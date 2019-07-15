fbpx
Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Ljóðskáldið, fastur í líkama hellisbúa“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 15. júlí 2019 09:23

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Við byrjum á einni sjóðheitri frá Rúrik:

View this post on Instagram

One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to!

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Herra Hnetusmjör vinnur í nýrri tónlist fyrir Þjóðhátíð:

View this post on Instagram

Ný tónlist fyrir Þjóðhátíð

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

Auðunn Blöndal þakkaði fyrir afmæliskveðjurnar:

Salka Sól deildi smásögu í fjórum hlutum:

Alda Coco fór út á lífið:

Christel Ýr var á ströndinni:

Gunnar Nelson fór í brúðkaup:

Annie Mist fór líka á ströndina:

Alexandra Helga birti brúðkaupsmyndir:

Dóra Júlía dansaði:

View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Ernuland var með mikilvæg skilaboð:

María Birta er spennt fyrir Vegas:

View this post on Instagram

Lífið er algjört flæði, gríptu surf bretti og sjáðu hvert öldurnar taka þig! 🏄🏼‍♀️ Ég er búin að vera í skýjunum síðan ég kom til Skotlands. Æfingarnar fyrstu dagana voru mjög stressandi en núna er þetta allt að smella saman 💛 Ég hlakka til að sýna fyrstu sýninguna í águst og hlakka enn meira til að flytja til Vegas í september 🍾 #gowiththeflow ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I am super happy here in Scotland and training has been amazing! I can’t wait to move to Vegas in September 💃🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sagasig

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Sara Sigmunds tók á því:

Tanja Ýr fékk sér kokteil:

View this post on Instagram

saturday vibes 🍹

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sunneva Einars birti bikinímynd:

Jóhanna Helga birti bossamynd:

View this post on Instagram

be the best version of you ❣️

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Kara Kristel vinnur í ævisögunni:

Gurrý Jóns hafði það notalegt:

View this post on Instagram

💦

A post shared by Gurrý Jóns (@gurryjons) on

Sóli Hólm birti krúttmyndir:

View this post on Instagram

Þessi myndaröð sýnir fallegt barn í stuði.

A post shared by Sóli Hólm (@soliholm) on

Guðrún Veiga greiddi sér í sumarfríinu:

Berglind Festival var djúp:

Alda Karen tekur oft lestina:

Fanney Dóra birti sumarmynd:

View this post on Instagram

Summer, I'm coming

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Birgitta Líf birti mynd af Bellu:

View this post on Instagram

Bella in the wild🌿

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Unnur Eggerts birti þessa mynd:

Katrín Bjarka og Stefán keyptu sitt fyrsta hús saman:

Sölvi Tryggva hljóp sitt fyrsta ultra-maraþon:

View this post on Instagram

Það hafðist og miklu meira en það! @laugavegurultra Marathon. tæpir 55 km með samanlagt 1600m upphækkun, fullt af grjóti, brekkum, snjó og alls konar í fallegustu náttúru sem til er á geggjuðum degi, þar sem bærði varla vind alla leiðina. Ég er rosalega langt frá því að vera hlaupari og hafði fyrir þremur mánuðum skokkað sirka tíu sinnum á síðasta áratug. Ég var ekki bara að hlaupa fyrsta ultra-maraþonið mitt í gær, heldur líka fyrsta maraþonið og hálfmaraþonið, allt í sama hlaupi. Hafði mest hlaupið 15,4 km fyrir daginn í gær og þess vegna var þetta vel biluð ákvörðun. Náði engan veginn að undirbúa nógu vel og viku fyrir hlaupið leist mér ekki á blikuna þegar púlsinn fór upp í 170 í rólegu skokki og ég hætti eftir 2 km. En ég beit það í mig að hætta ekki við, þó að ég efaðist vægast sagt stórlega um að ég næði að klára. Ákvað að segja gamla góða kvíða-hausnum mínum stríð á hendur og keyra á þetta. Ég fann það strax að hausinn var fullkomlega skrúfaður á og ekki ,,option" í eina mínútu að gefast upp. Fyrstu 25 kílómetrana var ég í hálfgerðri óraunveruleikakennd yfir því hvað ég var léttur á fæti og leið eins og litlu barni að sjá náttúruna á Laugaveginum í fyrsta sinn. Eftir 30 km kom stingur í hnéð, sem hélt áfram í hverju einasta skrefi allt til enda, en þá var hausinn kominn á þann stað að ég hefði ekki hætt þótt ég hefði þurft að skríða.  Þakkaði fyrir hvern einasta kílómetra eftir það með skítaglotti til að til að plata sársaukastöðvarnar. Gaman að segja stórt fokkjú við allar hræðsluraddirnar og varnarkerfin í heilanum sem stanslaust reyna að selja manni alls konar þvælu. Byrjaði í aftasta ráshóp, en kom í mark nærri tveimur klukkutímum á undan áætlun og var fyrir ofan miðju af öllum þátttakendum. Kláraði á 7 klukkutímum og 36 mínútum. Þessi reynsla fer klárlega í topp 3 yfir stærstu skref sem ég hef tekið út fyrir þægindarammann á ævinni og mjög líklega það erfiðasta sem ég hef nokkurn tímann gert líkamlega. Sturluð náttúra, geggjaður félagsskapur og áskorunin gerðu þetta að einum besta degi sem ég hef upplifað án nokkurs vafa. Takk æðislega @kristinnst fyrir að draga mig út í þessa vitleysu. Forréttindi að eiga klikkhaus eins og þig sem vin ❤

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg) on

Nafni hans, Sölvi Fannar, er ljóðskáld fastur í líkama hellisbúa:

Fanney Ingvars birti fjölskyldumynd:

View this post on Instagram

i love you.

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Friðrik Ómar skálaði með vinum:

Einar Bárðar var á Bylgjunni:

Guðrún Sörtveit birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼🦋✨

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Katrín Kristins varð 22 ára:

Emmsjé Gauti birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

🍊 📸 @olafuralexander

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti) on

Steiney Skúla var í blaki með Reykjavíkurdætrum:

Thelma Guðmunds var í hvítu:

View this post on Instagram

☁️☁️☁️

A post shared by ᵀᴴᴱᴸᴹᴬ ᴳᵁᴰᴹᵁᴺᴰˢᴱᴺ (@thelmagudmunds) on

Sara Heimis fór með kærastanum í neglur:

Arna Bára slakaði á í bakgarðinum heima:

Kristín Björgvins fékk glóðurauga:

Bára Beauty pósaði við Seljalandsfoss:

Stórt augnablik hjá fjölskyldu Svölu:

Hanna Rún var með krullur:

View this post on Instagram

Curly☀️

A post shared by Hanna Rún Bazev Óladóttir (@hannabazev) on

Elísabet Gunnars var í stíl við sófann:

View this post on Instagram

Matching the sofa ..🦓

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars) on

Bubbi Morthens var veiðimaður með hatt:

View this post on Instagram

#veiðimaður með hatt

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Lína Birgitta var sölt en sæt:

View this post on Instagram

Salty but sweet.

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig) on

Írena Sveins fór í garðpartí:

View this post on Instagram

garðpartý @idapals 💚

A post shared by IRENA (@irenasveins) on

Hulda B Waage fór í sund:

Kristín Péturs lifir góðu hjólhýsalífi:

View this post on Instagram

Trailer park life🍗

A post shared by kristín pétursdóttir (@kristinpeturs) on

Sara Djeddou slakaði á eftir langa viku:

Eva Ruza var núllstillt, tönuð og hamingjusöm:

Stefán John Turner var í leðurjakka:

Aron Mola faðmaði soninn í fjöru:

View this post on Instagram

Feðgar í fjöru faðmast👨‍👦

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Heiðrún Finns birti töff mynd:

Áslaug Arna gæsaði Ingu:

Ásdís Rán birti fjölskyldumynd:

Katrín Tanja tók á því eins og venjulega:

Andrea Röfn birti yndislegar mæðgna myndir:

View this post on Instagram

Mæðgur að módelast 👶🏼📸💕💃🏼

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

Viktor var ánægður að vera kominn heim:

View this post on Instagram

Svo gott að vera kominn heim í paradís

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Manuela Ósk birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

Off day is this really you? 🥺🤪

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Margrét Gnarr birti þessa færslu:

View this post on Instagram

How did I get my period back🤷🏻‍♀️ . This picture was taken the day I got my period back after not having it for 2 years! Many of you have asked me how I got it back & I’m going to answer that in this post 🙂💞 . 1️⃣I made a commitment to get healthier & I promised myself to do everything I could do achieve it. . 2️⃣ I STOPPED exercising! I didn’t just lower the intensity of my exercises or exercise less. I COMPLETELY STOPPED! . 3️⃣ I Let go of my food restrictions, stopped counting calories & ate as much as my body told me to. I went through extreme hunger so for about 2-3 months I was eating way more then I had ever ate before . 4️⃣ I allowed myself to gain weight & made peace with it which was one of the hardest things to do. I got new role models who inspired be to embrace the weight gain & those were: @iskra , @jenbretty & Christina Hendrick😍 . 5️⃣I stopped drinking alcahol. Not 100% this helped me get my period back but I know it did allow my body to better heal itself. . 6️⃣ I relaxed as much as possible! I worked 2 hours less then usual to be able to go home between clients to take a nap & to get off from work sooner to take another nap. I got at least 9 hours sleep every night! When we sleep our body can better focus on healing so resting is extremely important!! . 7️⃣ I signed up for an acting seminar which helped me get out of my head & my insecurities. After two sessions in the seminar I got my period finally! . It took me about 2-3 months of concistent work to get my period back & I was so thankful because I know it has taken other way more time. When I read those stories I learned that the worst thing you can do is to go back to your restrictive ways. Like exercise just a “little”, restrict your calores just a “little”, not getting as much sleep as you need etc… There are many reasons for us to loose our period & I believe the main reason is that we force our body to go into survival mode. If our body thinks we are in danger it can “turn off” certain systems. Systems like our reproductive system. . I won’t promise this will work for you but the only way to know is to try it💖 Hope this post inspired anyone out there💜Share to inspire others🙏🏻

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Nína Dagbjört gaf út sitt fyrsta lag á Spotify:

View this post on Instagram

Fyrsta lagið mitt er komið á Spotify !🦋 Prove It – Javi Valiño ft. NINA DAGBJORT & Thomdary 💋 Tónlistarmyndband kemur á næstu dögum! Er svo þakklát fyrir öll æðislegu viðbrögðin og skilaboðin sem ég hef fengið❤️ Gæti ekki verið stoltari af öllum sem komu að þessu stóra verkefni! • https://open.spotify.com/album/6Z8RLVEZbJ15GzAT5LyvbD?si=FIQeFerLSjamtGr4ndzNcQ • • My first song is on Spotify! Prove It – Javi Valiño ft. NINA DAGBJORT & Thomdary 💋 Music video coming in the next few days! I am so grateful for all the wonderful responses and the messages I have received ❤️ I could not be more proud of everyone who where involved in this big project!

A post shared by Nína Dagbjört (@ninadagbjort) on

Berglind Saga kom með góða hugmynd:

Jón Jónsson naut eðalstunda með fjölskyldunni:

Sólborg birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

💎

A post shared by ⚡️SÓLBORG⚡️ (@solborgg) on

Og Linda Pé þessa:

 

