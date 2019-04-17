fbpx
Miðvikudagur 17.apríl 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Elín Kára

Elín Kára – „Upplifa þeir sem fá allt upp í hendurnar sigurvímu?“

Babl.is

Einar Darri var aðeins 18 ára þegar hann lést – „Við eigum öll bara eitt líf“ – Fyrsta forvarnaverkefnið í minningu Einars Darra

Fókus

Þetta er ástæðan fyrir því að þú átt ekki að senda skilaboð á fyrrverandi: „Sögurnar segja að þú hafir gefið mér klamidíu“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Miðvikudaginn 17. apríl 2019 14:30

Hugsið áður en þið textið.

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Það er hægt að týna sér tímunum saman á Instagram-síðunni Texts from your ex, eða smáskilaboð frá fyrrverandi. Þar er að finna raunveruleg skilaboð sem fólk hefur sent fyrrverandi elskhugum. Mörg eru vandræðaleg, önnur fyndin en sum hreint út sagt dónaleg.

Þessi skilaboð eru til dæmis pínulítið fyndin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Well this took a turn

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Þessi frekar vandræðaleg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Suuuuuuuuure that’s what happened

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Smá biturleiki hér:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

TFW you know yourself

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Óviðeigandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You had a TINY chance you you BLEW IT

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Fyndið eða ógeðslegt?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hindsight is 20/20

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Mjög skemmtilegt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FUCK OFF WITH LOVE AND JOY!!

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Saknar bara íbúðarinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The honesty hurts

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Oj barasta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s always a good idea to put money into therapy

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Tom Cruise klikkar aldrei:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HahaahahhahahHAHAHAHAHZHAAhahhahahaha

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Ái:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Too accurate

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Rólegur, Kiefer:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

But….how would you know…..unless…you….were….also….on….tinder ????

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Úff:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If you’re only gonna respond to one text, choose wisely

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Var þetta ekki óþarfi?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A REAL MYSTERY

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Nákvæmlega!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NEVER!

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Fókus
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Þetta er ástæðan fyrir því að þú átt ekki að senda skilaboð á fyrrverandi: „Sögurnar segja að þú hafir gefið mér klamidíu“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Leoncie orðin heimsfræg – Jimmy Fallon sprakk úr hlátri – Sjáið myndbandið
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Cole Sprouse er á landinu – Íslenskar stúlkur standa vaktina
Fókus
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Tiger hugsar um kynlífshneykslið á hverjum degi: „Hann missti allt“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Myndband dagsins: „Þetta er mamma Söru í Júník“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Sólrún Diego rýfur þögnina
Fókus
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Aðdáendur dýrka póstkort Hatara – Botna ekki í einu: „Þetta er ekki sanngjarnt – hann er partur af Hatara“
Fókus
Fyrir 19 klukkutímum
Axel er maðurinn sem lætur þig líta vel út á samfélagsmiðlum – Meira að segja á Tinder: „Maður þarf að hjálpa öllum“

Mest lesið

Dóttir Bjarna Ben frumsýnir nýjan kærasta: Skipaður stjórnarformaður opinbers fyrirtækis
„Bullyrðingum“ Sigmars svarað: „Meira og minna allt sem kom fram í máli Sigmars var rangt“
Simmi Vill blandar sér í málið – Gísli segir hann trylltan: „Ég veit ekki hvað hefur komið fyrir þig Sigmar“
Kidda Svarfdal segir íslenska feðga hafa lent í „andardrætti djöfulsins“ á Tenerife
Lögreglan sló Jón Gnarr algjörlega út af laginu með þessu svari – „Mér brá að sjá þetta“

Ekki missa af

Aðdáendur dýrka póstkort Hatara – Botna ekki í einu: „Þetta er ekki sanngjarnt – hann er partur af Hatara“
Landsréttur leyfði manninum sem rústaði lífi fjölskyldunnar að sleppa undan ábyrgð sinni
Hún gerði afdrifarík mistök í þynnkunni: „Það er hættulegt að borða hollt“
Hörð ummæli dómsmálaráðherra í kjölfar mótmæla – „Ég skil ekki að fólk sé með svo lítið á milli eyrnanna að það sjái þetta ekki“
Fólk klórar sér í hausnum yfir innréttingunum heima hjá Kim og Kanye – Hvað í ósköpunum er þetta?
Tiger hugsar um kynlífshneykslið á hverjum degi: „Hann missti allt“
Aldrei fleiri teknir fyrir akstur undir áhrifum ávana-og fíkniefna
Frábær saga af Guðna forseta: „Sumt í lífinu er of fallegt til að deila því ekki“
Þetta er óskalisti Solskjær í sumar
Ísólfur bendir á gallað heilbrigðiskerfi: „Fyrir alla muni frestið þriðja orkupakkanum“
Fókus
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Glamúrfyrirsætur berjast – Illa vegið að Öldu Coco – Ætlar ekki að kaupa sér sigur
Fókus
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum

Dóra Júlía var blankur nemi fyrir fjórum árum – Nú á hún Prada tösku: „Ég er ung og hef fengið réttu tækifærin á réttum tíma“

Dóra Júlía var blankur nemi fyrir fjórum árum – Nú á hún Prada tösku: „Ég er ung og hef fengið réttu tækifærin á réttum tíma“
Fókus
Í gær
Disney í öngum sínum yfir stóra Avengers lekanum – Aðdáendur flýja samfélagsmiðla
Fókus
Í gær
Jón Gnarr reynir ýmislegt til að lina þjáningarnar: „Svæsnustu köstin lýsa sér alveg eins og heilablóðfall“
Fókus
Í gær

Þú getur fengið 34 milljónir króna til að búa til Áramótaskaupið

Þú getur fengið 34 milljónir króna til að búa til Áramótaskaupið
Fókus
Í gær

Vinsælustu myndir íslenskra áhrifavalda á Instagram árið 2019

Vinsælustu myndir íslenskra áhrifavalda á Instagram árið 2019
Fókus
Í gær
Myndirnar hans Klemens rugla aðdáendur í ríminu
Fókus
Í gær

Ása Ninna selur eina smörtustu íbúð í Reykjavík – Myndir

Ása Ninna selur eina smörtustu íbúð í Reykjavík – Myndir
Fókus
Í gær
Duran Duran heldur tónleika á Íslandi í sumar
Fókus
Í gær
Andrea rokkamma er eldri en rokkið sjálft: „Músíkin er eins og mannkynssaga“
Fókus
Í gær
Ísland eftir 30 ár – Samfélagsmiðlar og flóttafólk: „Sumir mála ansi svarta mynd af framtíðinni“
Fókus
Í gær

Meghan og Harry dást að frumburðinum og kaupa leikföng – En það er ekki allt sem sýnist

Meghan og Harry dást að frumburðinum og kaupa leikföng – En það er ekki allt sem sýnist
Fókus
Í gær

Bjargvættur Breiðholts snýr aftur: „Hvar væri Breiðholtið án þín???“

Bjargvættur Breiðholts snýr aftur: „Hvar væri Breiðholtið án þín???“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Sólborg segir frá fyrstu kynlífsreynslunni: „Ég var 14 ára. Ég gerði ekkert rangt“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Ásdís Rán og Garðar ferma soninn: „Þú ert litla dýrmæta sólskinið mitt og ástin í lífi mínu“

Ásdís Rán og Garðar ferma soninn: „Þú ert litla dýrmæta sólskinið mitt og ástin í lífi mínu“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Póstkort Hatara afhjúpað – Algjörlega nýtt útlit – Sjáið myndirnar
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Vikan á Instagram: „Ég er með þetta elskandi „resting bitch face““
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Herra Brennslan 2019 krýndur – Rúrik: „Ég er mjög stoltur af þeim“

Herra Brennslan 2019 krýndur – Rúrik: „Ég er mjög stoltur af þeim“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Fyrsta fegurðarsamkeppni karla á Íslandi í tólf ár haldin í dag: Sjáið keppendurna

Fyrsta fegurðarsamkeppni karla á Íslandi í tólf ár haldin í dag: Sjáið keppendurna
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
„Ég er spennt að finna mitt Game of Thrones einn daginn“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Eiríkur hitar upp fyrir Game of Thrones með mögnuðum fróðleik – Þú vissir þetta örugglega ekki
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Upprennandi uppistandari – „Ég fann að þetta var eitthvað fyrir mig“

Upprennandi uppistandari – „Ég fann að þetta var eitthvað fyrir mig“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Andrea er eldri en rokkið sjálft – „Ég get verið amma flestra sem eru hérna í dag, jafnvel langamma“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
David Beckham stríðir Victoriu – Háu hælarnir þvælast fyrir henni – Sjáið myndbandið
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Jói Fel í yfirheyrslu: „Ég þoli nefnilega ekki aumingja“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Líf og fjör á Barnamenningarhátíð í Kópavogi – Myndir

Líf og fjör á Barnamenningarhátíð í Kópavogi – Myndir
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Ruslatunnur sem gleðja bæði líkama og sál

Ruslatunnur sem gleðja bæði líkama og sál
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
„Ég vildi bara fá að vita hvort þetta væri krabbamein eða ekki“