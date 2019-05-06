fbpx
Tillögu um fjárveitingu til SÁÁ hafnað – ,,Umræða um fíknisjúkdóma snýst um að benda á aðra”

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal – Byrjaðu á breyttum lífsstíl með 10 daga HIITFIT áskorun

Fókus

Aðdáendur Game of Thrones eru brjálaðir yfir þessum heimskulegu mistökum

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 6. maí 2019 16:00

Obbosí, Daenerys elskar Starbucks.

Nýr Game of Thrones-þáttur var sýndur í nótt og magnast spennan fyrir endalokum seríunnar. Það brá hins vegar nokkrum í brún þegar að aðdáandi þáttanna birti mynd af drekadrottningunni Daenerys Targaryen og Starbucks-kaffibolla beint fyrir framan hana.

Fyrst þegar mynd af mistökunum með kaffibollann var lekið á netið héldu margir að um fótósjopp var að ræða. Margir trúðu því einfaldlega ekki að þessi gríðarstóru mistök hefðu verið gerð á setti þáttanna. Því voru einhverjir sem horfðu aftur á þáttinn til að staðfesta að kaffibollinn gleymdist í raun á borðinu:

Þessi mistök fara afskaplega mikið í taugarnar á gallhörðum Game of Thrones-aðdáendum:

Þá voru einhverjir sem gerðu bara grín að öllu saman:

