Katrín Edda lyfti þungu:

Fanney Dóra bað fólk um að njóta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Smá Reminder, þessi dagur kemur aldrei aftur – 14.06.19 kemur aldrei aftur þannig njóttu hans í döðlur 🙌🏼

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Christel Ýr borðaði vatnsmelónu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

summervibes

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Manuela Ósk fór í gamlan sundbol:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ok Iceland, we can be friends 🔥 PS – wearing my #missuniverse swimsuit, how many years later? 🙊🙈

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Sölvi Fannar fór í ræktina:

Sólborg var litaglöð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🎶🐤❤️

A post shared by ⚡️SÓLBORG⚡️ (@solborgg) on

Auddi fór í brúðkaup:

Það gerði Eva Laufey líka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gordjöss dagur fyrir brúðkaup hjá Írisi okkar ♥️ #irisogasgeir

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran Hermannsd. (@evalaufeykjaran) on

Aron Mola kominn með BA í leiklist:

Og Dóra Júlía fór til Flórens:

