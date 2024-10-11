fbpx
Föstudagur 11.október 2024

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Pantaði eftirlíkingu af peysunni sinni á Shein – „Blygðunarlaust“

Guðrún Ósk Guðjónsdóttir
Föstudaginn 11. október 2024 11:21

Skjáskot/TikTok

Hin norska Helene Myhre pantaði eftirlíkingu af eigin peysuhönnun af kínverska netverslunarrisanum Shein.

Helene er áhrifavaldur og var í samstarfi með Skappel, sem er lítið norskt fyrirtæki sem selur garn og uppskriftir að fallegum ullarpeysum.

Hún tók eftir því að Shein væri að selja peysu með nákvæmlega sömu hönnun. Það getur ekki verið að um tilviljun hafi verið að ræða þar sem Shein notaði meira að segja myndir Helene, án leyfis. Á myndunum er Helene í eigin peysu en það var svo sannarlega ekki peysan sem kom með póstinum. Hún spyr hvernig þetta sé eiginlega leyfilegt.

Peysa Helene er hundrað prósent norsk ull en peysan frá Shein er úr polyester.

Sjáðu muninn hér að neðan.

@helenemooThe fast fashion industry is shameless, and it’s really sad how normal this has become… I’ve done two knit collections with Skappel, a small Norwegian knit brand, and I’m speechless and proud of how much bigger it all turned out than I expected. My goal with this project was to inspire you to invest in high-quality garments that last and can even be passed down through generations. Inspired by my grandmas old colorful sweaters from the 80s that I use today 💓 So, it feels very ironic that massive fast fashion brands as Shein and Primark are copying something so “fragile” and authentic, and even using my photos to promote it (Shein). While it may seem like this is just how business works nowadays, it doesn’t have to be this way. I find hope in the fact that more people are becoming aware of what they buy, where it comes from, and how it’s made. And I really, really hope this trend continues. We have the power to shape the fashion industry as consumers, and that power lies in the choices we make when we buy things and clothes. The best we can do is to continue offering good alternatives and inspire each other to check what the clothes we buy are actually made of and how they are produced, not just check the price and head to the checkout. I’d LOVE to hear your thoughts on this ❤️♬ original sound – Helene Myhre

„Skynditískan er blygðunarlaus og það er sorglegt hversu eðlilegt þetta er orðið,“ segir Helene.

„Ég hef verið í samstarfi með litlu norsku prjónafyrirtæki, Skappel, og gert tvö prjónasett með þeim, og ég er bæði orðlaus og stolt af því hversu stórt það hefur orðið. Markmið mitt með þessu verkefni var að hvetja ykkur að fjárfesta í hágæða flíkum sem endast og ganga á milli kynslóða […] Þannig mér finnst frekar kaldhæðnislegt að skynditískufyrirtæki eins og Shein og Primark eru að búa til eftirlíkingar af einhverju svo „brothættu“ og ekta, og nota jafnvel mínar myndir til að auglýsa vöruna (Shein).“

Helene segist halda í vonina að fólk verði meðvitaðra um hvað það kaupir, hvaðan það kemur og hvernig það er framleitt.

