Ketó-drottningin með tíu ráð fyrir byrjendur: „Þetta á ekki að vera kvöl“

The number one question I get asked is “How do I start a #keto lifestyle” Tip 1 – clean out your refrigerator and cupboards, get rid of everything processed, high in carbohydrates, high in sugar (remember there are many different names for sugar, namely high fructose corn syrup) Tip 2- Go shopping! This is the fun part! My number one recommendation for grocery shopping is to shop the perimeter and not the isles. Green leafy veggies, grass fed steaks, wild salmon. Eggs and real butter are your friend. Tip 3- discuss your lifestyle change with your household and get them on board! You all can benefit from it! I usually make a side of brown rice or pasta for my toddler. If your significant other doesn’t want to participate, ask them to respect your wants and needs and to not try to break your willpower. 4- Have a sunny outlook! This shouldn’t be torture. Focus on how you’re now treating your body right and be proud! 5- be in it for the long haul. Keto is sustainable and will benefit your mind as well as your physique. 6- Follow fellow Keto kings and Queens on IG. My favorite is @ketoguido 7. Be patient… everyone’s body reacts differently. I lost my first 40 lbs ultra quick then plateaued and had to begin #intermittentfasting to break that wall. 8. Don’t fear the #ketoflu , drink plenty of electrolytes, salt your food and get rest! 9. Google is your friend! If you are wondering about carb content… it’s a quick google away. 10. Always… always read labels! You’ll be surprised how many products hide potato starch 👊🏻 also remember my keto favorite snack list on amazon is found by clicking the link in my bio 🥩