Rekinn úr starfi eftir 22 ár fyrir að styðja Palestínu en sér ekki eftir neinu

“I don’t regret speaking out about Palestine.” Speaking to Middle East Eye, Mark Bonnick, former kit man for Arsenal FC, explains how he was dismissed from the football club for speaking out for Palestine. On 24 December 2024, he was fired, with the club informing him that pro-Palestine posts he had written on social media had brought the club into disrepute. Bonnick has now filed a case at the Employment Tribunal, accusing Arsenal of unfair dismissal.

