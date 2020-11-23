fbpx
Mánudagur 23.nóvember 2020

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Ætli þessi mynd lýsi okkur ekki hvað best“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 23. nóvember 2020 09:20

Myndir/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Dóra Júlía skemmti sér vel:

Sunneva Einars frá ákveðnu sjónarhorni:

Fanney Dóra í fallegri kápu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Magnea átti afmæli:

Jón Jónsson með gjafaleik:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Sólborg fór á rúntinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUNCITY (@itssuncity)

Kristín drekkur lýsið beint úr flöskunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Bjorgvinsdottir (@kristinbob)

Nýtt tónlistarmyndband frá Bríeti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Svala Björgvins ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

María Birta með rauðan varalit:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta)

Tanja Ýr alltaf með tagl þessa dagana:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Jóhanna Helga líka:

Kara Kristel fór í sturtu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kara Kristel (@karakristel)

Birgitta Líf fór í þyrluferð:

Unnur Eggerts fór yfir sögu Dolly Parton:

Binni Löve fyrir framan glugga:

Bryndís Líf birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Kærasti Nínu Dagbjartar átti afmæli:

Glowie með topp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝔾𝕃𝕆𝕎𝕀𝔼 (@itsglowie)

Linda Ben deilir uppskrift að blautri piparköku köku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Ben (@lindaben)

Sonur Kristbjargar og Arons fékk nafn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟Kris J🌟 (@krisjfitness)

Björgvin Karl tók á því:

Elísabet Gunnars elskar þennan tíma ársins:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi Morthens birti gamla mynd:

Donna Cruz í svona skapi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis)

Eva Ruza fer yfir Hollywood-fréttirnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Sölvi Tryggva með mikilvæg skilaboð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg)

Áslaug Arna gaf þessum knús:

Ásdís Rán í jólastuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IceQueen Official page (@asdisran)

Katrín Tanja nýtur þess að verja tíma með fjölskyldunni:

Dóttir Andreu Rafnar úti að leika:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Birgitta Haukdal les upp:

Birta birti töff mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birdie (@birta.abiba)

Christel Ýr fékk sér kampavín í náttúrulaug:

Annie Mist með tískusýningu:

Sara Sigmunds rifjar upp góða tíma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds)

Egill mátaði föt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by egill ⚡️ (@egillhalldorsson)

Lína Birgitta hefur fundið mann sem elskar að ferðast jafn mikið og hún:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Bára geislar af hamingju:

Mjúk æfing í boði Indíönu Jóhanns:

Arna Bára bauð góða nótt:

Ása Steinars byrjar veturinn á ævintýri:

Katrín Edda er með heimþrá:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Edda Falak fékk sér 100 kíló í morgunmat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EDDA FALAK (@eddafalak)

Dagbjörtu líður vel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DÍA (@dagbjortruriks)

Sif Saga á bak við tjöldin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sif Saga (@itsmesif)

Hildur Sif fór út að borða og aftur heim:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Ástrós Trausta með geggjað tagl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Astros Traustadottir (@aastros)

Eva Laufey birtir alvöru sjálfsmynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Pattra í skvísustuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattra S (@trendpattra)

Saga B stolt af sínum líkama:

Salka Sól þakkar viðtökurnar:

Helgi Ómars prófaði nýjan hárlit:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Emmsjé Gauti var afmælisstrákur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Stefán John Turner á röltinu:

Telma tók svakalega æfingu:

Sigrún rúllaði sig fram og til baka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FitbySigrún (@fitbysigrun)

