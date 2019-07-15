Vikan á Instagram: „Ljóðskáldið, fastur í líkama hellisbúa“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
When you finally crack the code and your true bad ass lady body will never ever listen to voices that tell you to be more like this or that…..you will see clearer…..and you will understand, that you are bikini ready in what ever shape and size you are in NOW. Embrace your body that holds your spirit and soul, you only got this one, so give yourself a time to love it, empower it, nourish it, respect it and you will learn to be free 🧚🏻♂️✨ #bodypositive #bodyrespect #selflove #mybody #mybodymyrules #italy #travel #bikiniready
Lífið er algjört flæði, gríptu surf bretti og sjáðu hvert öldurnar taka þig! 🏄🏼♀️ Ég er búin að vera í skýjunum síðan ég kom til Skotlands. Æfingarnar fyrstu dagana voru mjög stressandi en núna er þetta allt að smella saman 💛 Ég hlakka til að sýna fyrstu sýninguna í águst og hlakka enn meira til að flytja til Vegas í september 🍾 #gowiththeflow ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I am super happy here in Scotland and training has been amazing! I can’t wait to move to Vegas in September 💃🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sagasig
We just bought our first house together 🏠 The kids don’t know about it yet we are gonna suprise them when they get home from Spain 👧🏼👩🏽🧒🏼👦🏽 . . . . #family#familygoals#myfamily#engaged#inlovewithhim#firsthome#relationshipgoals#bigfamily#happywoman#luckygirl#swaggersouls#couplesgoals#fashionable#influencers#happykids#movingforward#iceland#icelandtravel#hotelglymur#guccistyle
Það hafðist og miklu meira en það! @laugavegurultra Marathon. tæpir 55 km með samanlagt 1600m upphækkun, fullt af grjóti, brekkum, snjó og alls konar í fallegustu náttúru sem til er á geggjuðum degi, þar sem bærði varla vind alla leiðina. Ég er rosalega langt frá því að vera hlaupari og hafði fyrir þremur mánuðum skokkað sirka tíu sinnum á síðasta áratug. Ég var ekki bara að hlaupa fyrsta ultra-maraþonið mitt í gær, heldur líka fyrsta maraþonið og hálfmaraþonið, allt í sama hlaupi. Hafði mest hlaupið 15,4 km fyrir daginn í gær og þess vegna var þetta vel biluð ákvörðun. Náði engan veginn að undirbúa nógu vel og viku fyrir hlaupið leist mér ekki á blikuna þegar púlsinn fór upp í 170 í rólegu skokki og ég hætti eftir 2 km. En ég beit það í mig að hætta ekki við, þó að ég efaðist vægast sagt stórlega um að ég næði að klára. Ákvað að segja gamla góða kvíða-hausnum mínum stríð á hendur og keyra á þetta. Ég fann það strax að hausinn var fullkomlega skrúfaður á og ekki ,,option" í eina mínútu að gefast upp. Fyrstu 25 kílómetrana var ég í hálfgerðri óraunveruleikakennd yfir því hvað ég var léttur á fæti og leið eins og litlu barni að sjá náttúruna á Laugaveginum í fyrsta sinn. Eftir 30 km kom stingur í hnéð, sem hélt áfram í hverju einasta skrefi allt til enda, en þá var hausinn kominn á þann stað að ég hefði ekki hætt þótt ég hefði þurft að skríða. Þakkaði fyrir hvern einasta kílómetra eftir það með skítaglotti til að til að plata sársaukastöðvarnar. Gaman að segja stórt fokkjú við allar hræðsluraddirnar og varnarkerfin í heilanum sem stanslaust reyna að selja manni alls konar þvælu. Byrjaði í aftasta ráshóp, en kom í mark nærri tveimur klukkutímum á undan áætlun og var fyrir ofan miðju af öllum þátttakendum. Kláraði á 7 klukkutímum og 36 mínútum. Þessi reynsla fer klárlega í topp 3 yfir stærstu skref sem ég hef tekið út fyrir þægindarammann á ævinni og mjög líklega það erfiðasta sem ég hef nokkurn tímann gert líkamlega. Sturluð náttúra, geggjaður félagsskapur og áskorunin gerðu þetta að einum besta degi sem ég hef upplifað án nokkurs vafa. Takk æðislega @kristinnst fyrir að draga mig út í þessa vitleysu. Forréttindi að eiga klikkhaus eins og þig sem vin ❤
Come at me 💥 She was fierce. She was crazy and always had something to say. She had flaws, but when she was down she got right back up. She was a beast in her own way but one word described her best… Strong! @perform.is @crossfitreykjavik @aminoenergyiceland @neon_kringlan @underarmouriceland #TeamUA #dottir #fighter #boxer #femalefighter #femaleboxer #strong #stronggirl #womensboxing #crossfit
☀️Everything Glowing ✨🙌🏼 @skechers_island @skechers . . . . . . #seljalandsfoss #iceland #nature #waterfall #skechers #fitnessgirl #fitnessmotivation #fit #fitgirl #bikinifitness #bikinigirls #npc #ifbb #npcbikini #wakeupandmakeup #stilamagnificentmetals #stila #glow #longhair #longhairstyles #longhairdontcare #noextensions #naturalhair #summer #tan #chrome #chromeshoes
In front of the oldest or one of the oldest swimmingpool in iceland located at Flúðir. The pool was made in 1891 and the first swimminlesson was held in 1909. Because of this people in the area learned how to swim younger than anywhere else in iceland. It stays around 38°c up to 40°c and is natrual heat from the hot springs surrounding the pool. There is one hot spring called "litli geysir" that erupts every 5 to 10 minutes very close by the pool. It is even possible to walk around the pool to take a look at the hot springs. Mind that the hot water coming from the earth is boiling hot. 80°c to 100°c and is dangerous.
After a long week there is nothing better then a spa day with your bestie to recharge your batteries ❤️🌺 . . . . . #missuniverse#missuniverseiceland#roadtomissuniverseiceland#missuniverse2019#travel#iceland#pageant#fashion#amazingiceland#travelgram#nature#adventure#summer#women##womenpower#photoshoot#girlpower#firstdayofsummer#nordicmiss#globalbeautiesscandinavia#adventuretime#adventure#glacierlagoon#missglacierlagoon#spaday#hilton
Todays outfit ✌🏼😊 Finally back home after a road trip to westfjord now time get back in the gym 😁💪🏼Have a great sunday guys _____________ * * * * #ootd #ootdfashion #mensfashion #fashion #streetstyle #leatherjacket #jeans #style #gentelman #fashionblogger #biker #gq #menwithstyle #gqmagazine
"There's no such thing as overnight success" . Þú kemst ekki í hörkuform eftir eina æfingu . Ađ borđa salat 1 sinni og svelta sig í nokkra daga skilar þér ekki sýnilegum magavöđvum . Þetta er langhlaup, eitt skref í einu, og á endanum kemstu á leiđarenda. Þađ getur tekiđ langan tíma en treystu mér, þađ er þess virđi ađ taka fyrstu skrefin þó þér finnst þau lítil og ekki skipta máli. . Hvert hænuskref sem viđ tökum er skref í rétta átt
Did you do YOUR best? – I LOVE training with people. But sometimes training alone is the best at making me question if it was MY best. – You can go faster than someone, but it wasn’t the best you could’ve done. You can be beat by someone, but it was your absolute best result. – It’s you vs you. BE YOUR BEST 💥❤️👊🏼 – @comptrain.co Games prep camp DOCUMENTARY COMING OUT NEXT WEEK! Ahhhhh!
How did I get my period back🤷🏻♀️ . This picture was taken the day I got my period back after not having it for 2 years! Many of you have asked me how I got it back & I’m going to answer that in this post 🙂💞 . 1️⃣I made a commitment to get healthier & I promised myself to do everything I could do achieve it. . 2️⃣ I STOPPED exercising! I didn’t just lower the intensity of my exercises or exercise less. I COMPLETELY STOPPED! . 3️⃣ I Let go of my food restrictions, stopped counting calories & ate as much as my body told me to. I went through extreme hunger so for about 2-3 months I was eating way more then I had ever ate before . 4️⃣ I allowed myself to gain weight & made peace with it which was one of the hardest things to do. I got new role models who inspired be to embrace the weight gain & those were: @iskra , @jenbretty & Christina Hendrick😍 . 5️⃣I stopped drinking alcahol. Not 100% this helped me get my period back but I know it did allow my body to better heal itself. . 6️⃣ I relaxed as much as possible! I worked 2 hours less then usual to be able to go home between clients to take a nap & to get off from work sooner to take another nap. I got at least 9 hours sleep every night! When we sleep our body can better focus on healing so resting is extremely important!! . 7️⃣ I signed up for an acting seminar which helped me get out of my head & my insecurities. After two sessions in the seminar I got my period finally! . It took me about 2-3 months of concistent work to get my period back & I was so thankful because I know it has taken other way more time. When I read those stories I learned that the worst thing you can do is to go back to your restrictive ways. Like exercise just a “little”, restrict your calores just a “little”, not getting as much sleep as you need etc… There are many reasons for us to loose our period & I believe the main reason is that we force our body to go into survival mode. If our body thinks we are in danger it can “turn off” certain systems. Systems like our reproductive system. . I won’t promise this will work for you but the only way to know is to try it💖 Hope this post inspired anyone out there💜Share to inspire others🙏🏻
Fyrsta lagið mitt er komið á Spotify !🦋 Prove It – Javi Valiño ft. NINA DAGBJORT & Thomdary 💋 Tónlistarmyndband kemur á næstu dögum! Er svo þakklát fyrir öll æðislegu viðbrögðin og skilaboðin sem ég hef fengið❤️ Gæti ekki verið stoltari af öllum sem komu að þessu stóra verkefni! • https://open.spotify.com/album/6Z8RLVEZbJ15GzAT5LyvbD?si=FIQeFerLSjamtGr4ndzNcQ • • My first song is on Spotify! Prove It – Javi Valiño ft. NINA DAGBJORT & Thomdary 💋 Music video coming in the next few days! I am so grateful for all the wonderful responses and the messages I have received ❤️ I could not be more proud of everyone who where involved in this big project!
Clocked in a lot of steps today. ⠀ My chiropractor told me to move more to get rid of my neck pain. So that is exactly what I did. I just about doubled the usual daily steps.⠀ ⠀ 🏃🏻♀️⠀ ⠀ My dogs always go with me on my walks, but after our morning hike, they pretty much passed out on the sofa. I took this photo after we got back.⠀ ⠀ 😴⠀ ⠀ Do you track your steps -and if so, how many steps do you try to get in each day?⠀ ⠀ 📝 P.s Hárteygjan sem eg er með er úr silki (nota ekkert annað lengur, fer best með hárið) og er úr Silkilínunni minni, Luxe by Linda.