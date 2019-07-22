fbpx
Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: Elli Egilsson – 19.07.19

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: Anonymous for the Voiceless – 12.07.19

Vikan á Instagram: „Varúð!! Hlébarðakona sást í göngu“

Mánudaginn 22. júlí 2019 09:28

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Birgitta Líf vitnaði í Nike:

Aron tók á því með Gunnari Nelson:

Sunneva Einars vildi spjalla:

View this post on Instagram

Let’s go for a chat 😜@loungeswim

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Bubbi Morthens var með hatt:

View this post on Instagram

#hattur og maður

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Sölvi Fannar lyfti lóðum:

Gerður í Blush fór í vinnuferð til Amsterdam:

Unnur Eggerts skálaði í sólsetri:

Jón Jónsson veislustýrði brúðkaupi með bróður sínum:

Viktor Andersen var á LungA Festival:

View this post on Instagram

LungA Festival 2019

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Manuela Ósk var bara hún með öðrum kúl stelpum:

View this post on Instagram

Just myself + cool girls on #film

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Friðrik Ómar fór í útilegu:

María Birta fór á dansæfingu:

Svala Björgvins var í hitabylgju:

View this post on Instagram

Heat wave 🌞

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Ernuland var með mikilvæg skilaboð að vana:

View this post on Instagram

Hversu oft hefur þú neitað þèr hamingju vegna neikvæðrar líkamsímyndar?⁣ ❌ ⁣ Hversu oft hefur þú misst af mómentum með ástvinum, börnum eða maka vegna óöryggis & ranghugmyndina um líkama þinn og tilvistarètt hans ? ⁣💔 ⁣ “Ég hef aldrei farið í sund með stelpunni minni, hún er að verða 5ára”⁣ ⁣ “Ég get ekki farið með vinahópnum á ströndina, mér finnst èg ekki beach ready” ⁣ ⁣ “Èg hef ekki sjálfstraust í að njóta ásta með manninum mínum eftir barnsburð”⁣ ⁣ Þetta eru allt raunverulegar settningar frá fólki í gegnum skilaboðin hjá mèr hèr á Instagram…..èg á óteljandi mörg & damn hvað èg vildi óska að svo væri ekki. Èg sjálf hafnaði mèr hamingju þegar èg var sem verst í neikvæðri líkamsímynd………èg hafnaði mèr hamingju sem samt var sniðin kringum mín forrèttindi. En það virtist ekki skipta máli hversu mjó èg varð….neikvæð líkamsímynd birtist í allskonar formi og er toxic á hugan. Það varð ekki fyrr en èg fór að gefa mér tíma, taka stjórn & láta ekkert stöðva mig! Engin toxic skilaboð frá samfèlaginu fá rými…..èg veit betur. Hamingjan kemur ekki í holdarfari. Hamingjan kemur innan frá. Það sama á við samþykkið og sjálfstraustið. Mómentin, þessi sem við þorum ekki að taka þátt í eða teljum okkur ekki geta það vegna holdarfars……þessi móment, með barninu, fjölskyldunni, maka eða vinum, þau þrá ekkert nema ÞIG. Þig með í gleðinni, eins og þú ERT hér og nú, NÚNA. Mómentið er ekki eins án þín & þú ert meira en holdarfar. Þú ert bestu knúsin, smitandi hláturinn, góðu ráðin & yndislega nærveran! Ekki leyfa því að gleymast á bakvið útlit eða kg….því þegar uppi er staðið, þá er það hitt sem situr eftir ❤️

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Tara var með snák um hálsinn:

Christel Ýr fékk sér börger og franskar:

Hugrún Egils horfði á sólsetrið með kærastanum:

Fanney Dóra var með rauðan varalit:

Salka Sól birti yndislega bumbumynd:

Kristín Björgvins var skuggaleg dama:

Gísli Marteinn tók mynd af neyðarbrautinni:

Berglind Festival póstaði einni sætri mynd:

Herra Hnetusmjör fór út að leika:

View this post on Instagram

Ekki er öll vitleysan eins

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

Dóra Júlía skartaði glæsilegum fatnaði (eins og venjulega):

View this post on Instagram

I dress to impress n express ma self

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Margrét Gnarr fær að vita kynið eftir tvær vikur:

Sigrún Sigurpáls rokkaði mömmu-þrifa-tiltektarlúkkið:

View this post on Instagram

Mömmu-þrifa-tiltektarlúkkið ☝🏼

A post shared by Sigrún Sigurpálsdóttir (@sigrunsigurpals) on

Katrín Kristins rölti um götur Reykjavíkur:

View this post on Instagram

🐕🐕 – #reykjavik #iceland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Ari Bragi drakk orkudrykk:

View this post on Instagram

Já, ég fæ mér stundum GOGO ⚪️🔵

A post shared by Ari Bragi Kárason (@ari_bragi_karason) on

Gréta Salóme spurði hver elskaði föstudaga:

Jóhanna Helga birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

vibes ❣️

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Heiðrún Finns klæddi sig upp:

Andrea Röfn birti selfí:

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

Tindra Frost lét vita af sér:

Karítas Harpa birti fallega bumbumynd:

View this post on Instagram

📸: @mdavidsdottir

A post shared by K A R i T A S (@karitasharpa) on

Tanja Ýr var með viskuorð:

View this post on Instagram

Happiness comes in waves 🌊

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Alda Karen setti á sig maska:

View this post on Instagram

Mask on, mask off #hydrating @bluelagoonis

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Fanney Ingvars var ánægð með Ísland:

View this post on Instagram

Á svona dögum er Ísland best í heimi 😍

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Katrín Bjarka var heima:

Sigga Dögg braut reglurnar:

View this post on Instagram

Little ol me, breaking the rules?! 🚩🇮🇳🚨 Some years ago I traveled a bit in India and visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar (in the Punjab region). It is this amazing huge temple made from gold that is considered sacred and holy. Very cool. But. Before entering, you have to follow all these rules, like covering your hair, washing your feet and entering barefoot, only walking on the left (I think, I confuse left and right) and keeping shoulders covered and I think legs covered as well. So I had checked all the boxes and was ready to get my holiness on. I had walked like ten steps when my partner turned to me and asked “Aren't you on your period?” “Uh, yes, why? Am I dripping?!” I looked down but it was all spotless marble, not a stain in sight. “The sign said that women are not allowed to visit while menstruating” ‼️SAY WHAT⁉️ “Like how are they going to know? Do they have a 👃 test or are they going to physically check or…?! Well, I am here and I am not leaving. I have my period and its nobodies business but my own. I will not be told what I can and cannot do – I am not defined by my period. PERIOD.” And we kept o walking. I didn't leave and felt a little bit naughty, like I was sticking it 🖕 to the big man. 💋 See me – see my blood! 💋 Well nobody did see my blood, I kept it well hidden in my tampon but still it made me wonder, who makes these rules and why are they still in place? Why is it acceptable to tell women they are less and that they should go without, just because they bleed? I don't get it. And I never will. Because it makes no sense and don't give me religion or some other explanation. I respect various aspects of religions but this is taking it too far. My period is MY PERIOD and its my business and my body Don't tell me how to feel or what to do or how to be ✌️Get your rebellion on, even if it is silent and hidden 💪 #amritsar #mybloodisholy #herholiness #menstruation #periodpower

A post shared by Sigga Dögg (@sigga_dogg_sexologist) on

Eva Ruza birti fjölskyldumynd:

Bára Beauty skoðaði blóm:

Binni Löve bíður spenntur eftir Berlín:

Kristín Péturs birti krúttmynd fyrir allan peninginn:

View this post on Instagram

11 mánaða moli 🧡

A post shared by kristín pétursdóttir (@kristinpeturs) on

Birgitta Haukdal varaði við hlébarðakonu:

Arna Ýr heldur áfram að bræða hjörtu með barnamyndum:

Bryndís Líf ferðaðist um landið:

View this post on Instagram

Roadtrippin💦

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale) on

Katrín Tanja stóð á höndum:

Arnhildur Anna vissi ekki hvaða dagur það væri:

View this post on Instagram

*googles what day it is today

A post shared by Arnhildur Anna Árnadóttir (@arnhilduranna) on

Auðunn Blöndal er skotinn í óléttri konu sinni:

Alexandra Helga var í leðurjakka:

Alda Coco rifjaði upp skemmtilegt viðtal:

Sólborg fór í sveitagiftingu:

Lína Birgitta var basic:

View this post on Instagram

Basic.

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig) on

Berglind Saga var með mikilvæg skilaboð:

View this post on Instagram

Þegar þessi mynd var tekinn þá var ég búin að vera á fullu í margar vikur að reyna að koma mér í “form” fyrir útlönd, þegar þessi mynd var tekinn fanst mér hún ógeð 😅 ég var að bera mig saman við eitthvað sem er ekki í mínum raunveruleika og ætlaði mér aldrei að pósta henni, núna 4 mánuðum seinna er hugarfarið greinilega allt annað því mér finst ég bara sjúklega flott🔥 mundu að þú ert alltaf nóg og ert alltaf í formi, formið sem skiptir máli er formið á huganum og hvernig þú hugsar um þig sjálfa/n Sjálfsást stöðug vinna , ekki gleyma henni❤️ # #fivethepalmjumeirah #palmtrees #pool #poolside #pooldesign

A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐀 (@berglindsagab) on

Slæmur dagur fyrir haters sagði Kara Kristel:

Hulda B Waage klæddi sig upp:

View this post on Instagram

I rarely dress up now a days. Before I started powerlifting, and maybe before I became a mom i wore a dress almost daily. I had all kinds of beautiful dresses. Mostly second hand. I've gotten rid of them through time. Moving and losing and gaining weight had the effect. This one I got second hand. Wearing it for the first time today reminded me of how much I liked dresses and got me thinking about why I rarely wear them. First of all I'm always in training mode. Second of all it can be difficult to find a dress that I like that fits me. Third I feel like I have to wear pantyhose and then I feel too dressed up and suffocating. And to drop all dress thoughts it would not be a good thing to wear at work. #secondhand #vintage #fashion #secondstuff #vegan #secondbranded #preloved #vintageclothing #retro #thrift #thrifting #ootd #vintageshop #thriftshop #sustainablefashion #vintagestyle #slowfashion #secondhandclothes #second #style #sfashion #vintagefashion #used #recycle #veganathlete #plantbased #thriftstorefinds #secondmalang #prelovedstuff

A post shared by Hulda B Waage (@huldabwaage) on

Elísabet Gunnars var ástfangin:

View this post on Instagram

iloveyou.

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars) on

Stefán John Turner var að vinna:

Ásgeir kom á óvart:

View this post on Instagram

Þið bjuggust ekkert við þessari

A post shared by Ásgeir Elíasson (@asgeir277) on

