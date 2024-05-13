fbpx
Mánudagur 13.maí 2024

Vikan á Instagram – „Þetta er mæðradagslúkkið í ár“

Mánudaginn 13. maí 2024 09:49

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Lífið leikur við Kristínu og Stebba Jak:

Tanja Ýr fór í lautarferð með stelpunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Sunneva í sólinni:

Sara Jasmín fór á margaritu deit:

Jóhanna fagnaði mæðradeginum ólétt af sínu öðru barni:

Hanna Rún og dóttir hennar gerðu þennan kjól saman:

Fyrsti mæðradagur Annie sem tveggja barna móðir:

Dagbjört Rúriks tók lagið:

Hildur Sif og Ástrós Trausta fóru á vinkonudeit í miðbænum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Eva Laufey sýnir raunveruleikann á bak við móðurhlutverkið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Salka hefur það gott í Kaupmannahöfn:

Gummi Kíró og Lína Birgitta eru að njóta í Barcelona:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Þau fóru á deit í stórborginni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Nadía Sif átti gott kvöld með góðum konum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Lára Clausen frumsýndi nýja klippingu:

Bríet elskar mömmu sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Góður pistill frá Örnu Vilhjálms:

Embla Wigum heldur áfram að sýna okkur hvað hún er hæfileikarík:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Ína María og fjölskylda eru í fríi á Grikklandi:

Sandra Björg og Hilmar eiga von á dreng:

Svona myndi Gréta Karen klæða sig fyrir Met Gala:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Tara Sif fór út að borða:

Brynhildur er gella í Króatíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Hugrún Egils spennt að fara aftur til Púertó Ríkó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Friðrik Ómar kynnti stigin frá Íslandi í Eurovision:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FRIÐRIK ÓMAR (@fromarinn)

Björn Boði kúl í Soho:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Hafdís og Kleini ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Anna Richter og Logi ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Richter (@annarichterr)

Ingileif deildi fallegu augnabliki í tilefni mæðradags:

Kristbjörg fagnaði mæðradeginum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Bubbi og sonur hans:

Ásdís Rán birti flotta mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Mamma Viktors er besta vinkona hans:

Jón Jónsson og GDRN sungu í Hörpunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Thelma Guðmunds þakklát fyrir drengina sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Guðmundsen (@thelmagudmunds)

Sóley Kristín fékk smá hjálp í ræktinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Svala er þakklát og friðsæl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Birgitta Líf fór með soninn í þyrluflug:

Rakel Hlyns komin í sumardressið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Unnur Óla í svakalegu formi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Fanney Dóra elskar að vera ólétt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Elísabet Gunnars nærði líkama og sál um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Katrín Tanja átti afmæli:

Sara Sigmunds tók á því:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds)

Fanney Ingvars alltaf smart:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Helgi Ómars líka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Heiðdís Rós fagnaði mæðradeginum:

Heiðrún Finns fékk sér gott að borða:

Hildur er að fara að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H I L D U R (@hihildur)

Herra Hnetusmjör hitti Akon:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Laufey birti fallegar myndir af mömmu sinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laufey (@laufey)

Móeiður birti flottar myndir frá Grikklandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Birta Líf hefur það gott á Tenerife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Andrea Sigurðar heimsótti Indland:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea (@aandreasigurdar)

Elísa Gróa fagnaði fyrsta mæðradeginum sínum:

Magnea kúl á því:

