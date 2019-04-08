fbpx
Mánudagur 08.apríl 2019

DV

Elín Kára

Elín Kára – „Upplifa þeir sem fá allt upp í hendurnar sigurvímu?“

Einar Darri var aðeins 18 ára þegar hann lést – „Við eigum öll bara eitt líf“ – Fyrsta forvarnaverkefnið í minningu Einars Darra

Vikan á Instagram: „Vinsælasta stúlka Reykjavíkur 2001“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 8. apríl 2019 10:00

Nóg að gera í vikunni.

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Þetta gerðist:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⭐Þessi tvö⭐

A post shared by ⭐BIRGITTA HAUKDAL⭐ (@birgittahaukdal) on

Snædís Yrja puntaði sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#reykjavik #ísland #plussize #model #plussizefashion #missuniverse

A post shared by Snædís Yrja ( Beauty Fashion (@snaedisyrja) on

Steindi Jr. fór á The Irishman Pub:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tveir remúlaði kallar

A post shared by Steindi Jr. (@steindijr) on

Mæðgnamyndataka Evu Laufeyjar misheppnaðist fullkomlega:

Svala og Gauti fluttu í Hafnarfjörð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Í dag erum við að flytja í nýja íbúð í Hafnarfirði 💕erum svo spennt að búa til lítið hreiður saman 🏠

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Hafdís Huld birti bumbumynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Saturday picture of me and my baby bump 😊#pregnant #babybump #family

A post shared by Hafdís Huld Þrastardóttir (@hafdishuld) on

Sunneva Einars var í stuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

𝙱𝚊𝚍 𝚟𝚒𝚋𝚎𝚜, 𝚐𝚎𝚝 𝚘𝚏𝚏 𝚘𝚏 𝚖𝚎 😼

A post shared by Sunneva Einars🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Andrea Röfn er komin í vorfílíng:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Við mæðgurnar erum komnar í vorfíling🌼💕🌞🌸💛

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

Ísold Halldórudóttir birti áhugaverða mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I fink u freeky and I like u a lot. #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam #dieantwoord #red #victorandrolf #davidlynch #wildatheart #buzzcut #buzz #wet

A post shared by Isold (@isoldhalldorudottir) on

Tanja Ýr birti góða sýnikennslu:

Arna Bára Karls birti gamla og eggjandi mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Featured by @playboymx before I became their playmate 😉 Shot by @olihardar

A post shared by Arna Karls (@arnakarls) on

Hanna Rún fylgdist með systur sinni vinna til verðlauna í fitness:

Arna Ýr er ólétt á Tenerife:

Manuela Ósk birti þessa flottu mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jewlz – Makeup: @audurs Photo: @samvelasquez Grillz: @brrandco Jacket: @lindexiceland – #girlswithgrillz

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Birgitta Líf fór í myndatöku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

📷🌸

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Jóhanna Helga fann fyrir sumrinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

summer vibes 💋

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Annie Mist fór á æfingu:

Fanney Ingvars fór á árshátíð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Bubbi fór í ræktina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#menatwork

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Alda Coco fór á djammið:

Dóttir Sóla og Viktoríu er vikugömul:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vikugömul. Still fabulous. 📸 @viktoriahermanns

A post shared by Sóli Hólm (@soliholm) on

Friðrik Ómar fór til Mexíkó:

Berglind Festival varð þrítug:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ógeðslega gaman að eiga þrítugsafmæli mæli með!!!

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Christel Ýr fór á ströndina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

to many looking but still try to manage lol. #worldproblems

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Gerður í Blush fór til Amsterdam:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Það er skylda að taka kærustupara mynd í útlöndum 😍 @jakobfannar #amsterdam

A post shared by Gerður Arinbjarnar (@gerdurarinbjarnar) on

Friðrik Dór birti bræðramynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Við erum bræður. Eigum sömu mömmu og sama pabba. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Friðrik Dór (@fridrikdor) on

Aron Einar birti mynd af vellinum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We keep going together #bluebirds @carlrobertson.ccfc 📸

A post shared by Aron Gunnarsson (@arongunnarsson) on

Ernuland fór í Reykjadal:

Daði Freyr gerði tónlistarmyndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Við @arnyfjola og @thuridurblaer erum að gera tónlistarmyndband. Kemur út í næstu viku… vonandi <3

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Kelsey Henson birti þessa mynd:

Hera hitti Hatara:

Binni Love fór í sveitina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stormur elskar sveitina

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson (@binnilove) on

Linda Pé fékk sér kaffi:

Áslaug Arna fékk sér kaffi í Katar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kaffi í Katar

A post shared by Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) on

Eva Ruza birti gamla mynd:

Helgi Ómars fagnaði afmæli hvolpsins:

Greta Salóme átti fríkvöld:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🥂Night off 🥂

A post shared by GRETA SALÓME (@gretasalome) on

Og Rúrik kveikti í internetinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Throwback Thursday…

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

