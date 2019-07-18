Rifnar gallabuxur eru ekki sniðugar í sólinni – Sjáðu myndirnar

Rifnar gallabuxur eru búnar að vera í tísku núna í dágóðan tíma. En eru þær svo sniðugar yfir sumartímann? Tja, allavega ekki þegar sólin skín eins og myndirnar hér að neðan sýna.
Fólk er að deila myndum af ansi furðulegum tanlínum sem það fékk eftir að hafa verið úti í sólinni í rifnum gallabuxum.
don’t sit in the sun with ripped jeans on ❕❕❕❕❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/hGCaVrQVem
— ken (@MckennaLeavens) March 6, 2017
SUMMER IS COMING PEOPLE!!! learn from my mistakes and don’t wear ripped jeans without sunblocking the holes!!! pic.twitter.com/5ltgoqAYXG
— kassie thibodeau (@littlemissmoto_) May 6, 2019
Happy 1 year to my decision to wear ripped jeans to a Red Sox game 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rRX6ZfuiXP
— Aryanna Fielding (@AryannaFielding) May 2, 2019
Ripped jeans are cool unless you bake after 73 seconds in the sun pic.twitter.com/70yowW8ptU
— Cooper (@Cooper_Rogers99) May 10, 2019
i never thought this happened in real life but I GOT A SUNBURN FROM MY RIPPED JEANS pic.twitter.com/iZRSB6PXDD
— sarah elizabeth ♡ (@sarbearsquare14) May 26, 2018
I’m actually dead hahahaha, Lucy went out with ripped jeans on and got burnt hahahahahhahaha pic.twitter.com/RYUEW6MMNq
— Caoimhe O’Brien (@CaoimheeOB) July 13, 2017
My legs got burnt today with my holey jeans on🙃 pic.twitter.com/Gge4R9BAht
— Reilyy (@Reily_Victoria) June 21, 2017
top tip- don’t roll ur ripped jeans up nd then sit in the sun for two hours like my sister did:// pic.twitter.com/AzjthjSvWK
— annie (@annierobbo098) July 31, 2017
Well, it finally happened, my dumb ass got a sunburn where my jeans were ripped 🤷🏻♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/F59Fo7QKQ9
— Olivia Bonnette (@Olivia_Bonnette) June 22, 2019
Could sun burn marks save America from the ripped jeans nightmare? #fingerscrossed #doubtful pic.twitter.com/auo6P7WC9c
— Phil (@Pakman1231) May 16, 2018
Y’all look at this wild sunburn I got from yesterday’s sessions. I wore jeans with a hole right there. And I was outside all day 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/Qlwjwofgx6
— A 🌷 (@SCmomlife) May 13, 2019
I have a ripped jeans sunburn on my knees from today’s tennis tournament.🎾🌞 pic.twitter.com/dTPY1372nh
— Carrie Starr (@AdventureCarrie) May 19, 2019
this was one year ago and you can still see a faint outline of it to this day pic.twitter.com/AeEbE0N6gn
— uosʎllɐ (@allysonnnlenzz) May 18, 2018