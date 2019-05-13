fbpx
Mánudagur 13.maí 2019

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal: „Sjáðu fyrir þér markmiðin þín og tengstu þeim tilfinningaböndum“

Elín Kára

Elín Kára: „Hvenær ætlar þú að hafa efni á því?“

Gríðarlega mikilvægur dagur fyrir Hatara – Nú er að duga eða drepast

Gríðarlega mikilvægur dagur fyrir Hatara – Nú er að duga eða drepast

Sigurvegari síðasta árs sendir Hatara pillu: „Ég grátbið ykkur“

Sigurvegari síðasta árs sendir Hatara pillu: „Ég grátbið ykkur“

Sjáið Hatara á appelsínugula dreglinum – Klemens reif jakkann sinn í tvennt

Sjáið Hatara á appelsínugula dreglinum – Klemens reif jakkann sinn í tvennt

Bein útsending – Fylgist með opnunarathöfn Eurovision – Í hverju mæta Hatarar?

Bein útsending – Fylgist með opnunarathöfn Eurovision – Í hverju mæta Hatarar?

Sigurlíkur Íslands dvína – Hatari hrapar niður í veðbankaspám

Sigurlíkur Íslands dvína – Hatari hrapar niður í veðbankaspám

Aðskildar við fæðingu: Ótrúlegir Eurovision-tvífarar

Aðskildar við fæðingu: Ótrúlegir Eurovision-tvífarar

Sjáið Hatara skemmta í norræna partíinu í Tel Aviv – Klemens tryllti salinn með mjaðmahnykkjunum

Sjáið Hatara skemmta í norræna partíinu í Tel Aviv – Klemens tryllti salinn með mjaðmahnykkjunum

Eurovision-heimurinn er lítill – Selma hitti konuna sem stal sigrinum af henni í Tel Aviv

Eurovision-heimurinn er lítill – Selma hitti konuna sem stal sigrinum af henni í Tel Aviv

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Hef ekki getað brosað svona breitt síðan 2002“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 13. maí 2019 10:52

Skrautleg vika.

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Birgitta Haukdal bauð upp á endurlit til fortíðar:

Arna Ýr er komin 35 vikur á leið:

Manuela bað fólk um sitt uppáhalds tjákn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Drop ur favorite emoji – mine is 🥴

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Daði Freyr bjó til tónlist:

Katrín Edda varð þrítug:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

30 ára í dag! 🥰 🎂 🌟 Ég ákvað að halda upp á afmælið með því að taka þátt í hlaupi með vinnunni og hljóp í kvöld 6 km í hellidembu sjúklega sátt með lífið. Ég hef alltaf hatað að hlaupa en fannst tilvalið að taka þátt og æfa mig að hlaupa, því stundum verður maður að gera hluti sem manni þykja leiðinlegir. Og viti menn, það er ekkert svo leiðinlegt að hlaupa þegar maður verður góður í því. 😊 Byrjaði daginn samt á alls konar óvæntum krúttlegheitum frá Markusi þar sem ég fékk m.a. lyftingaskó og er staðráðin að ná 100 kg hnébeygjunni asap. Og SPA flösku beina leið frá Amsterdam! Pælið í því. Lífið er gott. ❤ – I’m 30 years old today! Celebrated by participating in 6 km run with work. I’ve always hated running which is why I thought it would be a good idea to sign me up and train for it cause sometimes in life you gotta do things which you don’t like doing. And guess what? Running isn’t so bad when you get good at it. 😊 And started the day with some cuteness prep from Markus who also got me Nike Romaleos weightlifting shoes which will for sure make my 100 kg squat happen very soon. And a SPA bottle! Personally imported from Amsterdam! Just think about that. Life is good. 🥰 #dirtythirty #dirtycauseitwasrainingandigotdirtywhilerunning #birthday #lifesgood #30isbetterthan20 #oldwoodenship #yoda #runningtothefuture #sowise #sohumble #gandalf

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda) on

Ernuland birti þetta stórkostlega myndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When Reality Hits You 🌊 ( þegar hún nær þessu á Video @steinunn93 😆)

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Katrín Kristins kláraði fyrsta árið í hagfræði:

Sunneva Einars fékk sér skærgrænar neglur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Feeling lime atm 🐍

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Viktor Andersen birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Gotta preserve the plastic” – @lisarinna 🖤

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Arna Bára lék sér í heyi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@vombbosse #bossbabe

A post shared by Arna Bára Karlsdóttir (@theicelandicbeauty) on

Dóra Júlía er liðug:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Signature move 💁‍♀️

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Bryndís Líf elskar sumarið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer luvin🌞❤️

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale) on

Katrín Tanja átti afmæli:

Auðunn Blöndal þakkaði fyrir stuðninginn:

Salka Sól var í sumarskapi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hvort er betra caption: 1. Gugga í góðviðri eða 2. Beib í blíðskapar veðri ?

A post shared by 🔸S A L K A 🔸 S Ó L 🔸 (@salkaeyfeld) on

Selma Björns fór til Tel Aviv:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selmabjorns (@selmabjorns) on

Líka Friðrik Ómar og Hera Björk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me and Selma performing at Eurocafé in 10 minutes. Hera is keeping us company. Lovely🙌

A post shared by Friðrik Ómar (@fromarinn) on

Christel Ýr birti bumbumynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Excited to see my little bun grow🖤 #12weeks #bodychange #secondtrimester

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Fanney Ingvars fór á ströndina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Barcelona í heimsins besta félagsskap. 💥

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Sölvi Fannar birti dramatíska stillu:

Reynir Bergmann eignaðist nýtt líf:

Jóhanna Helga fór til New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New York is always a good idea 👋🏾

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Sölvi Tryggva brá á leik:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Playing around between lectures

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg) on

María Birta þakkaði stuðninginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A huge thank you to all my friends who have sent me words of encouragement these past days, I have been a little nervous and sometimes you just need a few positive words to calm the mind 🙏🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #actress #actor #life #justkeepswimming #keepgoing #attitude #hollywood #losangeles #icelandicgirl #icelandic #motivation #quote #photo #model #positive #wrestling

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Móeiður Svala fór í flug:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kveðja frá Köben ✈️😙

A post shared by Moeidur Svala (@moasva) on

Katrín Bjarkadóttir birti þessa mynd:

Alexandra Helga í gallaefni í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Denim days☕️

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Birgitta Líf fór í sund:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

☁️views

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Alda Coco birti þessa:

Hafþór Júlíus sigraði í Birmingham:

Hugrún Egils fór út í rokið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils) on

Ellý Ármanns fór í Bláa lónið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elly Armanns (@ellyarmannsdottir) on

Tara Mobee fór að versla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💖 @wastelandreykjavik 🔥 📷 @berglaug • 👚 @rakelthorlacius •

A post shared by ıllıllı 𝕿𝖆𝖗𝖆 ıllıllı (@taramobee) on

Fanney Dóra fagnaði próflokum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Það eru próflok 🙋🏽‍♀️

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Hildur María naut sólarinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Golden hour ☀️

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Greta Salóme fór á æfingu:

Nilli birti þessa mynd:

Tvíburar Þórdísar Elvu urðu eins árs:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY, SWAN & ACER! 🎉🎂👶👶 I can’t believe we’ve gone a full circle around the sun together (although we’ve also been to hell and back).☀️😉 Both of my babies have been standing upright for weeks and recently, they’ve started to let go and stand unassisted for a few seconds, until the realisation hits them that OMG OMG I AM STANDING ON MY OWN and that’s when they promptly fall on their butt. 😂 They’re a perfect storm these days, tearing everything out of shelves, emptying packets of wet wipes, draping the apartment in toilet paper and racing around so fast that diaper changes are more like pit stops.🏁💩 After having entered this world at a measly 1kg/2lbs (pics 3 and 4), the twins are now an impressive 8.4 kg and 72 cm! They’re still petite, given that their weight is that of an average 7 month old boy, and their height matches a 9 month old – which fits their corrected age perfectly. I’m humbled to say that not a day passes where I don’t get a msg from someone who made it through their own difficulties with inspiration from these little heroes, claiming that Acer’s and Swan’s fight to beat their impossible odds, made them brave. I’m so proud of all of you, who are struggling but not giving up – and I’m so proud of my babies for being wind beneath your wings. Together, we got this. ❤️ So many of you have been with us from the start, others have joined later (and warm welcome to you #armyoflight newbies 🥰). What is your most memorable moment from our journey so far? Tell me in the comments, and on a future birthday, when the twins are old enough to understand, I’ll read your answers to them. 😊 Hooray for year one! May there be many more to come! 🎉 #milestones #twins #preemies #pprom #birthday #oneyearold #fraternaltwins #oneyearlater #motherhood #twinmom #premature #nicu #miraclebabies

A post shared by Thordis Elva (@thordiselva) on

Speglasjálfa frá Donnu Cruz:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Unphased 💀

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis) on

Ísold Halldórudóttir birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

~ Seeking validation. Expecting compensation. Craving your attention. Wanting some affection. I feel insecure. #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam

A post shared by Isold (@isoldhalldorudottir) on

Ari Bragi Kárason fór í sund:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dóróthea sagði að ég væri flottur svona ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽

A post shared by Ari Bragi Kárason (@ari_bragi_karason) on

Aron Mola byrjaði vinnuvikuna snemma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Byrjum þessa vinnuviku! Tala saman milli 16-18! @101liveradio Kæra jelena kl 20! @borgarleikhusid

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Sólborg Guðbrands fór í sumardressið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by 💘SÓLBORG💘 (@solborgg) on

Epísk mynd frá Öldu Karen:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Is flipping your hair back and fourth still a thing? Asking for a friend. 📸 @antonialar

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Salvör Eyþórs fór á Esjuna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Esjan tekin í ☀️ í dag með æðislegum félagsskap💙 #esja #nature #iceland #hiking #summer #colours #view

A post shared by Salvor Eythorsdottir (@salvoreythors9) on

Svala Björgvins skemmti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Second gig of the night 😈

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Kristín Björgvins lyfti lóðum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you love what you do is it easy to keep on going an push through the hard times? ❤ It is if you make the decision to keep moving forward… Yesterday I found myself struggling at training and I broke down, felt weak and unable to do what I am used to do, my friends stood cheering me on. I even scaled the workout but it just wasn’t my day… I got a big lump in my throat and my friend came over and said to me „Kristín we all have days like these, be grateful you can come here and workout, move your body and you are healthy“. He was spot on… I am so greatful for my health even though I have had to work alot harder on myself lately because of the trauma I endured last october, I am so greatful for all I got… for my mindset and strenght of my body. I took the oportunity to look back at what state my body and mind was just a few months back when I couldn’t do 10 burpees without stopping, and look where I am now. I have proven to myself I can always move forward if I make the decision to do so, you always have a choice. I had a hard day yesterday, when I woke up this morning I chose not to let yesterday affect my training today. And it didn’t and my day was absolutely awesome. 📸 @bjarkidominic Have this pic from the @theeuropeanchampionships because two days after it all happened I confirmed my spot in the comp for january and surprised myself with alot better performance than I had hoped for. So…. move forward… always…It is a choice ❤ #crossfit #crossfitgirl #dottir #canthurtme #mindset #hardwork #strong #stronggirl #resilience #seigla @thetrainingplan #thetrainingplan

A post shared by Kristin Bjorgvinsdottir (@kristinbob) on

Herra Hnetusmjör birti sæta paramynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🖤

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

Hundur Lindu Pé átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today is her birthday and she is 10 years old! 🦴⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Her name is Stjarna 🌟 (meaning Star). Her name fits her to a T. She loves snuggles (specially from her mommy) and a good chewstick -and her favorite thing to do is to swim. I mean, like, she cant help herself. If there is water anywhere in sight, she is in the water in a second or two. What a swimmer she is. Watching her swim makes me happy. 💦⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Her perfect day involves getting wet, rolling in the grass and chasing a stick or a ball. That is pure joy to her. And today she gets to do exactly that. Followed by a special meal. 🐾⠀ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy birthday, my sweet girl. I hope we have many more years together. 🎂❤️⠀

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Andrea Magnúsdóttir var í blómahafi:

Bára Jóns í París:

Speglasjálfa frá Jóa Pé:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JóiPé (@joiipe) on

Thelma Guðmunds í Tyrklandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Þessi staður🙌🏻 #turkey #antalya

A post shared by ᵀᴴᴱᴸᴹᴬ ᴳᵁᴰᴹᵁᴺᴰˢᴱᴺ (@thelmagudmunds) on

