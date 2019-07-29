Vikan á Instagram: „Vissuð þið að víkingarnir skírðu það upphaflega Niceland?“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
“The difference between a strong man and a weak one is that the former does not give up after a defeat.” – Woodrow Wilson @underarmouriceland #TeamUA #femalefighter #femaleboxer #boxer #fighter #strong #dottir #iceland #fighthard #stronggirl #mjolnirmma #womensboxing #box
Healthy body healthy mind no photoshop lot of waffles and pizza 🍕 and korbes today im so happy with my shape today i feel amazing no crazy diet just normal food and workouts 💪🏻i never post photos like this just wanted to share this with you 💕#recoverd#recoveryfromanorexia#bulimiarecovery#bulimiafighter#bodypositive#body#bodybuilding#fitnessgirl#fitnessjurney#fitgirl#fitmom#bodypositivity#📷
Today is international self care day. So please let me share my best self care tip with you;⠀ ⠀ Life is what you make of it. ⠀ ⠀ I made a conscious decision after loosing all, not to let it define me or my future success. I have designed my life around my dreams and lifestyle.⠀ ⠀ What validates me is my brain. Not my past.⠀ ⠀ It’s quite simple really.⠀ ⠀ Train your brain.⠀ ⠀ 🧠 ⠀ ⠀ Change how you think about yourself.⠀ ⠀ If you don’t like how you think about yourself change your thinking. That is self care to the bone. ⠀ ⠀ And your life will change accordingly. ⠀ Try it. It works.⠀ ⠀ Voila!
Hefði seint grunað að það skemmtilegasta sem ég gerði væri að geta gert auka burpees, armbeygjur á tánum eða hlaupið auka kílómeter 🤯 – Þegar maður eyðir lífi sínu upptekin af því að breyta útlitinu sínu þá verður ömurlegt að vera í ræktinni, enginn árangur er nógu góður – en þegar ég fór að einbeita mér að því að vera sterkari, geta meira og verið kraftmeiri þá fór þetta allt að vera skemmtilegt 🙏🏼 – Að ná árangri á æfingu hefur gefið mér svo miklu meira en að missa kíló eða fyrir og eftir myndir ✨
Gaining weight is cool💞 . When I started my #edrecovery journey I gained 10 kg in only 2 months & it took some time to get used to a higher weight but my weight just stayed the same for a year. After that year I had accepted the higher weight & I thought this was probably my set point. BUT THEN I got pregnant!!! So I had to gain MORE weight🙈 I’ll admit that it scared me. I was afraid I would lose control & gain TON of weight. Specially because I have been craving mostly high calorie foods🤪 I am learning to accept the weight gain again & I trust my body will gain as much it needs in order for my baby to grow at a healthy rate💞 That’s ALL that matters!🙏🏻 . Swipe right too see a picture that helped me understand the pregnancy weight gain better👉🏻
Confession: I have a bicep complex. My biceps are so small 🤭 How ridiculous is it seriously to worry about the size of your bicep 😂 #vegan #veganhealth #veganliving #vegan #veganbody #healthylifestyle #veganbeauty #athlete #fitness #plantbasedathlete #veganathlete #plantbased #veganpowerlifting #veganpowerlifter #veganinspo #kettlebell #workout #bicep
How much joy can one little fluff bring to ones life 😍🐶💞 Being a dog mama is the best! @guccithemaltesepuppy . . . . . . #maltese #maltesepuppy #malteselovers #maltesers #malteses #maltesedog #dog #instadog #pet #pets #animal #instapet #fluffy #fashion #fashiongram #neon #neonyellow #summer #longhair #longhairstyles #longhairdontcare #longhairgoals #noextensions #fitnessgirl #makeupartist
Þegar viđ horfum sjálf á myndir af okkur hvađ sjáum viđ? 👀 #égC . Ég sé of slitin maga fyrir bikini Of mikla extra húđ Of mikla fitu og er því ekki nógu skorin Of litlir vöđvar . Mér finnst hálsinn of stuttur Tennurnar of gular Mittiđ of stórt Brjóstin tóm og sigin Ég sé skugga undir höndum sem þarf ađ raka Háriđ í messi og ég hef ekki komist í strípur í allt of langar tìma. Augabrúnirnar horfnar, augnhárin of ljós og lærin á mér fara óendanlega mikiđ í taugarnar á mér. . Af hverju er svona erfitt ađ sjá fegurđina í eigin líkama? Af hverjum kennir okkur engin ađ tala fallega viđ okkur sjálfar? Af hverju sé ég ekki kviđvöđvana? Glađa brosiđ og sterku vöđvana mína? Af hverju er svona erfitt ađ vera góđ viđ sjálfa sig og sjá styrkleikana en ekki veikleikan? . Ég skora á þig ađ taka mynd, tagga mig og segja mér hvađ þér finnst fallegt viđ þig sjálfa. Ég skal svo segja þér hvađ mér finnst flott í þínu fari 💕
HappySaturday🍩🍇🍓 . . . . . #missuniverse#missuniverseiceland#roadtomissuniverseiceland#missuniverse2019#travel#iceland#pageant#fashion#amazingiceland#travelgram#nature#adventure#summer#women##womenpower#photoshoot#girlpower#firstdayofsummer#nordicmiss#globalbeautiesscandinavia##adventuretime#adventure#flowers#iceland#womenwhotravel