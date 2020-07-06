Vikan á Instagram : „Hvað er skemmtilegra en að djamma með öllum sem þú dýrkar?“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
D O T T I R ✨🤍 We want YOU to believe you can do anything you set your mind to. We want you to be fearless in your pursuit of your goals. We want you to be relentless even through failures. We want you to celebrate the success of your fellow competition, USE IT to be inspired & know what is possible. We want you to be the BEST YOU. // @dottir – Missing this best girl (GIRLS 💥👼🏼💕🙈💖) of mine! @anniethorisdottir xxx
Tropical sunday🌴😻☀️ @melkorkat @alpha_valkyrie . . No one has palm trees in his backyard in Iceland except @iceviking 😄 what an epic party 👏🏻 and congrats on this beautiful house @gudrunlifb ♥️ . . . . . #iceland #palmtrees #tropical #fitnessgirls #party #summer #summerfeeling #summervibes #sundayfunday #summerstyle #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashionnova #prettylittlething #beachvibes #louisvuitton #stevemadden
26.06.2020 💍👰🏻🤵🏻💕Happiest day of my life so far because I got to marry the love of my life despite a world pandemic 💝we had a tiny party of 8 people out in my sisters garden with Michael’s family on live stream and perfect drops of Icelandic summer rain followed by sunshine 🌦🥰 and the best part is that we get to do this again next year with all of our people in Scotland ❤️