Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: Elli Egilsson – 19.07.19

DV Sjónvarp

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: Anonymous for the Voiceless – 12.07.19

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Vissuð þið að víkingarnir skírðu það upphaflega Niceland?“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 29. júlí 2019 09:44

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Salka Sól giftist ástinni:

Fanney Ingvars spurði Ísland hvað væri að frétta:

View this post on Instagram

What up Iceland? 😎☀️🔥

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Guðrún Sörtveit hélt utan um bumbubúann á Spáni:

View this post on Instagram

Ég og bumbi á Spáni 🌴☀️💕

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Katrín hafði það gott í 18 gráðum:

View this post on Instagram

18 ℃ ☀️ – #iceland #reykjavik

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Kristín Björgvins setti upp boxhanskana:

Svala fór í brúðkaup:

View this post on Instagram

Wedding glam 💫 #adiogsaki

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Hanna Rún fagnaði fimm ára brúðkaupsafmæli:

Katrín Tanja tók síðustu stóru æfinguna fyrir CrossFit Games:

Andrea Röfn deildi fjölskyldumynd:

View this post on Instagram

Familia💖

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

Alda Coco borðaði vöfflur og pítsu og líður vel:

Sunneva Einars var frjáls eins og fuglinn:

Hárgreiðsla Jóhönnu hringdi:

Hugrún Egils átti afmæli:

Tindra Frost birti mynd af tökustað:

Lína Birgitta birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

🦄🦄

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig) on

Erna Kristín birti brúðkaupsmynd:

View this post on Instagram

🧚🏻‍♂️ #ernaxbassi

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Herra Hnetusmjör var í fyrsta sæti á Spotify:

View this post on Instagram

🦍=🐐

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

María Birta fór út á lífið í Skotlandi:

Kara Kristel hefur verið á lausu í 2,334 daga:

Sóli Hólm birti krúttlega mynd:

View this post on Instagram

Sætar í stuði!

A post shared by Sóli Hólm (@soliholm) on

Birgitta Líf hafði það notalegt í helli:

View this post on Instagram

38°C deep down in Iceland💦

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Unnur Eggerts var með sturlaða staðreynd:

Elísabet Gunnars var með sól í augum:

Bubbi Morthens skartaði nýjum sólgleraugum:

View this post on Instagram

#ný gleraugu

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Donna tók sjálfsmynd:

Eva Ruza eignaði sér það:

Stefán John Turner brosti á bekk:

Aron Mola fór á tónleika:

Áslaug Arna er flutt:

Ásdís Rán baðaði sig í sólinni í Búlgaríu:

Linda Pé hvatti fólk til að æfa heilann:

View this post on Instagram

Today is international self care day. So please let me share my best self care tip with you;⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Life is what you make of it. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I made a conscious decision after loosing all, not to let it define me or my future success. I have designed my life around my dreams and lifestyle.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ What validates me is my brain. Not my past.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ It’s quite simple really.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Train your brain.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 🧠 ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Change how you think about yourself.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ If you don’t like how you think about yourself change your thinking.⁠ That is self care to the bone. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ And your life will change accordingly.⁠ ⁠⠀ Try it. It works.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Voila!

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Viktor Andersen setti á sig rauðar varir:

View this post on Instagram

Glam-puss 😼

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Christel Ýr ætlar að flytja til Íslands:

Fæðingarsaga Örnu Ýrar er komin á YouTube:

Annie Mist fór í pósukeppni:

View this post on Instagram

Who won the pose of?? #notevenamodel #hemakesmelaugh

A post shared by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on

Minna en vika í að Sara Sigmunds keppir í CrossFit Games:

Alexandra Helga og Gylfi fóru á bát:

View this post on Instagram

Como 🖤

A post shared by Lexa (@alexandrahelga) on

Dóra Júlía mætti á druslugönguna:

View this post on Instagram

Sluts unite ❤️ @druslugangan

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Alda Karen deildi mynd af ástinni:

Fanney Dóra deildi góðum skilaboðum:

Manuela Ósk sagði að magavöðvar væru væntanlegir:

Gerður í Blush drakk rauðvín og naut útsýnisins:

Margrét Gnarr birti fallega bumbumynd:

View this post on Instagram

Gaining weight is cool💞 . When I started my #edrecovery journey I gained 10 kg in only 2 months & it took some time to get used to a higher weight but my weight just stayed the same for a year. After that year I had accepted the higher weight & I thought this was probably my set point. BUT THEN I got pregnant!!! So I had to gain MORE weight🙈 I’ll admit that it scared me. I was afraid I would lose control & gain TON of weight. Specially because I have been craving mostly high calorie foods🤪 I am learning to accept the weight gain again & I trust my body will gain as much it needs in order for my baby to grow at a healthy rate💞 That’s ALL that matters!🙏🏻 . Swipe right too see a picture that helped me understand the pregnancy weight gain better👉🏻

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Sigrún Sigurpáls var með fjölskyldunni:

Nína Dagbjört var örugglega að hugsa um tacos:

Guðrún Sóley rölti um fjöll:

View this post on Instagram

rölt

A post shared by Guðrún Sóley (@gudrun_soley) on

Ingibjörg Eyfjörð var drusla:

View this post on Instagram

D R U S L A

A post shared by Ingibjörg Eyfjörð Hólm (@iingibjorgeyfjord) on

Vigdís Howser er fokk sama:

Daði Freyr birti skothelda mynd:

View this post on Instagram

📷 @arnyfjola

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Hulda B Waage var með játningu:

Gurrý Jóns var á Tomorrowland:

Guðrún Veiga birti skæs mynd:

Sölvi Tryggva er í toppmálum:

Sara Heimis verslaði grænmeti:

Bára Beauty elskar hundinn sinn:

Heiðrún Finns var með mikilvæg skilaboð:

View this post on Instagram

Þegar viđ horfum sjálf á myndir af okkur hvađ sjáum viđ? 👀 #égC . Ég sé of slitin maga fyrir bikini Of mikla extra húđ Of mikla fitu og er því ekki nógu skorin Of litlir vöđvar . Mér finnst hálsinn of stuttur Tennurnar of gular Mittiđ of stórt Brjóstin tóm og sigin Ég sé skugga undir höndum sem þarf ađ raka Háriđ í messi og ég hef ekki komist í strípur í allt of langar tìma. Augabrúnirnar horfnar, augnhárin of ljós og lærin á mér fara óendanlega mikiđ í taugarnar á mér. . Af hverju er svona erfitt ađ sjá fegurđina í eigin líkama? Af hverjum kennir okkur engin ađ tala fallega viđ okkur sjálfar? Af hverju sé ég ekki kviđvöđvana? Glađa brosiđ og sterku vöđvana mína? Af hverju er svona erfitt ađ vera góđ viđ sjálfa sig og sjá styrkleikana en ekki veikleikan? . Ég skora á þig ađ taka mynd, tagga mig og segja mér hvađ þér finnst fallegt viđ þig sjálfa. Ég skal svo segja þér hvađ mér finnst flott í þínu fari 💕

A post shared by Heidrun Finnsdottir (@heidrunfinnsdottir) on

Sara Djeddou birti þessa mynd:

Sölvi Fannar segir að ekki eigi að vanmeta vöðvaminni:

