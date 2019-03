Greta Salóme opnar sig inn að kviku: „Ég hef ekki tjáð mig um þessi mál opinberlega fyrr enda viðkvæmt málefni“

View this post on Instagram

Here’s to many many many more years of 👉⁣ ———⁣ 😂 You passing me things I can’t reach⁣ 💁‍♀️ You laughing at me running around the house⁣ 🥶 You holding my feet at night because you know I’m cold ⁣ 🕺 Late nights of me teaching you dance moves like the floss dance (which still needs a little work) ⁣ 🤦‍♀️ You never leaving for work in the morning without kissing me goodbye ⁣ 😇 You heating up the car for your popsticle of a girlfriend⁣ 🎻 You listening to me practicing for hours and never ever being bothered by it ⁣ 😂 You standing by me in every crazy decision I make and supporting me in being away so much! ⁣ ———⁣ Happy Valentines to my partner in crime, my biggest supporter and the person I admire the most! I’ve never ever seen this man lose his temper in 8 years and living with me….that’s an achievement! Here’s your medal 🥇 ⁣ ———⁣ Ég elska þig @elvarthorkarlsson #valentines #lovehim #yingtomyyang ⁣ ⁣