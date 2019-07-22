Vikan á Instagram: „Varúð!! Hlébarðakona sást í göngu“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
Great way to prepare for pre season, strenght and conditioning training with coach @unnarh And a real pleasure training with the one and only @gunninelson , animal who pushed me even harder and further.. good luck with your upcoming fight mate @mjolnirmma Thanks for having me and giving me the opportunity to keep in shape 📷 @snorribjorns
3. Vinnuferðin á rúmlega 2 mánuðum í Hollandi búinn 👏👏 #worktrip – – Eins og margir vita þá er Amsterdam “Mekka” kynlifstækja. Við @jakobfannar fundum helling af nýjum spennandi vörum sem koma í sölu á næstu vikum í Blush. – – Sturluð ný nærfatalína er svo væntanleg í haust 😍fullt af spennandi nýjum tækjum og ný BDSM lína er væntanleg í sölu. 😈😈
Hversu oft hefur þú neitað þèr hamingju vegna neikvæðrar líkamsímyndar? ❌ Hversu oft hefur þú misst af mómentum með ástvinum, börnum eða maka vegna óöryggis & ranghugmyndina um líkama þinn og tilvistarètt hans ? 💔 “Ég hef aldrei farið í sund með stelpunni minni, hún er að verða 5ára” “Ég get ekki farið með vinahópnum á ströndina, mér finnst èg ekki beach ready” “Èg hef ekki sjálfstraust í að njóta ásta með manninum mínum eftir barnsburð” Þetta eru allt raunverulegar settningar frá fólki í gegnum skilaboðin hjá mèr hèr á Instagram…..èg á óteljandi mörg & damn hvað èg vildi óska að svo væri ekki. Èg sjálf hafnaði mèr hamingju þegar èg var sem verst í neikvæðri líkamsímynd………èg hafnaði mèr hamingju sem samt var sniðin kringum mín forrèttindi. En það virtist ekki skipta máli hversu mjó èg varð….neikvæð líkamsímynd birtist í allskonar formi og er toxic á hugan. Það varð ekki fyrr en èg fór að gefa mér tíma, taka stjórn & láta ekkert stöðva mig! Engin toxic skilaboð frá samfèlaginu fá rými…..èg veit betur. Hamingjan kemur ekki í holdarfari. Hamingjan kemur innan frá. Það sama á við samþykkið og sjálfstraustið. Mómentin, þessi sem við þorum ekki að taka þátt í eða teljum okkur ekki geta það vegna holdarfars……þessi móment, með barninu, fjölskyldunni, maka eða vinum, þau þrá ekkert nema ÞIG. Þig með í gleðinni, eins og þú ERT hér og nú, NÚNA. Mómentið er ekki eins án þín & þú ert meira en holdarfar. Þú ert bestu knúsin, smitandi hláturinn, góðu ráðin & yndislega nærveran! Ekki leyfa því að gleymast á bakvið útlit eða kg….því þegar uppi er staðið, þá er það hitt sem situr eftir ❤️
When in Gdansk, he was so cute I really wanted to take him home with me 💪🏼😜🐉 #snake #poland #gdansk #oldtown #love #holiday #bebrave #trynewthings #summer #holiday #love #fun #havefun #life #travel #smile #yolo #cute #lovesnakes #liveyourbestlife #lifesnake #gdanskoldtown #bucketlist
Vala tók þessa mynd af mér vera að taka mynd af neyðarbrautinni, sem er notuð sem stæði fyrir einkaþotur og var raunar líka nýtt þannig áður en henni var formlega lokað. Talsmaður Hjartans í Vatnsmýri sem nú situr á þingi sagði að flugvöllurinn yrði „ólöglegur“ og „í ruslflokki“ ef neyðarbrautinni yrði lokað. En á myndinni er ég semsagt að taka mynd af þessum flugvelli sem þingmaðurinn telur að sé ónýtur og láta mig dreyma um hvað Reykjavík verður mikið sterkari með blandaða byggð í Vatnsmýrinni. 😇
Excited to see you in about 25 weeks!💞 . In two weeks we will know the gender at @9manudir & I can’t wait!!!😬😬 My instict has told me I’m carrying a girl ever since I found out I was pregnant but last night I had a dream I was nursing a baby boy so I’m VERY confused😝 What do you think it’s going to be?😊 . . Dress: @topshop Hair: @beautybar.is @hhsimonseniceland . . #15weekspregnant #15weeks #pregnancybump #pregnancy
Heyyy Instagram! ❤️ I don’t know if it’s reassuring or scary that friends and followers worry about my well-being when I’ve not posted on here in 10 days 😂 Truth be told I just needed more time in my days – I had just finish an epic bike ride, had a week packed full of shoots and had to squeeze in time with my loved ones before I go back home to Canada 🇨🇦 so I allowed myself to slack on social media, but I have been active daily on my Only Fans (link in bio) ❤️ I am excited to catch up with you all again – lots of exciting things coming your way 😘 #thevikingprincess #recharged
Little ol me, breaking the rules?! 🚩🇮🇳🚨 Some years ago I traveled a bit in India and visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar (in the Punjab region). It is this amazing huge temple made from gold that is considered sacred and holy. Very cool. But. Before entering, you have to follow all these rules, like covering your hair, washing your feet and entering barefoot, only walking on the left (I think, I confuse left and right) and keeping shoulders covered and I think legs covered as well. So I had checked all the boxes and was ready to get my holiness on. I had walked like ten steps when my partner turned to me and asked “Aren't you on your period?” “Uh, yes, why? Am I dripping?!” I looked down but it was all spotless marble, not a stain in sight. “The sign said that women are not allowed to visit while menstruating” ‼️SAY WHAT⁉️ “Like how are they going to know? Do they have a 👃 test or are they going to physically check or…?! Well, I am here and I am not leaving. I have my period and its nobodies business but my own. I will not be told what I can and cannot do – I am not defined by my period. PERIOD.” And we kept o walking. I didn't leave and felt a little bit naughty, like I was sticking it 🖕 to the big man. 💋 See me – see my blood! 💋 Well nobody did see my blood, I kept it well hidden in my tampon but still it made me wonder, who makes these rules and why are they still in place? Why is it acceptable to tell women they are less and that they should go without, just because they bleed? I don't get it. And I never will. Because it makes no sense and don't give me religion or some other explanation. I respect various aspects of religions but this is taking it too far. My period is MY PERIOD and its my business and my body Don't tell me how to feel or what to do or how to be ✌️Get your rebellion on, even if it is silent and hidden 💪 #amritsar #mybloodisholy #herholiness #menstruation #periodpower
Golden roses✨🌹 . . 📸 @benni_hlodvers . . . . . #roses #rosegold #gold #summer #sunny #fashion #rose #flowers #retro #glow #glowing #fashiongram #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashionable #fashionaddict #doll #pink #dreamy #fashionlovers #inspo #girly #girlyinspo #girlythings #cute #garden #nature #smelltheroses
Þegar þessi mynd var tekinn þá var ég búin að vera á fullu í margar vikur að reyna að koma mér í “form” fyrir útlönd, þegar þessi mynd var tekinn fanst mér hún ógeð 😅 ég var að bera mig saman við eitthvað sem er ekki í mínum raunveruleika og ætlaði mér aldrei að pósta henni, núna 4 mánuðum seinna er hugarfarið greinilega allt annað því mér finst ég bara sjúklega flott🔥 mundu að þú ert alltaf nóg og ert alltaf í formi, formið sem skiptir máli er formið á huganum og hvernig þú hugsar um þig sjálfa/n Sjálfsást stöðug vinna , ekki gleyma henni❤️ # #fivethepalmjumeirah #palmtrees #pool #poolside #pooldesign
I rarely dress up now a days. Before I started powerlifting, and maybe before I became a mom i wore a dress almost daily. I had all kinds of beautiful dresses. Mostly second hand. I've gotten rid of them through time. Moving and losing and gaining weight had the effect. This one I got second hand. Wearing it for the first time today reminded me of how much I liked dresses and got me thinking about why I rarely wear them. First of all I'm always in training mode. Second of all it can be difficult to find a dress that I like that fits me. Third I feel like I have to wear pantyhose and then I feel too dressed up and suffocating. And to drop all dress thoughts it would not be a good thing to wear at work. #secondhand #vintage #fashion #secondstuff #vegan #secondbranded #preloved #vintageclothing #retro #thrift #thrifting #ootd #vintageshop #thriftshop #sustainablefashion #vintagestyle #slowfashion #secondhandclothes #second #style #sfashion #vintagefashion #used #recycle #veganathlete #plantbased #thriftstorefinds #secondmalang #prelovedstuff