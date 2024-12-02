fbpx
Mánudagur 02.desember 2024

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Lúðar að leika sér og skvísur í París

Fókus
Mánudaginn 2. desember 2024 09:31

Vikan á Instagram/Samsett mynd

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Hildur Sif og vinkonur fengu sér heitt kakó í París:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Fanney Ingvars ánægð með hvernig desember byrjar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Viktor fetar nýjar slóðir:

Birta Líf er líka í París:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Jón og Hafdís ástfangin í 22 ár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Kolbrún Anna kíkti í Sky Lagoon:

Lífið leikur við Selmu Soffíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk segir að Kef Spa sé það besta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Rakel Hlyns er að njóta sín í Austurríki:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Sara Davíðs elskar slow living:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Sunneva stillti sér upp fyrir framan Eiffelturninn:

Magnea Björg líka:

Og líka Sigríður Margrét:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Birgitta Líf átti skemmtilega helgi:

Birgitta Haukdal elskar að koma fram:

Lára Clausen spennt að verða mamma:

Sóley Sara með mömmu sinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley Sara David (@soleysara)

Annie Mist á erfitt að ná góðum svefni með lítið kríli:

Kristín Avon í Jólagleði Mikluborgar:

Jóhanna Helga í jólastuði í Glasgow:

Guðrún Sørtveit sagði skilið við ljósu lokkana:

Fanney Dóra rölti um miðbæinn í orlofinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Ingileif stolt af sinni konu sem er orðin þingmaður:

Saga Sig vel klædd í frostinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saga Sig (@sagasig)

Sóley Kristín fór út að borða á flottum veitingastað í Toronto:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Camilla Rut spurði hvort allir ætluðu ekki örugglega að kjósa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Heiðdís Rós hélt upp á þakkargjörðarhátíðina í Vegas:

Guðrún Veiga elskar kjúklingasalat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Katrín Edda sló á létta strengi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars er í fyrsta skipti í Berlín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Eva Ruza stal jólunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Ásdís Rán fór á listasafn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Hugrún Egils komin í jólastuð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Rúrik er ilmvatnsmódel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Brynhildur skemmti sér vel í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Brynja Bjarna fagnaði afmæli síns heittelskaða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Auður Gísla fékk sér árstíðarbundinn kaffibolla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Helgi Ómars stoltur af sínum manni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Stefán John Turner duglegur að klæða sig:

Fyrsti í aðventu var ljúfur hjá Evu Laufey og fjölskyldu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Svala Björgvins spennt fyrir komandi tónleikum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Unnur Óla glæsileg í svörtum leðurtopp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Natalía Gunnlaugs í suddalegu formi:

Tara Sif og vinkona í góðu stuði í London:

Embla Wigum alltaf jafn klár með förðunarburstann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Bára Beauty í jólastuði:

Beggi Ólafs um góð samskipti:

Tanja Ýr spennt að verða mamma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Heiðrún Finns átti góða æfingu:

Patrik fagnaði stórafmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Gugusar sýndi hæfileika sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gugusar (@gugusar_)

Andrea og vinkonur í stuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AndreA Magnúsdóttir (@andreamagnus)

Andrea Sigurðar spennt fyrir komandi tímum:

Kristín Sif segir: Lúðarnir að leika sér:

