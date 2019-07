Vikan á Instagram: „Ég er ekki bara hattastandur“

View this post on Instagram

Even if you don't care about animals & the planet, go plant-based for the superficial reason of your body shedding extra weight 🤷🏼‍♀️ NOT that weight loss should be a goal– your goal should be to get as healthy & strong as you possibly can. Just sayinnn you might want to try cutting out dairy for a week or two (or 100) and see how your body responds. My prediction is you'll feel lighter, less drowsy, and happier knowing you're helping save the planet! No? Well at least for the lighter part then. Let me know how it goes!💕🌱