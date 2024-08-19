fbpx
Mánudagur 19.ágúst 2024

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Þjóðbúningurinn gagnast við ýmis tækifæri“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 19. ágúst 2024 08:30

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Prófaðu að endurhlaða síðuna ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan.

Tara Sif er búin að eiga gott sumar:

Brynhildur skellti í eina svarthvíta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Ástrós borðar hægar en Adam:

Birni Boða leiddist ekki á Lollapalooza:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Brynja saknar Króatíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Sunneva upplifði blendnar tilfinningar á afmælidaginn:

Ásdís Rán átti líka afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Viktor í sólinni:

Birgitta Líf glæsileg á Ungfrú Ísland:

Fanney Dóra er í skemmtilegri hreiðurgerð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Bryndís Líf hefur það gott í San Fransisco:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Svala nýtur þess að vera í núinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Sóley Kristín skellti í klassíska klósettselfie í World Class:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Ingileif og María Rut ætla að hlaupa í Reykjarvíkurmaraþoninu fyrir Katrínu Björk:

Aldís er heppin með vinkonur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aldís Amah Hamilton (@aldisamah)

Anna Guðný Ingvars fór í partý:

Gréta Karen var sátt að sjá sólina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Fanney Ingvars og Teitur nýgift:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Svona hefur lífið verið undanfarið hjá Jóhönnu:

Unnur innilega velkomin í vinnuna:

Bríet var geimvera í einn dag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Brynja Dan og stelpurnar alltaf í boltanum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Guðrún Veiga gerði svakalegt þrifmyndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Eva Ruza elskar vinnuna sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Stefán John Turner á ferð og flugi:

Áslaug Arna spilaði golf í þjóðbúningnum:

Kristín Björgvins tók á því:

Dóttir Annie Mist fjögurra ára:

Það var foreldrafrí um helgina hjá Alexöndru og Arnari:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ale Sif Nikulásdóttir (@alesif)

Hildur Sif hefur það ljúft:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H I L D U R S I F (@hildur.sif)

Gummi Kíró var dómari í Ungfrú Ísland á miðvkudaginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Lína glæsileg í hlébarðamynstri:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Emmsjé Gauti edrú í fimm ár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Nadía Sif fékk svaka marblett (sjá síðustu mynd):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Ísold alltaf jafn glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by isold (@isoldhalldorudottir)

Embla mjög hógvær og aðgætin í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Bára Beauty hefur það gott á Alicante:

Helgi Ómars og Pétur mættu í brúðkaup Fanneyjar og Teits:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Heiðdís Rós í stóra eplinu:

Heiðrún fagnaði afmæli í Nice:

Júlí Heiar og Þórdís eru meiri krúttin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Júlí Heiðar (@juliheidar)

Íris Tanja birti myndir frá Gay Pride:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Íris Tanja (@iristanja)

Dóttir Snæfríðar og Högna fékk nafn:

Gugusar er flutt til Danmerkur, en fyrst, tónleikar!:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gugusar (@gugusar_)

Herra Hnetusmjör og sonur með skyrskálar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Kolbrún Anna birti nokkrar sumarmyndir:

Birta geggjuð í auglýsingu fyrir Guess:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Súkkulaðidrengurinn sólaði sig á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Elísa Gróa á Ungfrú Ísland:

Beggi Ólafs vill ekki fara í ísbað en ætlar samt að gera það í hundrað daga:

Brynja elskar ferska ávexti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja Kula 👼🏼 (@brynjakula)

Heiður Ósk fékk smá aðstoð frá vindinum í Króatíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Unnur Óla fagnaði ástinni í gær:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Rakel Hlyns segir að þetta snýst allt um að mæta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Fókus
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Vikan á Instagram – „Þjóðbúningurinn gagnast við ýmis tækifæri“
Fókus
Fyrir 13 klukkutímum
Linda hefur þurft að grafa tvo syni sína – Annar þeirra skildi eftir bréf en hún segir lögregluna neita að afhenda henni það
Fókus
Fyrir 14 klukkutímum
Jewells flutti til Íslands fyrir 8 árum – „Mér finnst ég örugg, mér líður eins og heima hjá mér“
Fókus
Fyrir 19 klukkutímum
Imane Khelif eins og þú hefur aldrei séð hana áður – Birti nýjar myndir á samfélagsmiðlum
Fókus
Í gær
Brad Pitt brunaði upp að Dalakofanum á mótorhjóli, fékk sér sjoppuborgara án sósu og hélt sína leið
Fókus
Í gær
Gerði þetta á fyrsta stefnumóti og hann stóð upp og fór
Fókus
Í gær
Fjölmenni í ísveislu Kjörís – Sjáðu myndirnar
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Sérfræðingur segir það óhollt heilsunni að láta vekjarann hringja oft á morgnana

Mest lesið

Jewells flutti til Íslands fyrir 8 árum – „Mér finnst ég örugg, mér líður eins og heima hjá mér“
Orðið á götunni: Eymdarleg samkoma hjá Vinstri grænum
Þvert á það sem talið var urðu börn almennt ekki mjög veik af COVID-19 – Nú er ástæðan ljós
Brad Pitt brunaði upp að Dalakofanum á mótorhjóli, fékk sér sjoppuborgara án sósu og hélt sína leið
Þekktir Íslendingar hafa skrifað undir stuðningsyfirlýsingu við vararíkissaksóknara

Nýlegt

Segir Albana vera búna að taka yfir íslenska fíkniefnamarkaðinn – „Þessi heimur er að harðna og færast lengra út í myrkrið“
Stakk unnustann til bana – Það sem hún gerði síðan skelfdi alla
Einkaviðtal við sakborning í stóra fíkniefnamálinu – „Ég veit ekki hver hirðir alla peningana en það erum ekki við“
Varpaði sprengju í samtali við fjölmiðla: Hraunar yfir mann sem glímir við ólæknandi krabbamein – ,,Mesti aumingi sem ég hef hitt“
Maður handtekinn eftir röð afbrota gegn túristum á Tenerife
Tjáir sig loksins um hæðina: ,,Ég veit að ég er ekki hávaxinn“
Úlfur sakar Birki um ofbeldi á Akureyri í dag – Sjáðu hvað gerðist
Er pressan lítil í London? – ,,Enginn sem bað um topp fjóra“
Baunaði á samstarfsmann sinn í beinni útsendingu: Var ekki að hlusta – ,,Ég sagði þetta fyrir tveimur sekúndum“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
7 óleystar ráðgátur sem valda enn heilabrotum
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Glæsilegt úrslitakvöld Ungfrú Ísland – Myndir

Glæsilegt úrslitakvöld Ungfrú Ísland – Myndir
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Jennifer Lopez brýnir klærnar í köldu stríði við eiginmanninn – „Þetta þýðir stríð“ 
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Leikarinn biður dóttur sína að fyrirgefa sér – „Mér líður hryllilega og ég vil að þú vitir að ég tók engu sem þú sagðir persónulega“ 
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Handtökur út af andláti Matthew Perry

Handtökur út af andláti Matthew Perry
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Skítamórall sendir frá sér nýja útgáfu af Farin

Skítamórall sendir frá sér nýja útgáfu af Farin
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Hefur ekki talað við fyrrum vin sinn, Davíð Oddsson, um langt skeið – „Ég held að hann hafi farið í fýlu út í mig af því að ég var ekki sammála honum“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Sóldís Vala er Ungfrú Ísland 2024

Sóldís Vala er Ungfrú Ísland 2024
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Ragga um óraunhæf viðmið um útlit – „Drengirnir okkar eru líka í hættu“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Boxskipulagið varð Dísu Reykjavíkurdóttur ofviða – „Endaði bara eins og kaosið sem líf mitt er“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

„Karen“ trompaðist þegar hún sá unga konu í stuttu pilsi og ákvað að grípa til sinna ráða – Sat svo sjálf eftir með sárt ennið

„Karen“ trompaðist þegar hún sá unga konu í stuttu pilsi og ákvað að grípa til sinna ráða – Sat svo sjálf eftir með sárt ennið
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Benedikt Rúnar og Jónbjörg nýtt par

Benedikt Rúnar og Jónbjörg nýtt par
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
George Clooney trompaðist á setti – „Ég ætlaði að drepa hann, drepa hann“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Love Island-par hætt saman – „Mér hefði aldrei dottið í hug að saga okkar myndi enda, sérstaklega með þessum hætti“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Svona geturðu séð hvort að kærastinn þinn sé að skoða aðrar konur á Instagram

Svona geturðu séð hvort að kærastinn þinn sé að skoða aðrar konur á Instagram
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Svona varð brúðkaupsterta Páll Óskars í Gleðigöngunni til
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Ljósbrot í forvali Evrópsku kvikmyndaverðlaunanna
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Fyrirsætan gagnrýnd harðlega: Kærastinn er 16 ára en hún 21 árs
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Myndaveisla: Ásdís Rán fagnaði 45 ára afmæli

Myndaveisla: Ásdís Rán fagnaði 45 ára afmæli
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Laufey tilnefnd til verðlauna á VMA

Laufey tilnefnd til verðlauna á VMA
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Jói Fel trúlofaði sig á Miami – „Allt eins og það á að vera“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Halla myndi velja fiskibollur í brúnni sem eilífðarmat, leiðist þrif og hreyfingin er Akkilesarhæll

Halla myndi velja fiskibollur í brúnni sem eilífðarmat, leiðist þrif og hreyfingin er Akkilesarhæll
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Emilio Santoro sigraði í Graceland
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Myndband: Sterkasti maður Íslands í fullri lengd
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Útskýrir hvernig hún endaði á kynlífsklúbbi í Berlín

Útskýrir hvernig hún endaði á kynlífsklúbbi í Berlín
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Ferðast aftur til Íslands eftir hörmulegt slys – Vilja græða sárin og upplifa Reykjavík

Ferðast aftur til Íslands eftir hörmulegt slys – Vilja græða sárin og upplifa Reykjavík
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Dimma eftir Ragnar Jónasson í sjónvarpið – Sjáðu stikluna
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Gengur brösulega að halda í starfsfólk – Starfsmannastjórinn forðaði sér eftir aðeins 3 mánuði í starfi