Rifnar gallabuxur eru ekki sniðugar í sólinni – Sjáðu myndirnar

Rifnar gallabuxur eru búnar að vera í tísku núna í dágóðan tíma. En eru þær svo sniðugar yfir sumartímann? Tja, allavega ekki þegar sólin skín eins og myndirnar hér að neðan sýna.

Fólk er að deila myndum af ansi furðulegum tanlínum sem það fékk eftir að hafa verið úti í sólinni í rifnum gallabuxum.

Rauð hné

don’t sit in the sun with ripped jeans on ❕❕❕❕❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/hGCaVrQVem — ken (@MckennaLeavens) March 6, 2017

Ekki gera sömu mistök

SUMMER IS COMING PEOPLE!!! learn from my mistakes and don’t wear ripped jeans without sunblocking the holes!!! pic.twitter.com/5ltgoqAYXG — kassie thibodeau (@littlemissmoto_) May 6, 2019

Úff þetta hefur verið sárt

Happy 1 year to my decision to wear ripped jeans to a Red Sox game 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rRX6ZfuiXP — Aryanna Fielding (@AryannaFielding) May 2, 2019

Ekki svo sniðugt að hafa gat á hnénu núna

Ripped jeans are cool unless you bake after 73 seconds in the sun pic.twitter.com/70yowW8ptU — Cooper (@Cooper_Rogers99) May 10, 2019

Allt getur gerst

i never thought this happened in real life but I GOT A SUNBURN FROM MY RIPPED JEANS pic.twitter.com/iZRSB6PXDD — sarah elizabeth ♡ (@sarbearsquare14) May 26, 2018

Rifnar gallabuxur OG sandalar

I’m actually dead hahahaha, Lucy went out with ripped jeans on and got burnt hahahahahhahaha pic.twitter.com/RYUEW6MMNq — Caoimhe O’Brien (@CaoimheeOB) July 13, 2017

Tígrisdýr

My legs got burnt today with my holey jeans on🙃 pic.twitter.com/Gge4R9BAht — Reilyy (@Reily_Victoria) June 21, 2017

Þetta er best

top tip- don’t roll ur ripped jeans up nd then sit in the sun for two hours like my sister did:// pic.twitter.com/AzjthjSvWK — annie (@annierobbo098) July 31, 2017

Hlaut að koma að því

Well, it finally happened, my dumb ass got a sunburn where my jeans were ripped 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/F59Fo7QKQ9 — Olivia Bonnette (@Olivia_Bonnette) June 22, 2019

Strípótt og smart

Could sun burn marks save America from the ripped jeans nightmare? #fingerscrossed #doubtful pic.twitter.com/auo6P7WC9c — Phil (@Pakman1231) May 16, 2018

Úps

Y’all look at this wild sunburn I got from yesterday’s sessions. I wore jeans with a hole right there. And I was outside all day 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Qlwjwofgx6 — A 🌷 (@SCmomlife) May 13, 2019

Tan eftir tennis

I have a ripped jeans sunburn on my knees from today’s tennis tournament.🎾🌞 pic.twitter.com/dTPY1372nh — Carrie Starr (@AdventureCarrie) May 19, 2019

Ennþá með far