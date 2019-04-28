fbpx
Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal: „Sjáðu fyrir þér markmiðin þín og tengstu þeim tilfinningaböndum“

Elín Kára

Elín Kára: „Hvenær ætlar þú að hafa efni á því?“

Rauður dregill og Hollywood stemning á árshátíð World Class: „Árshátíð fallega fólksins“

Sunnudaginn 28. apríl 2019 09:30

Glamúr og glæsileiki.

Árshátíð World Class var haldin í gærkvöldi með pompi og prakt í Listasafni Íslands.

Starfsfólk líkamsræktarstöðvanna fjölmennti í sínu fínasta pússi, en rauður dregill mætti gestum og sannkölluð Hollywood-stemning. Gestir deildu myndum á Instagram undir kassamerkinu #worldclassgala og var greinilega mikið stuð fram eftir nóttu.

Birgitta Líf, dóttir eigandanna, lét sig ekki vanta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class #worldclassgala

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Hóptímakennarinn Telma Rut var í stuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class✨ #worldclassgala

A post shared by T E L M A R U T 🌸 (@telmarutsig) on

Eva Olsen var í fallegum samfestingi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð WC #worldclassgala

A post shared by Eva Sóley Gunnarsdóttir 🌸 (@evaolsen) on

Einkaþjálfarinn Lísa María og fasteignasalinn Hannes Steindórsson létu sig ekki vanta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class #worldclassgala

A post shared by Lísa María (@lisamariamarkus) on

Stuð á þessum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð @worldclassiceland í kvöld ❤️ #worldclassgala

A post shared by Siggi Gunnars (@siggigunnars) on

Kennarinn og einkaþjálfarinn Olga Dobrorodnaya var með glamúrinn á hreinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#worldclassgala #saturday #photooftheday

A post shared by Olga (@olgadob) on

Flottir fjórmenningar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#worldclassgala

A post shared by Ómar Smári Óttarsson (@mr.demm_gainz) on

Boxarinn Davíð Rúnar Bjarnason og hans heittelskaða, Elma Rut Valtýsdóttir, sem vinnur í World Class, geisluðu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class í kvöld… Gala þema : væææntanlega kjólföt!! Loook at her tho!! . . . . . . . #worldclassgala

A post shared by Davíð Rúnar (@thugfather) on

Einkaþjálfararnir Erlendur Guðmundsson og Helena Pereira skemmtu sér vel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class 2019 💪 #worldclassgala

A post shared by Erlendur Johann Gudmundsson (@coach_erlendur) on

Ragnhildur Auður var svöl í svörtu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#worldclassgala ❣️✨

A post shared by RAGNHILDUR AUÐUR (@raggaaa) on

Sara Eiríks mætti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð fallega fólksins í kvöld! #worldclassgala

A post shared by SARA EIRÍKSDÓTTIR (@saraeiriks) on

Dísa og Bjössi í World Class stórglæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@sigurlaugdrofn @worldclassiceland @reykjavikmakeupschool #worldclassgala

A post shared by Hafdís Jónsdóttir (@disaboda) on

Helena Hrönn dró fram æðislegan, rauðan kjól:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#worldclassgala

A post shared by Helena Hrönn Haraldsdóttir 💕 (@helenahronn) on

Segið sís:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#worldclassgala

A post shared by Egill Sigurbjörnsson (@egillsig1) on

Guðrún Lóa geislandi í hvítu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Maður verður víst að taka sér læripásu 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worldclassgala

A post shared by Guðrún Lóa 🦋 (@gudrunloa) on

Emmsjé Gauti tryllti lýðinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#worldclassgala

A post shared by Inga Dís Baldursdóttir (@ingabaldursdottir) on

Einn koss:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class #worldclassgala

A post shared by Guðrún Hólmfríður Ólafsdóttir (@gudrunholafs) on

Nanna Amelía glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð World Class og 🥂 á þessum góða sumarlaugardegi ✨ #worldclassgala

A post shared by Nanna Amelía💎 (@nannaamelia) on

Birgitta Rós hvíldi lærdóminn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Afhverju að læra fyrir lokapróf þegar þú getur farið á árshátíð í staðin🤔 #worldclassgala

A post shared by birgittaros97 (@birgittaros97) on

Einkaþjálfarinn Natalía Blær ásamt kærasta sínum, Jóhanni Ólafi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Elskaaaaa ❤️ #worldclassgala

A post shared by Maríudóttir (@nataliablaer) on

Gaman saman:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my love 💫🥂🌸💘 #worldclassgala

A post shared by LÁRA LIND JAKOBSD (@laralind) on

