Vikan á Instagram: „Gleymdi að raka á mér lappirnar, ef einhver spyr er það femíniskt statement“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning babes💖new picture from @olihardar 📸Im now in top 5 in @missjetsetmag model search plz keep voting this is allmost over now you are voting for the group winner so if i winn this round i will go to the finals link is in instastory and insta bio⬆️#icelandicgirl#blackandwhite#blacknwhitephotography#blacknwhite_perfection#blacknwhitephoto#fashionmodel#fashionshoot#model#modeling#modelsearch#missjetset2019#missjetsetmag#missjetset4bepositive#jetsetmagazine#jetset#fit#fitgirl#abs#instafit#bodypositive#adidas#bombshell#photography#photoshoot#studio#studiophotography#🇮🇸
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🥳Birthday Boy🥳 Our little legend is 4 years old today. Óliver is probably the coolest little dude there is and the best big brother 😎👬 He has to have a say about eeeeverything and thinks he is always right😄 I never would have thought he would be such an independent little character at this age🙈 He makes us laugh constantly even though he drives us mad at times😅 _ Happy birthday to our beautiful boy, we are so proud of him and love him to the moon and back💙💙💙 @arongunnarsson
View this post on Instagram
Það hlaut að koma að því! Þessi stúlka kom í heiminn klukkan 4:11 aðfaranótt 29. mars, tæplega 16 merkur og 51cm. Það var eins og hún væri með samviskubit yfir því að hafa látið móður sína ganga svona langt fram yfir settan dag og vildi bæta henni það upp með því að mæta á svæðið aðeins klukkutíma eftir að við komum upp á fæðingadeild. Allt gekk vel og mæðgunum heilsast vel. Okkur finnst hún auðvitað fullkomin og stóru systkinin hennar eru ekki minna ánægð með hana❤️😌
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kósýkvöld í pottinum. Krakkarnir reyndar þorðu ekki að brosa því maskinn var orðinn svo harður 🤡
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“Confidence comes from within” . I used to think that if I was just a little bit leaner I would be more confident & more happy🤦🏻♀️ The photo on the right shows my body at its leanest last year & can you see how happy I am?🙈😂 The photo on the right was taken today☺️ I have learned to accept my body as it is🙏🏻 As long as I take good care of my body it will look the way I’m suppose to look☝🏻 . Hope you are all having a wonderful day!!💞💞💞💞💞 . . #bodypositive #ed #edwarrior #loveyourself #recovery #mentalhealthawareness
View this post on Instagram
Í dag útskrifast ég sem förðunarfræðingur frá Reykjavík Makeup School 💄 Ég er ekki frá því að fiðrildið ég sé í ágætis málum að geta valið úr hvað ég vil gera í framtíðinni ef ég fæ leið á því sem ég er að gera í dag því núna er ég lærður fjölmiðlatæknir, stílisti, einkaþjálfari og förðunarfræðingur! Ætli ég taki ekki bifvélavirkjann næst 🤔 En ef ykkur langar að læra förðunarfræðinginn þá mæli ég endalaust mikið með @reykjavikmakeupschool 🙌 #makeupartist
View this post on Instagram
Can someone call me and tell me the 90’s want their clothes back? Thanks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
After a decade together I have to say we clean up pretty nicely💞 Hlakka til fleiri áratuga með þér🔗 #10years
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Just a little Hello! 💙 from our world to yours.🌎 Hope you are having an amazing day.
View this post on Instagram
Spring = no more excuses and go running outside! 🌱🏃🏻♂️ #letsgo @nikeisland #samstarf
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Þegar maður ætlar sér alvöru hluti í sumar þarf maður alvöru þjálfara í verkið. ⛳️🏌🏻♂️
View this post on Instagram