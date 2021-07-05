fbpx
Mánudagur 05.júlí 2021

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Tvær skessur í galsa eftir of mörg sódavatnsglös“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 5. júlí 2021 09:31

Myndir/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Evurnar voru hressar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Salka djammaði ekki, heldur prjónaði:

Svölu finnst gaman að gigga í brúðkaupum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Sunneva Einars í bleiku og bláu:

Birgitta Líf ánægð með helgina:

Móeiður fór í veiði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Íris Bachman skálaði fyrir geggjuðu sumri:

Guðrún Sörtveit naut sín á góðu sumarkvöldi:

Bryndís Líf er classy gal:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Sara Björk komin á klakann:

Dóra Júlía sýnir hvernig á að gera þetta:

Glowie stendur með þolendum:

Kristín Péturs mætti á opnun Bankastræti club:

Daði átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic)

Tara Sif lét sig ekki vanta á opnun Bankastræti club:

Lilja hélt upp á þrítugsafmælið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ＬＩＬＪＡ (@liljagisla)

Sólborg fór í pottinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by – SUNCITY – (@itssuncity)

Gréta fékk sér pepsi max:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Thelma er í sólinni:

Kristín Björgvins fagnaði þjóðhátíðardegi Bandaríkjanna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Bjorgvinsdottir (@kristinbob)

Christel Ýr var blinduð af sólinni:

Vigdís er hrifin af sveitalífinu:

Kara Kristel minnir á mikilvægi sólarvarnarinnar:

Ósk er á Spáni:

Embla Wigum elskar London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Kyana Sue fór Fimmvörðuhálsinn:

Kláraðu setninguna hjá Annie Mist:

Jóhanna Helga og kæró fögnuðu þremur árum saman:

Fanney Dóra er mætt aftur á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Ef einhver púllar hatt þá er það Lína Birgitta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Bára Beauty var með skvísulæti:

Skemmtilegir tímar fram undan hjá Ásu Steinars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars: Iceland (@asasteinars)

Hvað ætli Katrín Edda sé að hugsa um?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Dagbjört Rúriks segir okkur að fara varlega:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑫𝑰𝑨 (@dagbjortruriks)

Sif Saga fagnaði 4. júlí í Miami:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sif Saga (@itsmesif)

Ástrós Trausta mætti á opnun Bankastræti club:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Astros Traustadottir (@aastros)

Pattra fór í fyrstu veiðiferðina sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattra S (@trendpattra)

Elísabet Gunnars er á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi elskar lax:

Eva Ruza valdi vegginn sérstaklega:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Ásdís Rán upplifði fallegt augnablik:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A S D I S ~ R A N (@asdisran)

Lára Clausen elskar vinkonu sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L A R A C L A U S E N (@laracclausen)

Sonur Auðuns fékk nafn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal)

Bríet peppar útgáfutónleika:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Alda Coco lá í sófa:

Edda Lovísa slakaði á í stofunni heima:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edda lovísa👾 (@eddalovis)

Edda Falak lyfti dekki:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EDDA FALAK (@eddafalak)

Sóley Sara til í skrallið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SÓLEY SARA DAVID 🖤 (@soleysara)

Kristín Avon var zen:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AVON (@kristinavon)

Fjör hjá Jón og fjölskyldu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Sigríður Guðbrands spennt að verða mamma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S I G R I D U R (@sigridurgudbrands)

Kristbjörg átti skemmtilegt kvöld:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟Kris J🌟 (@krisjfitness)

Fjóla kann ekki að blikka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FJÓLA SIGURÐARDÓTTIR (@fjolasig)

Jón átti góðar stundir:

Sunneva og Birta gefa út þriðju þáttaröð af Teboðinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Bassi gaf út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BASSI MARAJ (@bassimaraj)

Sunnudagsdress Fanneyjar Ingvars:

Hildur Sif átti góðan dag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Nadía Sif var um borð á báti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Guðrún Veiga um raunir unglingamömmunar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Unnur Eggerts átti afmæli:

Donna elskar selfies:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis)

Birta fór á safn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @birta.abiba

Helgi Ómars með ný gleraugu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Brynja Dan á ströndinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Arna Vilhjálms notaði ekki einu sinni filter:

Nökkvi Fjalar er í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nokkvi Fjalar (@nokkvifjalar)

Ína María fór á Bankastræti club:

Sandra Helga lét sig ekki vanta:

