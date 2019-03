Kristbjörg lýsir erfiðleikum á meðan Aron hefur verið í burtu: „Ég er langt frá því að halda utan um þetta allt saman“

View this post on Instagram

I had to take this little cutie to the hospital last night cause he was not himself. It all started after his nap in the afternoon right after I finished my training. His eyes were rolling back in his head , he was not alert, he was weak, no wet nappies and kept vomiting (never knew that much of a fluid could be in such a small body) This might sound as a “bug” for some but I was literally shitting myself! _ An ambulance was called and it dropped us to the hospital. After being examined we were sent home and I was told to just keep an close eye on him. He was waking up quite a lot during the night. In the morning when we woke up he had a temperature and his nappy looked like it had some spots of blood in it so I took him to see the doctor again. We had a urine sample taken so now we are just waiting for the results from that. _ These last 9 days that Aron has been away for international break everything has gone wrong 🙈 Tristan has been poorly twice now and Oliver once. My routine (which makes me sane and makes me feel good) is completely f***** and hardly no sleep😆 _ As much as I wanna say: “Its fine, I got it all together” then in the real life its complete opposite😳 Im exhausted! With no family around things can be hard but I’m so lucky to have good people around me here🙌🏼 _ I have had so many messages from you guys which says: “You are a supermom” or “You are such a good mom” which is probably the biggest compliment I have ever had💙 but I just wanted to tell you that I am far from keeping it all together. I’m trying my best and thats the only thing I can do. _ I often expect quite a lot from myself especially under pressure which makes me anxious at times. In this world everything seems to be perfect all the time with everyone but the reality is it isn’t! _ Anyway, there is nothing worse then seeing your kids feeling poorly and especially when they cant tell you what is wrong😩 Hopefully it will all be over soon🙏🏼 Can’t wait to have Aron back home tomorrow, we have missed him so much💙 _ Thanks for all the messages, means the world to me and you guys are the ones that keep me going💙