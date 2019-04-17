Þetta er ástæðan fyrir því að þú átt ekki að senda skilaboð á fyrrverandi: „Sögurnar segja að þú hafir gefið mér klamidíu“

Það er hægt að týna sér tímunum saman á Instagram-síðunni Texts from your ex, eða smáskilaboð frá fyrrverandi. Þar er að finna raunveruleg skilaboð sem fólk hefur sent fyrrverandi elskhugum. Mörg eru vandræðaleg, önnur fyndin en sum hreint út sagt dónaleg.

Þessi skilaboð eru til dæmis pínulítið fyndin:

Þessi frekar vandræðaleg:

Smá biturleiki hér:

Óviðeigandi:

Fyndið eða ógeðslegt?

Mjög skemmtilegt:

Saknar bara íbúðarinnar:

Oj barasta:

Tom Cruise klikkar aldrei:

Ái:

Rólegur, Kiefer:

Úff:

Var þetta ekki óþarfi?

Nákvæmlega!