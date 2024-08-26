fbpx
Vikan á Instagram – „Ég er svo heit að þú tókst ekki einu sinni eftir því að það vantar í mig tönn“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 26. ágúst 2024 09:38

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Prófaðu að endurhlaða síðuna ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan.

Sunneva í bleikum kósýklæðnaði:

Jóhanna Helga bíður spennt eftir barni:

Guðrún Sørtveit fagnar að tími Meyjarinnar sé genginn í garð:

Bryndís Líf elskar sólsetur og margaritur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Fanney Dóra glæsileg fyrir brúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Bára Beauty gaf frá sér sömu orku og svartur köttur:

Katrín Edda sumarleg í brúðkaupi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars byrjar með nýja þætti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi vel klæddur:

Eva Ruza og fjölskylda tóku þátt í Reykjarvíkurmaraþoninu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Móeiður átti fullkominn afmælisdag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Birgitta Haukdal kom fram á Menningarnótt:

Lára Clausen sendir hlýjar kveðjur frá Grikklandi:

Bríet tókst ekki að klára vatnsmelónuna en hún reyndi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Alda Coco í íslenskri náttúru:

María Rut og Ingileif hlupu 10 kílómetra fyrir Katrínu Björk:

Sandra Björg hefur verið að njóta í Los Angeles:

Guðrún Veiga fagnar komandi rútínu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Katrín Myrra hefur haft það gott síðustu vikur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Heiðdís Rós er besta útgáfan af sjálfri sér:

Elín Stefáns fór út á lífið:

Hjarta Hugrúnar slær heima:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Egill Halldórs fagnaði sinni heittelskuðu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by egill ⚡️ (@egillhalldorsson)

Elísa Gróa sýnir klæðaburðinn á Ungfrú Ísland:

Ástrós Trausta ánægð með klippinguna:

Brynja Bjarna hress og kát í Los Angeles:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs tók á því í ræktinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Auður Gísla og Elvar eiga von á litlum dreng:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Brynja Dan og hennar heittelskaði á leið í sveitabrúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Helgi Ómars ánægður með afrakstur laugardagsins:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Áslaug Arna í vinnunni:

Stefán John Turner í ævintýraleiðangri:

Ása Steinars grét eftir að hafa farið í hvalaskoðun:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars (@asasteinars)

Sara Björk í æfingarbúðum:

Svala elskar að gigga í heimahúsum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Siggi Gunnars og kæró í stíl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siggi Gunnars (@siggigunnars)

Emmsjé Gauti tók 6 gigg á 6 tímum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Hildur Sif og Páll hafa verið ástfangin í eitt ár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Gugga hélt upp á afmælið sitt:

Rakel Hlyns fagnaði ástinni á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Hanna Rún er drottning dansgólfsins:

Alex keypti gamla myndavél og fór til Rómar:

Tara Sif fór í brúðkaup hjá góðum vinum:

Embla Wigum elskar kinnaliti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Lilja Gísla skemmti sér konunglega í Varsjá:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Á meðan skemmti Simmi sér í Munchen:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigmar Vilhjalmsson (@simmivill)

Anna Guðný Ingvars er alltaf á leið í partý:

Beggi Ólafs hamingjusamur og nýtur lífsins:

Birta Blanco vantar eina tönn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naughty By Nature (@nghtybn8ure)

Heiðrún Finns elskar sumarið við Miðjarðarhafið:

Hera Gísla væri til í fleiri svona sunnudaga:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Sara Dís fór í brúðkaup ársins:

Sigríður Margrét hefur það næs í Nice:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Gréta Karen var ekki með á Menningarnótt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

En GDRN tróð upp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Pattra fór í golfferð til Eyja:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattra Sriyanonge (@pattrasriya)

Gummi Kíró glæsilegur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Gugusar er að vinna í næstu plötu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gugusar (@gugusar_)

Íris Tanja ástfangin í brúðkaupi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Íris Tanja (@iristanja)

Aron Can og fjölskylda í góðum málum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aron Can Gultekin (@aroncang)

María Thelma rifjar upp rigningarsumarið mikla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARÍA THELMA (@mariathelma93)

Kolbrún Anna fór í brúðkaup á Seyðisfirði:

Kristbjörg og Aron fóru einnig í brúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Fanney Ingvars og Teitur fögnuðu viku-brúðkaupsafmæli á Lake Como:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

