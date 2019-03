Jonah Hill lagður í einelti á samfélagsmiðlum – Svona svaraði hann hrottunum

I see a lot of anger on here. At first it sucks to read and then I realize it’s just the pain of that person repackaged and redirected. I want to keep my word to offer to talk to people in pain and will donate as much of my free time to this as possible. But I’m realizing there are more than I can personally handle. Maybe there’s a way to structure this so there’s a number you can call and just talk to people with that anger and pain instead of doing something negative with it. I’m down to give as much of my free time as possible to this endeavor but maybe some of you can help me start something for real. If anyone has any experience with this kind of thing maybe we can start a service and all volunteer ? I don’t know. This is just a thought and I’d love to explore a way to do it with any of you out there. Let me know. Thanks.

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on Feb 27, 2019 at 10:17am PST