Miðvikudagur 08.júlí 2020

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram : „Hvað er skemmtilegra en að djamma með öllum sem þú dýrkar?“

Unnur Regína
Mánudaginn 6. júlí 2020 10:25

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

 

Sunneva Einars elskar Sunnudags roadtrip : 

View this post on Instagram

sunday roadtrips 💛

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir 🦋 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Arna Vilhjálms fór langt út fyrir þægindarammann:

Jón Jónsson og fjölskylda fóru í fjallgöngu:

View this post on Instagram

Ævintýri Johnsons halda áfram ☀️❤ #giljaböð

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic) on

Binni Löve kældi sig niður:

View this post on Instagram

Kæling 🧊

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson⚡️ (@binnilove) on

Helgi Jean fagnaði velgengni Hæ Hæ:

Kara Kristel varð fyrir barðinu á lúsmý

Ástrós naut veðurblíðunnar í hvítum kjól:

View this post on Instagram

Today’s 🌼

A post shared by Astros Traustadottir (@aastros) on

Eva Ruza hugsar um næstu ævintýri:

Auðunn Blöndal fagnaði 40 árum með öllum sem hann dýrkar:

Erna Kristín vill að við sjáum okkur með augum þeirra sem elska okkur:

 

Egill Gillz og félagar voru ferskir í afmæli Audda:

Alda Coco er ánægð með líkama sinn:

Katrín Tanja saknar Annie Mist:

Tanja Ýr fýlar sólina:

View this post on Instagram

sunny 🌞🌸

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra) on

Bára Beauty skemmti sér með vinkonum sínum:

Jóhanna Helga fór í bláa lónið:

View this post on Instagram

dreamy vibes 🤍

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR 🤍 (@johannahelga9) on

Hera elskar afmæli:

Heiðar Logi fór á Kayak:

Aron Mola fór til Eyja:

View this post on Instagram

SWIPE FOR 🧗‍♀️🐟

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Kristín Avon að lifa og njóta:

Donna Cruz vill að fólk passi sig á sólinni:

View this post on Instagram

Passið ykkur á sólinni☀️😎

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis) on

Anna Jia er gift kona:

Áslaug Arna fór á hestbak:

View this post on Instagram

📍Síldarmannagötur

A post shared by Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) on

Gurrý Jóns vildi að allir sunnudagar væru svona:

Egill Ploder og Rikki G fóru á Egilsstaði:

Christel Ýr fór í Friðheima:

View this post on Instagram

🍅

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Jón Gnarr í toppmálum á Vopnafirði:

Jóhannes Haukur hatar ekki morgunsólina:

View this post on Instagram

My morning sun sweet spot in the back yard.

A post shared by johanneshaukur (@johanneshaukur) on

Katrín Kristins spókaði sig í sólinni:

View this post on Instagram

🥵☀️ – #iceland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Róbert Wessman stoltur af syni sínum:

