fbpx
Mánudagur 03.febrúar 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Massaður hálf nakinn lögmaður sem gefur ekkert eftir

Fókus
Mánudaginn 3. febrúar 2025 09:47

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Birgitta Líf átti skemmtilegan janúar:

Bríet spyr stóru spurninganna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Íslandsdæturnar kepptu saman:

Sunneva er stödd í New York:

Guðrún Veiga með skemmtilegt myndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Brynhildur í sólbaði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Sonur Auðar og Elvars kominn í heiminn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Bara venjulegur laugardagur hjá Birtu Blanco:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Lína Birgitta spennt fyrir nýrri vöru:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Guðrún elskar kyrrðina:

Jóhanna Helga lét gyllta klukkutímann ekki framhjá sér fara:

Lögmaðurinn Sævar er 47 ára en gefur ekkert eftir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sævar Þór (@saevar78)

Bryndís Líf fór í myndatöku fyrir Valentínusardaginn:

Kristbjörg og fjölskylda héldu á vit ævintýranna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Katrín Edda skrifaði einlæga færslu um mömmusamviskibitið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars á tískuvikunni í Köben:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi elskar sumar og sól:

Móeiður gerði sig fína fyrir kvöldmat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Sóley Kristín elskar þessar leggings:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Helgi Ómars átti mjög sérstakan janúar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta Abiba átti erfitt með að velja morgunkorn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Svala alltaf glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Hildur Sif fór út að borða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Bára stillti sér upp í snjónum:

Katrín Myrra var að gefa út lagið Aftur Og Aftur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Camilla Rut kann að hafa það næs:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Heiðdís Rós ætlar á toppinn:

Herra Hnetusmjör mætti með soninn í vinnuna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Hrafnhildur Haralds tók á móti nýjum keppendum í Ungfrú Ísland:

Björn Boði í vetrarfríi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Arna Vilhjálms lætur vigtina ekki stjórna sér og hvetur þig til að gera það ekki heldur:

Elísa Gróa til í nýtt keppnistímabil Ungfrú Ísland:

Ástrós Trausta um venjurnar fimm sem bættu líf hennar:

Rúrik gæjalegur eftir fimm daga veikindi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Viktor birti mynd frá fyrsta Þorrablótinu:

Birta Líf birti skemmtilegar myndir frá janúar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Kolbrún Anna hress og kát:

Svandís og fjölskylda skoðuðu Vatnajökul:

Aron Can og fjölskylda búin að njóta í botn í Taílandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aron Can Gultekin (@aroncang)

Páll Óskar er í góðum höndum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Páll Óskar (@palloskar)

Friðþóra skellti í selfie:

Gugusar átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gugusar (@gugusar_)

Gummi Kíró ánægður með sólgleraugun:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Magnea elskar snjóinn:

Nadía Sif birti skemmtilegar myndir frá síðustu mánuðum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Heiður Ósk alltaf töff:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Dagur í lífi Selmu Soffíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Gugga í fallegum kjól:

Rakel Hlyns með persónulega færslu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Unnur Óla er að lifa og njóta í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Natalía Gunnlaugs keppti um helgina:

Beggi Ólafs segir að svona ertu „maðurinn“:

Sigríður Margrét í Kaupmannahöfn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Fókus
Fyrir 11 mínútum
Vikan á Instagram – Massaður hálf nakinn lögmaður sem gefur ekkert eftir
Fókus
Fyrir 57 mínútum
Sunneva flettir ofan af slæmum sið Benedikts – „Vó“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Ljósbrot hlaut aðalverðlaunin í Gautaborg
Fókus
Í gær
Bianca hefur aldrei gengið svona langt – Mætti nakin á rauða dregilinn
Fókus
Í gær
„Helgarhjónabönd“ farin að ryðja sér til rúms – Búa einn og hitta makann bara af og til
Fókus
Í gær
Fann fyrir frelsi eftir fund með árásarmanni sínum – „Litirnir sem voru gráir, þungir og ógeðslegir eru orðnir bjartir“
Fókus
Í gær
Hvað ef Ísland hefði aldrei verið til?
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Páll Óskar sýnir umbúðirnar eftir kjálkabrotið – „Ég er ótrúlega hissa“- Myndband

Mest lesið

Bianca hefur aldrei gengið svona langt – Mætti nakin á rauða dregilinn
Senn dregur til tíðinda í kapphlaupinu um „stærsta fjársjóð mannkyns“
Orðið á götunni: Þingmaður Samherja vill verða varaformaður
Að minnsta kosti 50 veikir eftir þorrablót
Eiginkona Brynjars Karls ver sinn mann og sakar Bjarney um ofbeldi – Bjarney svarar og lýsir kynnum sínum af þjálfunaraðferðunum umdeildu

Nýlegt

Fann fyrir frelsi eftir fund með árásarmanni sínum – „Litirnir sem voru gráir, þungir og ógeðslegir eru orðnir bjartir“
Haukur ákærður fyrir manndrápstilraun gegn leigubílstjóra sem braut á ungri stúlku – „Þarna eru lögreglumenn að ljúga upp á borgara“
Kristinn Rúnar fékk loksins greiningu eftir sjö ára þrautagöngu – „Líkaminn var bókstaflega að öskra á hjálp“
Stebbi JAK gerir upp árásina: „Það voru allavegana tólf manns sem voru að reyna að valda mér skaða og náðu því töluvert“
Svimandi há upphæð sem United þarf að borga Rashford áfram
Bianca hefur aldrei gengið svona langt – Mætti nakin á rauða dregilinn
Uppljóstraði um kjaftasögu sem grasserar í Garðabæ en enginn vill tjá sig um málið
Glugginn lokar í kvöld – Eitthvað stórt og óvænt í loftinu
Chelsea losar tvo leikmenn í dag
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Tónleikum Manowar í Hörpu frestað vegna veðurskilyrða
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Fræðsluskot Óla tölvu: Láttu gervigreindina spara þér sporin á lyklaborðinu

Fræðsluskot Óla tölvu: Láttu gervigreindina spara þér sporin á lyklaborðinu
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Orðlaus og þakklát eftir uppákomu á Þorrablóti Hornfirðinga- „Þetta er sennilega með því fallegasta sem ég hef séð“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ábreiða af einum stærsta smelli níunda áratugarins – Íslandsvinur vildi ekki gefa lagið út
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Páll Óskar þríkjálkabrotnaði í slysi á heimili sínu en sér fram á bata – Endaði í aðgerð fyrir þremur árum vegna hjartagalla

Páll Óskar þríkjálkabrotnaði í slysi á heimili sínu en sér fram á bata – Endaði í aðgerð fyrir þremur árum vegna hjartagalla
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Fólk er að taka eftir nýrri aukaverkun – Kvarta yfir „Ozempic rassinum“

Fólk er að taka eftir nýrri aukaverkun – Kvarta yfir „Ozempic rassinum“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
„Ég stundaði kynlíf með Bonnie Blue – Hún er allt öðruvísi þegar myndavélarnar hætta að rúlla“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Segir það andlegt ofbeldi þegar talað er illa um hitt foreldrið – „Þetta eru bara svona tálmunartilburðir“

Segir það andlegt ofbeldi þegar talað er illa um hitt foreldrið – „Þetta eru bara svona tálmunartilburðir“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Flugvallarfatnaður Biöncu Censori vekur athygli – Er þetta viðeigandi?
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
„Eftir þetta hræðilega banaslys náfrænda míns og vinar var sjokkið það mikið að ég vissi að ég yrði að breyta lífi mínu“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Byrjaði að missa hárið og læknirinn benti á ræktina – Varar fólk við að gera ekki þessi algengu mistök

Byrjaði að missa hárið og læknirinn benti á ræktina – Varar fólk við að gera ekki þessi algengu mistök
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Stórglæsileg Viðurkenningarhátíð FKA

Stórglæsileg Viðurkenningarhátíð FKA
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Kirkjusókn ungra íslenskra karlmanna að aukast – Skipuleggja messuferðir á Snapchat og lesa biblíuna
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Fræðsluskot Óla tölvu: Sjáðu hvernig gervigreindin breytir texta í glærukynningu
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Ragga segir að næra þurfi ræturnar svo geðheilsan blómstri

Ragga segir að næra þurfi ræturnar svo geðheilsan blómstri
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
„Eftir að ég greindist með krabbamein, var ég að berjast við bæði stríðið og krabbameinið“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Sérfræðingur segir að karlmenn sem gráta séu bestir í rúminu
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Stebbi JAK ætlar alla leið: „Ég er ekki að byrja í þessum bransa“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Anna María reyndi að vara við geranda litlu frænku sinnar – „En enginn hlustaði“ og þolendur urðu fleiri

Anna María reyndi að vara við geranda litlu frænku sinnar – „En enginn hlustaði“ og þolendur urðu fleiri
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Frægir karlmenn sögðu óviðeigandi hluti um brjóst hennar og allir hlógu

Frægir karlmenn sögðu óviðeigandi hluti um brjóst hennar og allir hlógu
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Verðlaunahafar Íslensku bókmenntaverðlaunanna og Blóðdropans 2024
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Love Island-sigurvegari dæmdur í fangelsi í óvenjulegu máli

Love Island-sigurvegari dæmdur í fangelsi í óvenjulegu máli
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Jörundur og Magdalena selja risíbúð í retró-stíl
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
„Mín versta hugsun var að deyja frá drengjunum mínum“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Tanja Ýr sár yfir vinnubrögðum Mbl.is – „Finnst þetta eiginlega óskiljanlegt og vona innilega að mín bíði afsökunarbeiðni“

Tanja Ýr sár yfir vinnubrögðum Mbl.is – „Finnst þetta eiginlega óskiljanlegt og vona innilega að mín bíði afsökunarbeiðni“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

„Ég bara vissi að þetta væri maðurinn minn“

„Ég bara vissi að þetta væri maðurinn minn“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Nýjustu Íslandsvinirnir eru dansandi Londonfjölskyldan – Hálf milljón áhorfa á fyrsta myndbandið
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Frosti segir langflesta landsmenn ekki kunna að keyra í snjó – „Það er alveg ljóst“