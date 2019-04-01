Vikan á Instagram: „Gleymdi að raka á mér lappirnar, ef einhver spyr er það femíniskt statement“

View this post on Instagram

Good morning babes💖new picture from @olihardar 📸Im now in top 5 in @missjetsetmag model search plz keep voting this is allmost over now you are voting for the group winner so if i winn this round i will go to the finals link is in instastory and insta bio⬆️#icelandicgirl#blackandwhite#blacknwhitephotography#blacknwhite_perfection#blacknwhitephoto#fashionmodel#fashionshoot#model#modeling#modelsearch#missjetset2019#missjetsetmag#missjetset4bepositive#jetsetmagazine#jetset#fit#fitgirl#abs#instafit#bodypositive#adidas#bombshell#photography#photoshoot#studio#studiophotography#🇮🇸