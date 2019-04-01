fbpx
Mánudagur 01.apríl 2019

Elín Kára

Elín Kára – „Upplifa þeir sem fá allt upp í hendurnar sigurvímu?“

Einar Darri var aðeins 18 ára þegar hann lést – „Við eigum öll bara eitt líf“ – Fyrsta forvarnaverkefnið í minningu Einars Darra

Vikan á Instagram: „Gleymdi að raka á mér lappirnar, ef einhver spyr er það femíniskt statement“

Mánudaginn 1. apríl 2019 10:02

Skemmtileg vika að baki.

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Alda Coco stendur sig vel í fyrirsætukeppni Jet Set Magazine:

Sunneva fór í sund:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mornings like this 🧖🏼‍♀️ Happy friday 😚 Bikini @ohpolly

A post shared by Sunneva Einars🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Birgitta Líf naut lífsins í Bandaríkjunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Life is better in flip-flops, right?☀️

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Hafþór Júlíus og Kelsey voru hátt uppi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pretty fly! I’m a lucky guy 😎

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Jóhanna Helga spókaði sig á nærfötunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

have an amazing weekend ✨

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Viktor Andersen fór út að borða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Out and about

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Rikka átti fjölskyldudag:

Fanney Dóra hélt að sumarið væri komið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hélt það væri komið sumar 😅😅

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Sölvi Tryggva fór í ferðalag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Spontaneous decision. On my way to country number 52…Adios!

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg) on

Camilla Rut birti sunnudagsmynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunday kind of love 🖤🏡

A post shared by CAMY (@camillarut) on

Svala hékk með öðrum dívum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Music life 😈

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Sonur Kristbjargar og Arons Einars átti afmæli:

Sóli Hólm og Viktoría eignuðust dóttur:

Hanna Rún studdi systur sína í fitness keppni í London:

Fanney Ingvars er með eitthvað rosalegt í bígerð þann 11. apríl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

11. apríl 🥰✨ 📸: @irisdoggeinars 💄: @saradoggj 🙏🙏

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Jón Jónsson fór í pottinn með fjölskyldunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kósýkvöld í pottinum. Krakkarnir reyndar þorðu ekki að brosa því maskinn var orðinn svo harður 🤡

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic) on

Katrín Kristinsdóttir sýndi samfellu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yesterdays glam 💅🏼 #gjöf

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Margrét Gnarr birti þessa sláandi mynd:

Lína Birgitta útskrifaðist sem förðunarfræðingur:

Alda Karen var næntís:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can someone call me and tell me the 90’s want their clothes back? Thanks.

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Berglind Festival fór á árshátíð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

er að fara á árshátíð i kvöld sorry að eg fæddist

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Pattra og Elmar fögnuðu tíu ára sambandsafmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

After a decade together I have to say we clean up pretty nicely💞 Hlakka til fleiri áratuga með þér🔗 #10years

A post shared by Pattra S (@trendpattra) on

Áslaug Arna fór vestur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wenger & Westfjords

A post shared by Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) on

Arna Karls synti með hákörlum:

Herra Hnetusmjör fékk tryllta gjöf:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ég á ekki einu sinni afmæli 😬🦍 Takk fyrir mig @ingvarthor

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

Daði tók upp ábreiðu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Billie Eilish cover komið á youtube! https://youtu.be/OSo3lJ4eknM Nýtt lag eftir 2 vikur! @wherearetheavocados #billieeilish

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Linda Pé birti sæta mynd af sér og dóttur sinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just a little Hello! 💙 from our world to yours.🌎 Hope you are having an amazing day.

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Helgi Ómars fór út að hlaupa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Spring = no more excuses and go running outside! 🌱🏃🏻‍♂️ #letsgo @nikeisland #samstarf

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson) on

Christel Ýr flutti til Tenerife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

fluttningarnar fara svona vel í mann☀️

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Rikki G fór í golfkennslu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Þegar maður ætlar sér alvöru hluti í sumar þarf maður alvöru þjálfara í verkið. ⛳️🏌🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Rikki G (@rikkig10) on

1, 2, 3 eða 4?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

1,2,3 or 4?

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Unnur Eggerts fór í prufu:

Og Ebba birti þessa sprenghlægilegu mynd af sér og bróður sínum:

