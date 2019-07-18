fbpx
Rifnar gallabuxur eru ekki sniðugar í sólinni – Sjáðu myndirnar

Fimmtudaginn 18. júlí 2019 18:30

Rifnar gallabuxur eru búnar að vera í tísku núna í dágóðan tíma. En eru þær svo sniðugar yfir sumartímann? Tja, allavega ekki þegar sólin skín eins og myndirnar hér að neðan sýna.

Fólk er að deila myndum af ansi furðulegum tanlínum sem það fékk eftir að hafa verið úti í sólinni í rifnum gallabuxum.

Rauð hné

Ekki gera sömu mistök

Úff þetta hefur verið sárt

Ekki svo sniðugt að hafa gat á hnénu núna

Allt getur gerst

Rifnar gallabuxur OG sandalar

Tígrisdýr

Þetta er best

Hlaut að koma að því

Strípótt og smart

Úps

Tan eftir tennis

Ennþá með far

